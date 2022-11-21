The 20+ Best Gifts for Whiskey Lovers

Looking for more gift recommendations? Check out all our gift guides here.

Unless you want to get chastised for buying a subpar bottle as a gift for your whiskey-loving friend (hint: these are the best bourbons and these are the best scotch whiskies), skip the actual whiskey and get them a whiskey-adjacent gift — something the whiskey lover will use every time they go for a dram. The perfect whiskey gifts could be their next go-to glass or a set of cigars to enjoy with their juice. What's more, these gifts for whiskey lovers last way longer than however many pours you can get from a bottle of whiskey. Whether they're a bourbon fanatic or a scotch stan or whatever's in between, your whiskey-loving friend will equally love whatever you buy them from this list.