A Sleeping Pillow for Picky Sleepers And 6 Other New Home Releases

Welcome to Window Shopping, a weekly exercise in lusting over home products we want in our homes right the hell now. This week: frozen soup dumplings, a tote bag for hauling bottles to the park and more.

Purple TwinCloud Pillow

Purple

The adjustable pillow market just got a new type of pillow, and it's from one of the leading mattress brands, Purple. While adjustable pillows either fall into two categories — loose fill or swappable inserts — Purple's new TwinCloud pillow is a little more interesting. The down-alternative pillow is basically an extra-long pillow that folds in half and zips together to create a standard-sized pillow. One side is soft, the other firm, and you get to choose which is more to you liking. The fully washable pillow can be zipped with others to create multiple configurations like a body pillow or even a mattress topper.

Price: $89

SHOP NOW

Minna Tablecloths

Minna

Based out of Hudson, New York, Minna is an ethically made homewares brand that works with artisans from around the world. Its latest release is a line of tablecloths, handwoven by a family-run workshop of flying shuttle loom weavers in Mexico. The neutral tablecloths are "inspired by the play between shadow and light," as the product description explains. Complementing the tablecloths are reusable cloth napkins, which retail for $20 each.

Price: $145



SHOP NOW



Haus The Picnic Set

Haus

One of our favorite low-ABV booze brands, Haus, made a picnic set that's ready to go for all your, well, picnics and outdoor gatherings. Score a bottle of your favorite Haus aperitif and a fresh heavy-duty Haus tote bag, designed to house two upright bottles. Let people know that you take your low-ABV spirits seriously.

Price: $60

SHOP NOW

Xiao Chi Jie Soup Dumplings

XCJ

Seattle-based restaurant Xiao Chi Jie is known for its soup dumplings, and because of the pandemic, it started selling its frozen soup dumplings nationwide, as well as sauces and bamboo steamers. Available in packs of 50 and available in pork, shrimp and pork and chicken, the soup dumplings are ready to eat in 10 minutes and come with steamer liners so they don't stick to the tray. Get them while they're hot, er, frozen, because soup dumplings are notoriously hard to make without lots of experience.

Price: $40+

SHOP NOW



Airbnb Host Essentials by Muji

Muji

People are getting ready to travel again, and Airbnb hosts better be prepared for the influx of travelers. At least Muji has those hosts covered. With the new Airbnb Host Essentials by Muji, Airbnb hosts (or those just looking to stock up on home essentials) can get 23 Muji products guaranteed (not really) to get them five stars. The $400 set includes the essentials to accommodate two guests, with items ranging from bathroom necessities to kitchen and dining goods. We can't guarantee your Airbnb will look as good as a Muji hotel, but it'll be damn close with Muji stuff.

Price: $400

SHOP NOW

Momofuku x East Fork

East Fork

The latest collection between Momofuku and East Fork brings two new glazes — orchard and peachy keen — to the latter's enviable hand-thrown pottery. Surprisingly, the plates, cups and dishes are still in stock, but we're pretty sure it won't be for long.

Price: $12

SHOP NOW

Dad Grass July 4th Collection

Dad Grass

When you light up on July 4th, do so to more than just fireworks. CBD joint brand Dad Grass dropped a July 4th-inspired collection, which includes a t-shirt, as well as a new stash box to hide your stash. No, those aren't actually M-80s in there, just some good times rolled up into a joint.

Price: $37

SHOP NOW

Tyler Chin Tyler Chin is Gear Patrol’s Associate Staff Writer.

