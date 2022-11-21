Today's Top Stories
The 20+ Best Gifts for Whiskey Lovers

Skip the actual whiskey and get them a whiskey-adjacent gift — something the whiskey lover will use every time they go for a dram.

By Sean Tirman
collage of maple syrup, a whiskey book, a jar of cherries, a flask, and an ashtray
Courtesy

Looking for more gift recommendations? Check out all our gift guides here.

Unless you want to get chastised for buying a subpar bottle as a gift for your whiskey-loving friend (hint: these are the best bourbons and these are the best scotch whiskies), skip the actual whiskey and get them a whiskey-adjacent gift — something the whiskey lover will use every time they go for a dram. The perfect whiskey gifts could be their next go-to glass or a set of cigars to enjoy with their juice. What's more, these gifts for whiskey lovers last way longer than however many pours you can get from a bottle of whiskey. Whether they're a bourbon fanatic or a scotch stan or whatever's in between, your whiskey-loving friend will equally love whatever you buy them from this list.

Pappy & Co. Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup
$38 AT HUCKBERRY

Unless you really love your whiskey-loving friend and have an endless pit of cash, you aren't gifting a bottle of Pappy any time soon. The folks at Pappy & Co. are direct descendants of the bespectacled, cigar-smoking Pappy himself, and they age maple syrup in retired Pappy barrels. Bourbon for breakfast? Sign us up.

Glencairn Whisky Glass, Set of 4
$27 AT AMAZON $25 AT WALMART $27 AT WAYFAIR

This is the whiskey glass to end all whiskey glasses. It's the one that judges use to taste whiskey in competitions because they offer up the ultimate drinking experience from achieving the perfect swirl to the way it accentuates the whiskey's aromas.

W&P Large Cube Tray
$14 AT AMAZON $16 AT SUR LA TABLE

On the rocks? More like on the boulders. These ice molds make giant ice cubes that take forever to melt — preventing too much dilution — while it keeps your whiskey cold until it's time for another pour.

Jacob Bromwell Kentucky Round Flask
Huckberry
$300 AT JACOBBROMWELL.COM

Gotta have your whiskey on the go! Do it in style with this copper flask that's both beautiful and functional. It is a piece that will only get better with age and can be passed down for generations.

Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter + Mt. Rainier Set of 2 Whiskey Glasses
$95 AT HUCKBERRY

Not only will this set allow you to store, display and drink your favorite spirit, but it also serves as a conversation starter thanks to its unique topographical map built into the glass itself.

Bespoke Post x CigarClub Puro Cigars Set
$70 AT BESPOKE POST

Cigars and whiskey go together like peanut butter and jelly. If you know someone that agrees with that sentiment, they'd certainly appreciate this set of six stogies to go with their drams.

KomoLab Exclusive Walnut Cigar Ash Tray
$49 AT BESPOKE POST

If your giftee likes a stogie with their spirits, they're going to need a place to set them and ash when the time is right. This gorgeous walnut ashtray covers both those bases and looks exceptional as well.

Aged & Ore Travel Decanter
$58 AT HUCKBERRY $97 AT WALMART

Whiskey doesn't always travel very well. Sure you can use a flask, but that's really a solo act. This decanter will let your giftee bring along their favorite spirit in a quantity large enough to share — win-win.

Jack Rudy Cocktail Co. Aromatic Bitters
$21 AT AMAZON $21 AT WALMART

The world of bitters is far wider than your standard Angostura bitters. Try Jack Rudy's to dramatically change the way your Old Fashioned tastes.

Harvard Common Press
Whiskey Master Class: The Ultimate Guide to Understanding Scotch, Bourbon, Rye, and More
Amazon
Now 14% off
$23 AT AMAZON

Lew Bryson, a longtime editor of Whisky Advocate, takes the whiskey lover through everything they need to hack the spirit and have the truly perfect drink.

Crate and Barrel Fenton Bar Tool Set
$81 AT CRATE & BARREL

What drink can't you make with this bar tool set?

Hotel Starlino Italian Maraschino Cherries 2-Pack
$28 AT AMAZON

Nope, those aren't rubies in a jar — they're just the most perfect Maraschino cherries made by a company that's been doing it for four generations.

Pop Chart Whiskey Scratch Off Chart
$25 AT UNCOMMON GOODS

Great, an excuse to drink even more whiskey so you can scratch off every bottle on this chart.

The Crafty Cocktail Slate Dome Cocktail Smoking Kit
Now 41% off
$71 AT HUCKBERRY

Smoking a cocktail adds another layer of depth and aroma to the experience. Plus it's fun and looks cool. Get all of that and more with this fun kit.

Handcrafted
Molly M Mundi Coasters - Set of 4
West Elm
$50 AT WEST ELM

Leather and whiskey? How original.

Daneson Whiskey-Infused Toothpicks
$36 AT BESPOKE POST

Skip the day drinking for a whiskey-infused toothpick that screams less "drinking problem" and more "drinking fanatic."

Fortessa Tableware Solutions Crafthouse Bar Tool Set
$90 AT FOOD52

World-champion bartender Charles Joly helped design this set, and it'll have you prepping drinks like you're a world-champion bartender.

Flaviar Whiskey Subscription
$345 AT FLAVIAR

You might not know what whiskey you're buying, but the people at Flaviar sure know what they're doing. Let the experts pick what whiskeys your friend gets, and you can expect a similarly excellent gift from your giftee next time.

Viski
Viski Admiral Decanter
$35 AT VISKI.COM

Is there an 18-year-old scotch in there or some Jack Daniel's? No one will ever know.

Eddie Ludlow
Whiskey: A Tasting Course
Bespoke Post
$25 AT BESPOKE POST

This hardcover from Whisky Lounge founder Eddie Ludlow takes the whiskey lover through a series of tastings, leaving no stone unturned in the world of whiskey, from making simple pours to concocting speakeasy-worthy cocktails.

West Elm
Mid-Century Bar Cart
$499 AT WEST ELM

Whether it's one bottle or one hundred bottles, whiskey and other spirits need a nice place to call home. That place should be West Elm's Mid-Century Bar Cart. And it's on wheels so you can bring the party anywhere.

Stundenglass
Gravity Infuser
Stundenglass
$600 AT STUNDENGLASS.COM

Looking to craft the ultimate smoke-infused cocktail at home? Get this gravity infuser from Stundenglass and add even more smokey flavors to a mezcal drink or make a smoked old-fashioned that you won't find at your local bar.

