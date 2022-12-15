The Best Modern Cat Furniture That Actually Looks Good in Your Home

One of the great challenges faced by cat owners — outside of keeping the little devils from knocking every knickknack off of our desks every chance they get — is finding a way to cater to your cat's needs in your space without turning your home into a garish wing of a pet store. Cats require things to scratch, places to hide, perches to climb and boxes in which to do their business, and historically none of these items increase the style quotient of your living room.

But times change. These days, there are a number of brands putting out modern cat furniture that will not only be loved by your cat but will actually look great in your home too. Skeptical? Have a look below at the best modern cat furniture and see just how chic feline furniture has become.

How We Tested

Gear Patrol Staff

Lots of modern cat furniture looks good on the internet, but until you get it in your home and around your kitties, you won't really know if it's any good. That's why we recruited some of our most enthusiastic cat parents — and their furry friends — to go hands-on with the bulk of the products recommended below. Our testers looked at the build quality of the items, the style and, naturally, noted how their cats liked their furniture (or didn't like it, we are talking about cats here).

The Best Modern Cat Furniture of 2022

Tuft + Paw Stellar Cat Bed

Best Modern Cat Bed Tuft + Paw Stellar Cat Bed tuftandpaw.com $299.00 $199.00 (33% off) SHOP NOW Cool space-age design

Solid construction

Position can be customized and setup takes two seconds No returns if your cat doesn't like it

As a fan of mid-century modern and space-age design, I was immediately drawn to Tuft + Paw's Stellar Cat Bed. The futuristic orb looks like something out of the imagined future of the 1960s, and I couldn't wait for my cat to start hanging out in it. Unfortunately, that hasn't happened a whole lot. My temperamental cat has not shown much interest in the bed, only briefly going inside when I've lured her in with food or catnip (I think her record stay is around one minute). That's disappointing considering this cat bed costs a staggering $300, but still, I can't fault the bed for my cat's disinterest.

Trying to lure your hesitant cat into the Stellar bed with food may have unintended consequences if you have a dog. Johnny Brayson

Every cat is unique, and any time you're investing in expensive cat furniture you're taking a risk that it will simply function as a piece of decor in your home. In that regard, the Stellar excels. It's made from a solid ball of resin and yarn and sits on a heavy steel base powder-coated in gold. Inside, there's a sandbag to keep it from rotating and a fluffy removable cushion. Maybe one day my cat will decide she wants to sleep in it, but until then I'll just be dreaming that I could fit inside of it.

Mau Castillo

Best Compact Modern Cat Tower Mau Castillo maupets.com $199.00 SHOP NOW Quick and easy assembly

Cushion is machine washable

Customizable cushion colors

45-day risk-free trial Second cushion is not included

This tower from Mau features two levels for cats to perch that are held together by a pair of attractive walls of bent wood. Measuring 28 inches high and 18 inches wide, our tester describes the Castillo as the "perfect size to stick in your office, so your cats can stop napping on your keyboard."

The extra-fluffy pads of the Castillo are favored by felines, but be warned that just one is included with the tower. Emily Chang

She also notes that it's spacious enough to fit two cats on one level together, or each on their own perch if they want to sleep separately. She also was impressed by the solid build of the tower, noting that it has zero wobble. The included catnip in conjunction with the soft cushion enticed her cat immediately, but she does with the tower came with the second cushion included — it's sold separately for another $19.

The Refined Feline Cat Clouds Cat Shelves

Best Modern Cat Shelf Cat Clouds Cat Shelf therefinedfeline.com $127.49 SHOP NOW Nice design

Can be used as regular shelves if your cats don't like it

Durable material can support hefty cats Has some sharp edges that can scratch up the wall while positioning for installation

Installation is a two-person job

Our tester picked out these shelves from The Refined Feline specifically because she lives in a studio apartment where space is at a premium, and since they mount to your wall, they kept her from having to sacrifice any floor space for a piece of cat furniture. She did find installation to be a bit tricky, since the shelves are made of powder-coated steel and both are in one piece, so it was heavy and unwieldy. But as long as you've got someone to help you, she says the process of fastening the shelves to the wall is simple and quick.

Having two cats on the Cat Cloud shelves at once may lead to spontaneous King of the Mountain battles. Sherry Wang

The minimalist design of the shelves reminded our tester of Yamazaki Home's wares, and she appreciated the low profile and clean white look. The shelves come with two fuzzy pads that have interior magnets to keep them attached to the shelves. Our tester sprayed catnip on the shelves to try and attract her two cats to them, which initially worked, but eventually only one of her cats returned in future days on its own (the other would come if food was involved). Our tester notes that because the pads themselves are pretty thin, many cats may be drawn to softer surfaces in your home over the shelves.

Tuft + Paw Grove Cat Tower

Best Large Modern Cat Tower Tuft + Paw Grove Cat Tower tuftandpaw.com $499.00 $349.00 (30% off) SHOP NOW Looks great in my apartment

Very easy to put together

Made from quality materials

Includes both cushions Quite pricey

Just one color option

If you're looking for different size options when it comes to a cat tower, look no further than the Grove. The uber-stylish tower, with its curved slatted walls made from ash-veneered plywood, is available in either a 24-inch version or a towering 41-inch model. Our tester was personally blown away by the quality of the Grove, calling it "by far the highest-quality piece of cat furniture I've ever owned."

Even without a cat in it, Tuft + Paw’s Grove tower is still a striking piece of decor. Will Porter

Unfortunately, his cat didn't feel the same way, as he noted that his feline friend prefers to hang out in a cardboard box over his expensive tower. "At least it looks really good in my living room," our tester adds. And that's the thing about the Grove. Even if your cat doesn't hang out on it, it can still be used to house their toys, and the tall version could even function as a makeshift end table.

Mau Uni

Best Modern Cat Tree Mau Uni petco.com $279.00 SHOP NOW Two basket options for the cat to lounge in

Scratching post built-in

Easily accessible for the cat (not too high to jump from basket to basket) The soft inserts in the baskets slide around and don't always stay in place

Mau's Uni cat tree isn't for those looking for something subtle — this is a statement piece if there ever was one. Our tester was drawn to it because it matched her aesthetic and because it looked like it would be comfortable for her one-year-old cat, Nala. While Nala tends to be skeptical of new furniture, our tester notes that the cat took to the tree within 30 minutes, making herself at home in the top basket and claiming it as her favorite spot in the home over the course of the next month.

The just-close-enough baskets of Mau’s Uni cat tree make it easy for your cat to find its preferred perch. Angela Hay

Our tester also appreciates the versatility of the Uni, as in addition to the climbing tree and two beds, there's also a built-in scratching post and a hanging toy. She considers it a great option for those looking for a multi-functional piece of cat furniture, but just be aware that the pads in the Uni's beds do slide around quite a bit.

Meyou Paris The Vegas Scratching Post

Best Modern Cat Scratching Post Meyou Paris The Vegas Scratching Post ssense.com $100.00 SHOP NOW Original, artsy design

Doesn't take up room on your floor Wall-mounting screws not included

Many cats will not use a rope scratcher

Scratching posts tend to be some of the ugliest cat furniture of all, as it's tough to disguise their purpose — especially once your cat tears them to shreds. But Meyou Paris has done an outstanding job with their "The Vegas" scratching post, as it looks more like a work of art than something meant for your cat to sharpen its claws on. The original design depicts an abstract cactus made from woven rope and secured to a brushed stainless steel base. The post has almost no footprint, as it's secured to your wall with screws. Unfortunately, those screws aren't included. Furthermore, not every cat likes to scratch rope — many prefer messy cardboard scratchers — so this may end up being a piece of decor and nothing else in your home if your cat doesn't take to it.

Tuft + Paw Rifiuti Litter Box Enclosure

Best Modern Litter Box Enclosure Tuft + Paw Rifiuti Litter Box Enclosure tuftandpaw.com $699.00 $499.00 (29% off) SHOP NOW Beautiful mid-century modern design

Looks like real furniture

Solid pine construction

Keeps your litter box hidden and reduces tracking Doesn't include a litter box

Only rated for cats below 15 pounds

Crazy expensive

Is there any good place to put a litter box? Regardless of where they end up, you pretty much guaranteed stinky smells, tracked litter and a serious eyesore. But Tuft + Paw's Rifiuti looks to solve all three of those issues. Hiding its litter box deep inside itself and well out of site, the Rifiuti looks more like a mid-century modern credenza than a spot where your cat goes to the bathroom. It features a slatted walkway inside to cut back on tracking, and its ventilation helps your litterbox air out while still keeping its smells mostly contained. Made of solid pine, this litter box enclosure is sturdy, but it's only rated for cats under 15 pounds. Also, be aware that it's BYOLB — bring your own litter box — as it doesn't include one, despite the hefty MSRP.

Tucker Murphy Pet Ciriaca Condo

Best Modern Cat Condo Murphy Tucker Pet Ciriaca Condo wayfair.com $151.00 $114.63 (24% off) SHOP NOW Affordable

Removable cushion

2-in-1 design makes it just as useful to humans as cats MDF construction isn't the most durable

Not very specialized for cats

Cat condos are a cute idea — look at him in his little house, he thinks he's people! — but they usually look atrocious. Not so with this option from Wayfair. The Ciriaca Condo features a sleek modern design with solid wood legs and neutral colors, and combines a bottom drawer with an open shelf for your cat to lounge on. And if your cat isn't a fan? Then you can just remove the inner cushion and you have a totally normal piece of functional and attractive storage furniture. Notably cheaper than other options in this guide, you should know that you get what you pay for. While the Ciriaca Condo looks great, its MDF construction suggests it won't last as long as the pricier options from more specialized brands.