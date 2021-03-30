Hand-Thrown Tableware for a Good Cause and 8 More Home and Design Releases

Welcome to Window Shopping, a weekly exercise in lusting over home products we want in our homes right the hell now. This week: a retro sofa, a new take on spicy margaritas and more.



Material Tableware

When you have beautiful tableware, you can eat fast food on it and have it feel like fine dining. While that may be an exaggeration, Material's new tableware is close to making that feel like a reality. The brand known for its cookware and kitchen essentials just expanded its line with tableware, available in two colors — light and dark — and four shapes — a round bowl, an open bowl a half plate and a full plate. To make the tableware, Material tapped Seoul-based ceramics brand Soil Baker, founded by Hye Rin Yang. Yang herself hand throws each plate and bowl, and Material founder Eunice Byun was drawn to working with Yang because of their shared Korean heritage. In response to an increase in attacks on Asian Americans, Material will be working with the non-profit #HateIsAVirus, with 50 percent of profits from March 24 to March 31 going to the organization.

Burrow Totem Collection

Burrow’s Totem Bench Burrow Burrow’s Totem Credenza Burrow

From the brand that quite possibly launched the sofa-in-a-box craze, Burrow released two new pieces of furniture under its Totem collection — and it's quite possibly the nicest clutter hider we've seen. The company says both pieces, a bench and a credenza, are "homages to Japanese carpentry and Scandinavian minimalism" and "balance minimal form with maximum functionality and bring unique hidden storage to any room." Both make a hefty presence without screaming for attention, and they utilize silent-close and slow-open doors so there's no slamming, finger crunching or the like.

Ramen Hero Citrus Kick

At-home ramen has come a long way since neon-colored, sodium-laden Cup Noodles. Just look at Ramen Hero. Instead of most instant ramen brands that advertise delicious bowls of ramen packed with toppings that make you supply the toppings, Ramen Hero includes everything in the package (even the meat!). The latest addition to Ramen Hero's lineup of frozen ramen meal kits is Citrus Kick, a spicy ramen made with chicken broth, dashi and shio tare as well as a lemon sauce that's then topped with pork belly chashu and black pepper pork ragu.

"We were looking for a ramen that would be perfect for spring and summer," Ramen Hero Head Chef Hideki Kunimura said in a press release. "The combination of dried bonito and citrus work beautifully together while the spiciness of green chilis and black pepper gives the dish a zing you didn’t see coming."



Made In Boning Knife

Made In, the Everlane of cookware, added a new blade to its knife roll, the boning knife. Its short and slender blade makes it apt at getting around joints to break down meat, poultry or whatever you throw its way. With it, you'll remove as much skin and fat off bones without losing too much precious eat, and the shape makes it good for something as simple as peeling fruit. Like Made In's other knives, it's fully forged with a full tang, and made in France by fifth-generation bladesmiths.

Haus Grapefruit Jalapeño

One of our favorite low-ABV aperitif brands just made the drink of the summer. Grapefruit Jalapeño is an 18 percent ABV brew meant to feel like a spicy margarita. It's made with fresh grapefruit and jalapeño, dried lime leaf and chili and a touch of blue agave syrup. Enjoy it by itself on the rocks or mixed with some grapefruit juice and a splash of your favorite agave-based spirit



Dims. Alfa Sofa

Direct-to-consumer furniture label Dims. finally made a sofa, and it was worth the wait. Hallgeir Homstvedt and Jonah Takagi of design studio Takagi Homstvedt are behind the Alfa sofa, which Dims. calls heirloom-quality. It's inspired by the curves of 1960 Italian cars, complementing plush cushions with dainty legs. The sofa is meant to look like it's suspended in air, providing a museum-like piece for home. Get it in either a two-seater or three-seater, and choose between 10 colorways and two leg finishes.

Bona Furtuna Il Vivace Gift Set

I've been watching a lot of "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy" lately (its season finale aired last week) and it's making me wish I could go to Italy. Except I can't — not right now at least. Bona Furtuna, an organic farm in Sicily, is pretty close to recreating the flavors of Italy in my New York City apartment. Its Il Vivace Gift Set gives a little taste of what Bona Furtuna is known for. The set includes a bottle of its Heritage Blend Olive Oil, made from Sicilian olive trees that are up to 1,000 years old, as well as two sea salt blends, one mixed with lemon and the other mixed with basil. Gift this for yourself, or maybe Mom will love this for Mother's Day.

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore is making cookware, and it looks really good. Barrymore worked with kitchen brand Made By Gather to release her Beautiful (pretty on the nose) line of small kitchen appliances, cookware and kitchen tools. You can buy anything from an air fryer ($89) to measuring spoons ($3), and most items are under $100. Made By Gather is known for its brands like Bella and Cruz, the latter of which collaborated with chef supergroup Ghetto Gastro. The Beautiful line is carried exclusively at Walmart, and when it debuted on the "Drew Barrymore Show," the air fryer sold out within 24 hours, so check it out before the whole collection is gone.

Carbone Fine Foods

The supermarket aisle is oversaturated with jarred pasta sauces. Now there's another brand of pasta sauces to add, and it's courtesy of the New York-based high-end Italian restaurant. Launched under the name Carbone Fine Foods, the three sauces — marinara, arrabbiata and tomato basil — will give people an opportunity to bring the tastes of the Michelin-starred restaurant into their home. Carbone Fine Food sauces are available on its website, as well as on Amazon. For those heading to the grocery store, you'll be able to find it at Stop & Shop locations in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

