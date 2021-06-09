Unless I can't count, 12 comes after 11. So when Dyson released its V15 Detect vacuum, I had to make sure I hadn't missed the releases of its V12 to V14 models. As it turns out, Dyson does have a V12 vacuum, but it's just not available in the U.S. yet.

Here's what we know so far about the vacuum that's been eluding the American market.

When Does the Dyson V12 Vacuum Come Out?

On March 25, China got the Dyson V12 and the Dyson V15 Detect vacuums, while the US got the V15 Detect and the Omni-glide vacuums. In late May, Korea and Australia got the V12 and V15 Detect vacuums, too, but there's still no word on when the US is going to see the release of the V12.

How Much Is the Dyson V12 Vacuum?

There are actually two SKUs for the Dyson V12. The first of which is the V12 Detect Slim Total Clean, which in Australia retails for AUD $1,199, or USD $915; the higher-end V12 Detect Slim Absolute Extra retails for AUD $1,249, or USD $953. The only difference between the two is that the Absolute Extra includes a floor dock; otherwise, strength, size, build and accessories are the same between the two.

The retail prices of Dyson vacuums in Australia tend to be higher than their retail prices in the US. And with the Dyson V11 retailing for $600 and the Dyson V15 Detect retailing for $700 in the US, we're thinking the future V12 will fall somewhere in between that price range.

The Dyson V12 will have the same laser-equipped cleaning head as the V15 Detect. Dyson

What Can the Dyson V12 Do?

The V12 has a lot of what the V15 Detect has. Both include an LCD screen that reports real-time performance, and both come with two cleaning heads: a multi-use one and a Laser Slim Fluffy cleaning head, which illuminates particles invisible to the naked eye.

According to its listing on the Dyson Australia website, the Dyson V12 weighs 4.85 pounds, features a .35-liter dust bin and runs for up to 60 minutes. The V12 has a single button for power control, which eschews the trigger that is equipped on most other Dyson cordless stick vacuums (save for the Dyson Omni-glide).

Instead of having a trigger that needs to be constantly depressed to start the vacuum, the V12 has a single button for operation. Dyson

We'll be monitoring the release of the Dyson V12 in the American market, and will update this article with information from Dyson's representatives once we receive it.

