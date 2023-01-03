Recliners Will Never Go Out of Style. Here Are 12 to Buy

Reclining chairs are a novel thing. Something about transitioning from sitting upright to lying back with minimal movement is groundbreaking despite recliners being around for decades, possibly even centuries. Over the years, reclining chairs have gone from big and bulky to sleek and streamlined. Whether you're looking for something like your dad's favorite lounger to a more modern take on the chair, these are 12 of the best recliners on the internet.

Ikea Gistad Recliner

Ikea is always dependable for every type of furniture, and recliners are no different. Head to the Swedish furniture giant for this affordable reclining chair that goes from straight up to nearly flat in no time at all.

Sweetcrispy Recliner Sofa Chair

Go for faux if you want the feel of a leather recliner without the typical leather chair price tag. This theater-style seat doesn't look like a reclining chair at first glance, but take a seat and kick up your legs because it is.

AllModern Kevin Vegan Leather Recliner

For the modern enthusiast, check out the Kevin with its angular lines and exposed wood frame. The chair is upholstered in high-quality vegan leather, so it's even appropriate for those who aren't into the real deal.

La-Z-Boy Arthur Rocking Recliner

La-Z-Boy has been the leading reclining chair brand since it patented its reclining mechanism in 1929. The company continues to test its original patent, ensuring it upholds its lifetime guarantee. The Arthur chair is slightly more narrow than other recliners, with the purpose of working for smaller homes. It has a classic side handle to engage the leg rest, and it rocks and reclines for true lounging comfort.

Pottery Barn Wells Tufted Leather Swivel Recliner

Make a statement in this modernized wingback thanks to its tufted back, six-point metal swivel base and real leather upholstery. Oh, and naturally it has a manual recline function to make it the ultimate show-stopper.

Southern Motion Leon Power Recliner

Massage chairs usually look tacky as hell. The Leon combines the relaxation of a massage chair, the look of a solid armchair and the functionality of a recliner to create an all-in-one relaxation station.

Crate & Barrel Leisure Power Recliner

For arguably the most incognito recliner in existence, check out this option from Crate & Barrel. With its low-slung boxy silhouette, ultra-slim arms and boucle-like fabric, this accent chair looks like many of C&B's other design icons, but it hides a control panel on the inner armrest that operates the power-controlled, independently-operated reclining back and extending footrest.



Room & Board Westport

This sleek little number looks like a Scandinavian-inspired lounge chair with its solid walnut base, but press into its back and its smooth reclining mechanism will take you away to Dreamland.

West Elm Harris Leather Power Recliner

Combine mid-century modern design with the needs of modern-day technology (the chair has a built-in USB port, and you get West Elm's Harris recliner. The recliner power button is located on the inside of the right arm, so you can discreetly — and easily — find your optimal reclining angle.

Design Within Reach Fabric Flight Recliner

Design Within Reach challenged designers Jeffrey Bernett and Nicholas Dodziuk to make a recliner that didn't look like a recliner. Since 2005, the Flight has been the modernist's pick for a reclining chair that doesn't look like a bulky hunk of upholstery. It's not hard to find these streamlined recliners nowadays, but few are built like the Flight — it's made in the US, uses a patented reclining mechanism and is backed by a lifetime frame warranty.

Design Within Reach Vala Swivel Recliner

For those with multiple grand to spend, the Vala is one of the greatest you-made-it chairs available right now. It features plush, '60s mod-style cushions with a hidden mechanism for triggering the recliner and footrest. “My goal was to create a recliner that is a special place for wellness, rest, meditation and mindfulness,” says designer Hlynur Atlason. Maybe this is all it takes to get through the pandemic unscathed.

RH Luke Swivel Recliner

The generously sized Luke recliner is inspired by designs from 1970s Italy. A swivel base is always a fun addition, and the inclusion of a lumbar pillow is a noteworthy extra for the sake of ergonomics. When a chair looks this good, then maybe the six-grand price tag is worth it.