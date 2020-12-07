Editor's Note: Prices listed in this guide reflect the cost of a standard queen-size mattress.

According to the National Sleep Foundation, you should replace a mattress every eight years, more often if you’re over the age of 40. Though that number is subjective to the sleeper, if you’re finding your quality of sleep has decreased and your body aches in the morning, you’re probably due for a new mattress.

The market for mattresses is oversaturated with brands claiming to give you the best sleep you’ve ever had. Some flaunt better materials, innovative fabrics, lower prices, etc. Independent of those brands’ marketing strategies, we took a hard look at some of the best mattresses in the game to find the ones that should suit even the most stubborn sleeper’s needs. From budget-minded mattresses to the best of the best, this definitive guide offers up the best mattresses for every kind of sleeper.

Saatva Classic Mattress Saatva saatva.com $1,199.00 SHOP NOW Saatva's flagship mattress combines comfort with luxury touches, so you really feel like you're getting what you're paying for. Courtesy Customizable to fine-tune to your sleeping preferences

A longer-than-usual warranty and trial period

Minor details add to its overall comfort level More expensive than comparable options New airweave Mattress airweave.com $1,810.00 SHOP NOW At nearly two grand for a queen-sized mattress, the New airweave mattress is expensive, but it makes up for it with science-backed benefits like optimal body support, body temperature regulation and minimal motion transfer. Courtesy Machine-washable outer cover

Scientifically proven to give you a better sleep Might be too firm for some

Requires some assembly Allswell The Allswell Mattress Allswell allswellhome.com $375.00 SHOP NOW This is the cheap mattress to buy when you couldn't care less about what you sleep on at night. It doesn't eschew comfort features — like individually wrapped springs and temperature-regulating materials — for its price point. Courtesy Medium firmness is good for most sleepers

Reduces overheating at night Can be too firm or too soft for some

Lacks a pillow top

More Great Mattresses

The Short List

Best Overall Mattress: Saatva Classic Mattress

Saatva’s classic mattress is a hybrid innerspring mattress with eco-friendly foam. The mattress utilizes a Euro pillow top, which unlike a standard pillow top, is stitched underneath the top cover of the mattress for a more seamless look that won’t shift around. A foam encasement around the perimeter creates a sturdy border so you don’t slide off the mattress if you get too close to the edge. A layer of 884 individually wrapped coils within the mattress minimize motion transfer so you don’t disturb your sleeping partner if you’re an active sleeper. Available in three firmness levels and two thicknesses, the Saatva classic is customizable for optimal sleep conditions. Finally, it’s backed by a strong warranty and lengthy trial period.



Delivery: Free

Warranty: 15 years

Trial Period: 120 days

Price (Queen): $1,399

Best Upgrade Mattress: Airweave New airweave Mattress

Airweave's innovative mattresses use neither memory foam nor springs — they're actually made of a network of interwoven plastic, like a bundle of fishing line. (Airweave actually started out as a fishing line brand). Because of its construction, sleeping on the New airweave Mattress is like sleeping on air. The brand comes out of Japan, and its mattresses gained notoriety for its use in the Olympics. The New airweave Mattress is harder and thinner than mattresses most Americans might be used to, but it's for the best. These mattresses help with aiding temperature regulation at night, improve body support and reduce the number of times you toss and turn at night. Also, the outer mattress cover is removable and machine washable, so you can wash it along with your bedding.

Delivery: Free

Warranty: 10 years

Trial Period: 100 days

Price (Queen): $1,810

Best Budget Mattress: Allswell The Allswell Mattress

The eponymous Allswell mattress is the brand’s entry-level mattress that delivers features usually associated with higher-end products. The hybrid mattress comes in at a medium-firmness — a solid middle ground between too soft and too firm. Individually wrapped coils ease the nuisance of motion transfer, and their placement along the perimeter of the mattress add greater stability. A graphite and copper — both heat sinking materials — foam memory foam topper nestles the body and prevents overheating while you sleep.

Delivery: Free

Warranty: 10 years

Trial Period: 100 days

Price (Queen): $375



What to Know Before You Buy a Mattress

The Types

To put it simply, mattresses can fall into three general categories: foam, innerspring or hybrid — a combination of the former. Your sleep preferences will dictate which material will best suit you.

Foam: Foam offers excellent support and body contouring. It’s notorious for trapping heat, but recent innovations allow for better body heat dispersion for cooler sleeps.

Innerspring, springs or coils: Think of your classic spring mattress. Typically, more springs in a mattress mean more support, but a higher price tag, too.

Hybrid: Hybrid mattresses fold strengths and weaknesses of foam and spring mattresses into a single product — the comfort of foam and the support of springs. Brands continually come up with inventive ways to mix materials for varying sleep preferences, and hybrids are easily the most popular with modern mattress brands. Hybrid mattresses can get pricey, but for those who have specific needs for their sleeping situation, hybrids typically check off the most boxes.

The Sizes

Go big or go home is a good rule of thumb when shopping for a mattress. If space and budget allow, opting for a larger mattress provides more freedom while sleeping whether you’re sleeping alone, with a partner, a pet or children. Keep in mind that buying a larger mattress also means spending more on larger bed frames, sheets, comforters and so on.

Twin-sized mattress: What you’d find typically find in a dorm room. Measures 38 inches by 75 inches, and is fit for a single sleeper at most.

Full-sized mattress: Measures out to 54 inches by 75 inches, which adds enough width to a twin-sized mattress to comfortably sleep two people, or enough space for one person to sprawl across the surface of the bed.

Queen-sized mattress: Clocks in at 60 inches by 80 inches — comfortable for two people to move around freely without disturbing their sleeping partner.

King-sized mattress: Offers enough space, 76 inches by 80 inches, for two sleepers who tend to move a lot in their sleep. Also great if unexpected guests like pets or children want to hop into bed.

California king-sized mattress: Despite sounding like it would be the biggest option, a California king offers slightly less surface area than a standard king. A California-king mattress comes in at 72 inches by 84 inches, so compared to a king-sized mattress, you lose four inches in width, but add four inches in length.

How To Clean a Mattress

Proper mattress maintenance will keep your valuable investment in your life for as long as possible (through the warranty, at least). Before you have your first sleep on your mattress, you should buy a mattress protector, a layer of protection between your messes and the actual mattress. Mattress protectors, which are usually machine washable, are easier to clean than a stained mattress. Should your mattress end up getting dirty, clean up isn’t all that difficult. Wash your sheets, vacuum your mattress (paying close attention to grooves and crevices) and spot-clean stains with a stain remover.

Now that you have a clean mattress, keep in mind that you can increase your mattress’ longevity further by rotating or flipping it. How often, and which method, depends on what kind of mattress you have. For example, a pillow top mattress would be better off rotated than flipped. Many of the mattress brands recommended here will have guidelines for how to maintain your mattress.

How To Dispose of a Mattress

Each state has its own procedures for people to get rid of their mattress. For example, in New York, mattresses must be sealed in a plastic bag before being put on the street for disposal. You can donate a mattress to places like The Salvation Army, but consider this first: if the mattress is no longer good for you, would you expect someone else to use it? Check out websites like LoadUp or Bye Bye Mattress to see what options you have for disposing or recycling your old mattress.

Best Foam Mattress: Amerisleep AS3 Mattress

The Amerisleep AS3 Mattress uses a plant-based material, Bio-Pur, with an open-cell design that’s more breathable than a comparable foam. This material is also an improvement on memory foam’s tendency to sink, because the Bio-Pur has faster reactivity while still conforming to your body shape for relief on your pressure points. A middle layer of foam acts as a targeted pressure relief system designed to keep your body aligned regardless of your desired sleeping position. Amerisleep is so confident in its Bio-Pur material for its durability that the brand offers a 20 year warranty, nearly double the industry standard.

Delivery: Free

Warranty: 20 years

Trial Period: 100 days

Price (Queen): $1,499

Best Memory Foam Mattress: Nectar Mattress

Nectar’s mattress uses five layers foam, all of which meet CertiPUR-US standards. The mattress’s memory foam cradles the sleeper without completely enveloping the sleeper. The foam touts a soft, airy top that is firm enough to prevent sinkage when pressure is applied. A layer of gel memory foam helps distribute body weight evenly, which allows body heat to disperse from underneath you. A middle layer of adaptive memory foam alleviates pressure on the body, especially by the shoulders, hips and legs. The brand’s “Forever Warranty” only applies to the original purchaser of the mattress.

Delivery: Free

Warranty: “Forever Warranty”

Trial Period: 365 days

Price (Queen): $799

Best Mattress for Hot Sleepers: Tuft & Needle Original Mattress

The consensus is that cooler environments harbor better sleep conditions. So if you naturally emit a lot of heat, a cooling mattress like Tuft & Needle’s Original Mattress, should find its way into your bedroom. The foam is Tuft & Needle’s trademarked Adaptive foam that is soft like memory foam but still has enough oomph to provide body support. The Adaptive foam address foam’s main pitfall, heat retention, by using a breathable open-cell foam and added graphite and cooling gel to disperse body heat so you can remain cool in the night.

Delivery: Free

Warranty: 10 years

Trial Period: 100 days

Price (Queen): $595

Best Mattress for Back Pain: Zoma Mattress

Zoma’s mattress was designed with athletes in mind, so the brand took special care to make a mattress that would alleviate body pain and facilitate muscle recovery. A layer of Triangulex memory foam acts as a pain reliever, comprised of hundreds of triangular segments strategically placed to target comfort zones. A dynamic second-layer, made of Reactiv foam, minimizes motion transfer while simultaneously contouring to the body for an undisturbed sleep.

Delivery: Free

Warranty: 10 years

Trial Period: 100 days

Price (Queen): $949

Best Mattress for Side Sleepers: Casper Original Mattress

The all-foam Casper Original Mattress is designed for all sleepers, and its middle layer’s zoned support offer optimal foam firmness to cradle specific areas of your body — the top third and bottom third areas are softer for your shoulders and your legs, while the middle third is firmer to to help align your spine by offering more support for your hips, waist and lower back. If you’re worried about overheating at night, the top layer of the mattress features a perforated foam that increases airflow so body heat can escape.

Delivery: Free

Warranty: 10 years

Trial Period: 100 days

Price (Queen): $1,095

Best Organic Mattress: Avocado Green Mattress

The Avocado Green Mattress is for those who want to know their mattress purchase is good for the world at large while providing optimal sleep support. The Green Mattress is GREENGUARD Gold Certified, made with organic cotton, latex and wool from responsibly sourced producers. Individually wrapped innersprings provide a standard bounciness and firmness associated with most innerspring mattresses. Avocado states that the springs are arranged in five strategic zones for support of the hips, back and shoulders. A steel perimeter gives the mattress support from edge to edge, and a layer of latex between the top cotton layer and innersprings soften the firmness of the springs.

Delivery: Free

Warranty: 25 years

Trial Period: 365 days

Price (Queen): $1,399

