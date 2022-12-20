For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

LG Artcool Gallery Air Conditioner



LG

Several years ago, LG launched their Artcool Gallery line — a series of wall-mounted air conditioners that double as picture frames. Now, ahead of CES 2023, the Korean electronics brand has unveiled the next evolution in the Artcool Gallery line with an air conditioner that features a 27" LCD display in place of its predecessors' traditional picture frame.

The new Artcool Gallery air conditioner allows you to customize its display using the LG ThinQ app, changing your home's decor as you see fit. As for its cooling function, the appliance uses LG's DUAL Inverter Compressor to deliver efficient cooling, requiring up to 70% less power than a traditional residential A/C unit.

No price or release date has been announced for the latest Artcool Gallery device, but you can catch a glimpse of it at LG's CES booth (#15501) at the Las Vegas Convention Center from January 5-8, 2023.

Price: TBD

WhistlePig x Sunkist Dry & Wet Orange Fashioneds

Courtesy

WhistlePig is teaming up with Sunkist to make this Dry January a little easier on both you and your local bartender. The two brands are selling a pair of bottled old-fashioned cocktails — a non-alcoholic one for now, and a boozy one for later — with all proceeds going to the Turning Tables charity to support bartenders who see reduced wages and tips during Dry January.

The "Dry Orange Fashioned" is a concoction of WhistlePig 100% Rye Non-Whiskey combined with barrel-aged maple syrup and barrel-aged Sunkist navel oranges, while the "Wet Orange Fashioned" swaps out the non-whiskey for WhistlePig's 100% Rye Whiskey. Both 750mL bottles will go on sale through WhistlePig's online shop on December 26, and are priced from $50.

Price: $50

Grotesk Leo Print

Grotesk

Now that Lionel Messi has cemented his GOAT status by winning his first World Cup title with Argentina, the world has fully descended into Messi Madness™. The superstar's official jerseys have essentially sold out worldwide, and demand for anything Messi-related has skyrocketed.

Enter New York-based artist Kimou Meyer, AKA Grotesk. He's producing a limited-edition signed and numbered print of Messi, titled "Leo," in his inimitable abstract style. The high-quality giclee prints are produced on archival heavy photo rag paper and measure 11" x 11". Limited to just 100 examples, they'll start shipping next month.

Price: $100

ReFramed Raw Aluminum Bed Frame

Courtesy

If you've always felt that the warm wood that typifies the construction of most bed frames was too traditional, even in its most modern guises, then trendy furniture maker ReFramed has the antidote for your stale bedroom woes.

The brand has released its flagship bed frame in a new raw aluminum material, making for a sleek and contemporary frame that will make a statement in any bedroom. The bed is available with or without slats and is compatible with all mattress types, along with ReFrame's optional accessories like its Headboard and Side Table. The new beds are expected to ship out at the end of January.

Price: $1,917

Kimos

Courtesy

Have you ever been on the road with a sudden hankering for some freshly brewed tea? Well, a new Indiegogo project has arrived that's about to make that desire a whole lot easier to achieve. Kimos is a USB-rechargeable, battery-powered thermos that boils water in three minutes.

The stainless steel insulated bottle has a 360mL capacity and can boil water up to five times on a single charge. Simply press a button to kick off your boiling session, and three minutes later you'll have piping hot water for tea, coffee or whatever else calls for it. And, once your water reaches 212 degrees, Kimos will keep it hot for another four hours. Kimos has reached its funding goal but still has some units available to order, with an expected ship date of October 2023.

Price: $89

