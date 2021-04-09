The 7 Best Hammocks to Soak Up Nature From Your Own Home

Listen up, couch potato — it's warm out and the outdoors are calling. No, we're not telling you to embark on a new adventure; it's just time to turn into a hammock potato. Take all the laziness of sprawling out on the sofa outside with one of these ridiculously comfy hammocks. While thinking of a hammock may elicit mental images of a piece of cloth tied between two trees, not everyone has trees in their backyard. And most people don't even need a backyard to set up a hammock. Here are seven of the best hammocks to soak up the most of the warm weather.

Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock

Courtesy Hammock Wise Owl Outfitters amazon.com $29.95 SHOP NOW

Cheap, efficient and comfortable, Wise Owl's hammock is the every man's hammock. It uses parachute nylon, which makes it durable for those constant outdoor adventures. The nine-foot long hammock is enough to seat a couple folks, and it comes with tree straps and a carabiner with five separate loops to adjust it to your perfect height.

ENO SingleNest Hammock

Courtesy SingleNest Hammock ENO rei.com $37.39 SHOP NOW

Eno's single-person hammock has a 400-pound capacity, and it's decked out in high-strength woven nylon, which uses triple interlocking stitching to make it crazy durable. The hammock folds up into the size of a softball, so if it's not a permanent fixture in your backyard, you can bring it to all your outdoor excursions.

Best Choice Products 2-Person Hammock

Courtesy 2-Person Hammock Best Choice Products amazon.com $89.99 SHOP NOW

Best Choice Products' hammock is made in the Brazilian gathered-end style, which means the hammock has a deep sag in the center, making it feel like you're wrapped in a cocoon. The best part of this affordable hammock is that it comes with a stand so you don't need to find any anchor posts. The stand is made of tempered steel, and the hammock itself is made of a woven cotton blend. It has a 450-pound weight capacity despite the whole thing only weighing 30 pounds.

Grand Trunk Skeeter Beeter XT Mosquito Net Hammock

Courtesy Skeeter Beeter XT Mosquito Net Hammock Grand Trunk dickssportinggoods.com $89.99 SHOP NOW

Fight off mosquitos and other pests with this hammock from Grand Trunk. It uses a No-See-Um nylon mosquito netting, with a double-sided for easy access to get in and out of the hammock. A handy built-in sack lets you keep your valuables secure and close at hand, while a Knotless Cordlock System makes it easy to hang. And if you're not dealing with mosquitoes on the daily, flip the hammock over to make it a "normal" hammock.

La Siesta Brisa Double Classic Hammock

Courtesy Brisa Double Classic Hammock La Siesta wayfair.com $133.90 SHOP NOW

This is the perfect backyard staple. La Siesta's hammock looks really good, and it holds up to the elements since it's resistant to mold, mildew and UV damage. It's big and roomy, and can support up to 355 pounds.

Pawley’s Island Original Rope Hammock

Courtesy Original Rope Hammock Pawley’s Island amazon.com $259.99 SHOP NOW

Available in a number of colors, the Original Rope Hammock from Pawley's Island can accommodate any backyard setup. It's made of hand-woven DuraCord rope, which breaks in over time as the fibers stretch with time and use.

L.L. Bean Quilted Sunbrella Hammock

Courtesy Quilted Sunbrella Hammock L.L.Bean llbean.com $299.00 SHOP NOW

Sunbrella is a breathable acrylic fabric that's resistant to mildew as well as fading. L.L. Bean recommends a 15-foot hanging distance, and if that's not suitable for your backyard, you can buy a separate hammock stand.

