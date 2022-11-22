The Best Lounge Chairs for Kicking Back

There are many pieces of furniture that go into creating a living room that’s actually suitable for living. First and foremost is a great sofa, which forms the centerpiece of any salon (pardon my french). Next, you’ll want a stand or media console for your TV, a coffee table and maybe some end tables for setting down drinks and books, pieces of decor to make it feel like home and, naturally, some places to sit that aren’t your couch. There are plenty of options for these alternative seating options — accent chairs, armchairs, recliners — but for our money, there’s nothing that beats a classic lounge chair.

What Is a Lounge Chair?

Definitions for what exactly a lounge chair is vary, but at its root, a lounge chair is a chair that’s meant for lounging. It’s the best spot in the house for pure relaxation, the seat you’re most likely to give the moniker "my chair." They can have arms, cushioning and an ottoman, or none of the above. As long as they’ve got a fixed back, usually at a relaxed angle (i.e. no recliners), and are comfortable to lounge in, they qualify as a lounge chair in my book. Going back to the lounge chair’s mid-twentieth century heyday, lounge chairs also have a tradition of doubling as a statement piece of furniture, and as a result, you’ll come across a lot of fun and adventurous designs in the lounge chair category.

The Best Lounge Chairs in 2022