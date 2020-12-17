Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
8 Gift Ideas That Support BIPOC-Owned Businesses
Spread extra cheer by supporting BIPOC-owned brands and businesses in the final stretch of holiday shopping.
The holidays are right around the corner. Spread extra cheer by supporting BIPOC-owned brands and businesses in the final stretch of shopping. Don't see anything you like? Our full roster of holiday gift guides can be found here.
For Everyone on Your List: Face masks are protective, sure. But they can also be super stylish. Diop's range of face masks uses traditional African fabrics that aren't dull in the slightest.
For the Java Head: Jeff Wiguna's San Francisco brand, Kuju Coffee, makes a case that single-origin pour-over doesn't have to be a cafe-only experience.
For the Designer: Grovemade, an 11-year-old company based in Portland, Oregon, makes some of the most beautiful desktop accessories you can find. If you know someone working from home, this desk mat will make work feel less like work.
For the Foodie: Home-cooked meals taste better when you buy better spices, and Diaspora Co. makes just that. The spices come directly from farmers in India, where they practice sustainable farming. It's a win-win for your meals and for the world.
For the Green Thumb: Founded by Eliza Blank and Gwen Blevens, The Sill carries everything you need for houseplants from the plants themselves — both live and faux — to planters, soil, tools and even apparel.
For the Whiskey Lover: Named after Nathan "Nearest" Green, the slave who taught Jack Daniel how to make whiskey, Uncle Nearest is America's fastest-growing whiskey label. And while the whiskey inside — a delightful 100 proof blend of 8- to 14-year-old hooch — stands up on its own, what Fawn Weaver's brand stands for is far more important.
For the Sartorialist:Bevel was founded in 2013 by Tristan Walker. If your giftee is looking to up his grooming game, this is the ultimate starter pack.
For the Gym Rat: We've covered JaxJox extensively. Stephen Owuso's company makes smart, space-saving free weights that don't just look good — they help you look good, too.