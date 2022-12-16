Today's Top Stories
The 22 Best Scotch Whiskies You Can Drink Right Now

Everything you need to know about Scotland’s favorite brown spirit, including important terminology and a cheat sheet to the best bottles across all price points.

By Tyler Chin, and Johnny Brayson
four bottles of scotch whiskey with poured whiskey in glass
Chandler Bondurant

Peated or unpeated? Sherry-cask aged, ex-bourbon cask aged or some combination of the two? The tweaks and variations that go into each bottle of Scotch are intimidating, especially for bourbon and rye drinkers who may not be accustomed to the price of a whiskey that’s been aged for 18 years or more.

We recommend thinking of each bottle of Scotch as falling somewhere along two spectrums: from light to rich; delicate to smoky. From there, it’s easy to move along those two spectrums to find bottles you like. Novices should start by exploring the regions of Scotland.

For starters, there are five Scotch regions: Speyside, Highlands, Islay, Lowlands and Campbeltown. While every distillery is unique, there are unofficial “regional styles” that can help cut out some of the noise when browsing a liquor store.

In general, bottles coming from Islay, such as Laphroaig and Ardbeg, are the smokiest. Whiskies from the Lowlands (like those from Auchentoshan and Glenkinchie) tend to be light and delicate. Speyside, to the east, with distilleries like The Macallan or The Balvenie, is known for whiskies with a delicate richness that doesn’t rely on peat — so, expect a lot of sherry and rum casks for aging. Meanwhile, distilleries from the Highlands, the largest region in Scotland, take cues from each of the other regions. Whatever your tastes, we've got a recommendation. These are the best bottles of Scotch whisky you can buy.

      What Is Scotch Whisky?

      Scotch whisky is produced in one of the five areas in Scotland. The spirit is made from water and malted barley or other malted grains and aged for a minimum of three years in oak barrels. Scotch can only be called "Scotch" when it's made in Scotland in the same way that wine can only be called "Champagne" when made in the area of the same name. When referring to Scotch, use the term "whisky" and not "whiskey."

      Types of Scotch Whisky

      Single Malt Scotch Whisky

      Single malt Scotch is made from a mash bill comprising 100 percent malted barley and produced in a single distillery.

      Blended Malt Scotch Whisky

      To be considered a blended malt Scotch whisky, it must be made up of two or more single malt Scotch whiskies from multiple distilleries.

      Single Grain Scotch Whisky

      To be considered a single-grain Scotch whisky, the juice must be made at one distillery from a single grain — like corn or wheat — and it can be malted or unmalted.

      Blended Grain Scotch Whisky

      Blended-grain Scotch is made by blending single-grain Scotch whiskies from two or more distilleries.

      Blended Scotch Whisky

      Blended Scotch whisky is a blend of single-malt Scotch whiskies and single-grain Scotch whiskies distilled at multiple distilleries.

      Scotch Whisky Regions

      Islay

      Islay is a small island that’s believed to have played a major role in distilling crossing the sea from Ireland to Scotland in the 13th century. So, despite its small size, the area carries an outsized distilling resume, with heavies like Laphroaig, Lagavulin and Ardbeg residing there. Expect peaty drams of some of the best whisky in the world.

      Speyside

      Bisected from north to south by the River Spey, Speyside is a little pocket of land in the northeast of Scotland, surrounded on three sides by the Highlands and the North Sea. It’s home to the highest number of distilleries in Scotland, with well over 60 at present, including Glenfiddich, the world’s best-selling single malt Scotch. The region falls on the opposite side of the flavor spectrum (and map) from the peatiness of Islay. Because of this, Scotches from the region make great entry-level offerings.

      Highland

      Under the official Scotch Whisky Association guidelines, the Highlands region is made up of all Scottish islands (except Islay) and the mainland of northern Scotland (except Speyside). Some consider the Islands (and distilleries like Arran) as their own unofficial region. The flavors of the Highlands are too diverse to pin down with a single broad stroke; the region is so big that it’s home to distilleries that represent the entire flavor spectrum. But in general, the north brings rich body and sweetness; the west brings rich body and peatiness; the south brings delicate drams with light body; and the east brings similar lightness with a touch more fruit.

      Lowland

      Large in land but small in output, the Lowlands is home to only a handful of distilleries, with Auchentoshan and Glenkinchie being the most well-known. Traditionally, Lowland Scotch was triple distilled using unpeated malt for a light, simple sweetness. This simplicity lends the region to provide the base to many blends, though a few distilleries have been kicking out some peated options recently.

      Campbeltown

      Campbeltown juts out toward Ireland from mainland Scotland; it’s a peninsula sandwiched between Islay to the west and the Lowlands to the east. Once home to 34 distilleries and considered the whisky capital of the world, a post-war economic downturn left the region with only a handful of active distilleries. In general, expect Campbeltown whisky to be dry and pungent, with a peatiness that’s less smokey and meaty, like that found in Islay, and more earthy decay and fantastic funk.

      How We Tested

      collage of scotch whiskey bottles
      Gear Patrol Staff

      Given that we are unabashed fans of Scotch, our team has spent the past several years tasting dozens, if not hundreds of bottles, both professionally and on our own personal time. Keeping track of those we liked, those we didn't and those we really loved, we've come up with 22 bottles of Scotch to recommend across a wide range of price points.

      Best Overall Scotch
      Lagavulin 16 Years Old
      Reserve Bar
      $93 AT TOTAL WINE

      Lagavulin 16 pleases crowds as the default good Scotch for a reason. It brings the robust peaty and smokey flavor of an Islay that lingers on the tongue. But unlike some Islay competitors, it does so in an intricately balanced way that doesn’t punch you in the face. It’s also smooth, caramelly and surprisingly easy to drink. I've found that adding a drop of water — as close to a single drop as you can get — helps bring out the flavor. In short, Ron Swanson and Brian Cox know their shit. — Tyler Duffy, Associate Editor

      • Region: Islay
      • ABV: 43%
      Best Splurge Scotch
      Highland Park 18 Year
      $148 AT RESERVE BAR

      Highland Park Distillery is based on the largest of the wild, peat-filled islands off of the northern tip of Scotland. Its brightly peated whisky sits in sherry-seasoned European oak casks and ages in the extremely mild climate of the islands, for a gentle maturation that hits its stride at 18 years. Ignore the eccentric variants and go straight for Highland Park’s classic 18-year expression. This whisky has too many awards to name, including multiple nabs of Best Spirit in the World in Spirit Journal.

      • Region: Highland
      • ABV: 43%
      Best Budget Scotch
      Deanston Virgin Oak
      Now 10% off
      $36 AT RESERVE BAR

      For many Scotch lovers, Deanston has probably been off the radar. Not anymore, thanks to its win at the 2022 International Wine & Spirits Competition. It has a hefty 46.3 percent ABV, spending time in both ex-bourbon casks and new oak barrels. The biggest shocker of its win was Deanston Virgin Oak's price, clocking in with a retail price of around $30. Despite the lack of an age statement, Deanston Virgin Oak is a single-malt Scotch whisky with a price reserved for the less-than-amazing stuff.

      • Region: Highland
      • ABV: 46.3%
      Best Heavily Peated Scotch
      Bruichladdich Port Charlotte 10
      ReserveBar
      $73 AT RESERVE BAR

      While Bruichladdich’s main lineup consists of unpeated Scotches, Port Charlotte is aggressively peated in a way that stinks up the room when you pour a dram. Bottled relatively young after spending 10 years in a mixture of first- and second-fill bourbon casks, and second-fill French wine casks, it’s an aggressive Scotch. And the 10-year statement is a huge upgrade from what was originally a no-age-statement offering.

      • Region: Islay
      • ABV: 50%
      Best Entry-Level Islay Scotch
      Caol Ila 12 Year
      ReserveBar
      $94 AT RESERVE BAR

      Caol Ila, Islay’s largest distillery, is a go-to brand for easy, entry-level Scotch from the region. (It famously produces much of the Scotch for blending in Johnnie Walker expressions.) Its 12-year-old expression has a delightful smoky sweetness, complemented by herbs and spices that show why this distillery has been around since 1846.

      • Region: Islay
      • ABV: 43%
      Best High-Proof Scotch
      Ardbeg Corryvreckan
      ReserveBar
      $102 AT RESERVE BAR

      Named for the famous whirlpool that lies to the north of Islay and winner of The World’s Best Single Malt in 2010 by the World Whiskies Awards, Corryvreckan is intense, non-chill-filtered experience of peat and pepper aged in virgin French Limousin oak. If you’re looking for more fruitiness than spice, another fantastic Ardbeg is Uigeadail, which substitutes virgin French Limousin oak for ex-Sherry casks.

      • Region: Islay
      • ABV: 57.1%
      Best Lightly Peated Scotch
      Kilkerran 12 Year Old
      Caskers
      Now 24% off
      $108 AT CASKERS

      The great-great nephew of William Mitchell, the founder of Glengyle Distillery, reopened his family’s distillery in 2004. The distillery had remained quiet since 1925, when it closed following an economic downturn, and August 2016 was the first time Glengyle’s new flagship hit shelves. Kilkerran 12 has since proved a worthy torchbearer, with light peat working off bright sherry and bourbon casks.

      • Region: Campbeltown
      • ABV: 46%
      Best Scotch from an Independent Distillery
      Springbank 12 Year Old
      Total Wine
      $135 AT TOTAL WINE

      Springbank was founded in 1828 by Archibald Mitchell and today is owned by Mitchell’s great-great-great-grandson, making it one of the few independent distilleries trading blows with giants like Diageo. Beginning in 2010, the distillery releases it’s 12 year expression, which blends juice aged in bourbon and sherry cask, semi-annually at cask strength. It’s well worth grabbing a bottle when they hit shelves.

      • Region: Campbeltown
      • ABV: 54.2%
      Best Speyside Single Malt Scotch
      The Balvenie DoubleWood 12 Year Old
      ReserveBar
      $67 AT RESERVE BAR

      The Balvenie Doublewood goes down smoothly with a spiciness that lingers on the tongue and a definite note of sherry from the final cask finishing. It comes on strong with an alcohol flavor fresh from the just-opened bottle. But I found it offered a more balanced and sweeter note after sitting out and aerating for a bit, so take that for what it's worth. — Tyler Duffy, Associate Editor

      • Region: Speyside
      • ABV: 43%
      Best Cask Strength Scotch
      The Glenlivet Nàdurra Peated Whisky Cask Finish
      Caskers
      $95 AT CASKERS

      The Glenlivet is a name known everywhere. The Nàdurra line is named for the fact that it’s released non-chill-filtered and at cask strength, or “natural.” While the rough cut Nàdurra is fantastic and the winner of Double Gold at the 2010 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, those who want a little more refinement should look no further than The Glenlivet 18.

      • Region: Speyside
      • ABV: 61.5%
      Best Scotch from a Family-Owned Distillery
      Glenfarclas 17 Year Old
      Caskers
      $133 AT CASKERS

      Glenfarclas is one of the few remaining family owned and operated distilleries in all of Scotland. Its core line-up is packaged without fuss or frills, making them a great value (Glenfarclas 12 is great for those on a budget) and the 17 year just gets it right. Matured exclusively in ex-Oloroso sherry casks, this has big butterscotch and sherried fruit, mix with a little peat smoke for an easy-drinking, reliable Scotch.

      • Region: Speyside
      • ABV: 43%
      Best Bourbon Barrel-Aged Scotch
      Glenfiddich Bourbon Barrel Reserve 14 Year Old
      Flaviar
      $54 AT FLAVIAR

      The 14 Year Bourbon Barrel Reserve is aged for 14 years in ex-bourbon casks before being transferred to first-fill, heavily-charred American oak barrels from Louisville, bringing more wood. The 43% ABV, as opposed to their standard 40%, fixes the wateriness (or smoothness, depending on your preference) and helps tip this as our go-to Glendfiddich bottle.

      • Region: Speyside
      • ABV: 43%
      Best Sippable Scotch
      Aberlour 18 Year Old
      ReserveBar
      $172 AT RESERVE BAR

      Aberlour keeps things simple. Their core line-up consists of bottles of their Scotch aged 10, 16 and 18 years old, with A’bunadh representing their cask strength offering and occasional releases of 12 or 15 year old Scotch keeping things interesting. For our money, the 18 hits the sweet spot for an occasional dram.

      • Region: Speyside
      • ABV: 43%
      Best Luxury Scotch
      The Macallan Sherry Oak 18 Years Old
      $390 AT DRIZLY

      Great Scotch? Yes. Smooth? Ridiculously? Overpriced? Definitely. The Macallan 18 Sherry is the perfect Scotch for non-Scotch drinkers. It’s difficult not to love it, but as a luxury Scotch bottle, it isn’t designed to challenge you, but rather to open the door for anyone to enjoy what 18 years can do to transform whisky. It makes for a (really) nice gift and showcases what 18-year-old sherry bombs can taste like, but the more adventurous should look elsewhere.

      • Region: Speyside
      • ABV: 43%
      Best Highland Scotch
      Glenmorangie The Original 10 Year Old
      $56 AT DRIZLY

      Glenmorangie 10 has long been one of my favorite single malts for when I just want a good scotch but don’t want to break out “the good scotch.” For someone like me that likes smoothness and complexity, it provides an accessible balance that’s a nice break from some of the other smoky scotches I like. It’s buttery, with a surface sweetness, and a range of spicy notes that gives it plenty of depth. — Zen Love, Associate Editor

      • Region: Highland
      • ABV: 40%
      Best Small Batch Scotch
      Ledaig 10 Year
      ReserveBar
      $65 AT RESERVE BAR

      Ledaig comes from the Tobermory distillery in the northwest corner of the Isle of Mull, just a short hop across the water from the mainland Highlands. In contrast to Tobermory single malts, Ledaig is heavily peated and made in small batches. This un-chill-filtered bottle is a standout for the price, and a better value than the distiller's more expensive, and more refined, Ledaig 18.

      • Region: Highland
      • ABV: 46.3%
      Best Sherry-Tasting Scotch
      Talisker Distiller's Edition
      $95 AT DRIZLY

      This yearly release is, for the price, among Talisker’s best. Of Highland’s distilleries, Talisker tends to bring high-octane peat bombs, and if that’s where your heart lies I’d stick to Talisker 10, which is a fantastic, go-to bottle for entry-level smoke. But for those of us who want a bit more sherry sweetness, from the finishing months spent in Amoroso casks, this is a must.

      • Region: Highland
      • ABV: 45.8%
      Best Hidden Treasure Scotch
      Oban 18 Years Old
      Caskers
      Now 79% off
      $157 AT CASKERS

      Oban is a port city in central Scotland, and its namesake distillery borrows a little of this and a little of that to produce an extremely well-balanced Scotch that displays all the extremes of Scotland's flavor. The distillery uses some of the smallest stills in Scotland, meaning that the 18-year release is a hard-to-find, limited-release, despite being a flagship product. This is a perfect starting point for those first wading into Scottish waters.

      • Region: Highland
      • ABV: 43%
      Best Special Occasion Scotch
      The GlenDronach Parliament Aged 21 Years
      ReserveBar
      $262 AT RESERVE BAR

      An early distillery founded in 1826, was one of the first licensed distilleries in Scotland and a pioneer of sherry cask maturation. While sticker shock might steer you toward their more economical and no less worthy 12-year-old bottle, the extra age on this bottle — 21 years in Oloroso and Pedro Ximenez sherry casks — is outstanding for special occasions. Located in the far east of Scotland, near the Ardmore Distillery, come expecting whisky that’s extremely rich, sweet, and fruit, but don’t expect much peat this far from Islay.

      • Region: Highland
      • ABV: 48%
      Best Lowland Scotch
      Auchentoshan Three Wood
      Caskers
      $82 AT CASKERS

      Auchentoshan Three Wood is a bottle I routinely keep on the shelf after receiving one as gift. It’s triple-distilled, a process more typically found in Irish whiskeys and bourbons. There’s no peat. And the dark color is closer to coffee or Coca-Cola than a typical Scotch. It’s thick on the tongue and has a sweeter, almost Bourbon-like flavor with notes of cherries, vanilla and honey. It’s a great option for people who think they don’t like single-malt Scotch. — Tyler Duffy, Associate Editor

      • Region: Lowland
      • ABV: 43%
      Best Easy-Going Scotch
      Glenkinchie 12 Years Old
      Caskers
      $70 AT CASKERS

      For much of its history, Glenkenchie was producing the light-bodied Scotch typical of the Lowlands for use in blending. But in 1998, after changing hands to Diageo, the brand was selected to represent the Lowlands and the 12 year old expression hit shelves. This is a super easy-going Scotch, with delicate sweetness and little in the way of smoke, oak, or complexity.

      • Region: Lowland
      • ABV: 43%
      Best Blended Scotch
      Monkey Shoulder
      $38 AT TOTAL WINE

      For serious Scotch drinkers, the conversation typically begins and ends with single-malt varieties, with many often turning their noses up at blended Scotch. But blended Scotch has its place in any home bar, particularly for cocktails, as you don't want to be drowning out the flavors of your 16-year-old single malt with liqueurs, bitters and juices. Monkey Shoulder bills itself as a premium blended Scotch, and they aren't lying. The 100% malt whiskey is a blend of three Speyside single malts (they don't tell you which ones) and is specifically designed for cocktail mixing, though it's still palatable on its own. Our tester found it to be delightful in everything from a Scotch old fashioned to more complex cocktails like a Blood & Sand, where its normally subtle fruity notes really came to life.

      • Region: Speyside
      • ABV: 40%
