For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

St. Agrestsis Amaro Falso

Courtesy

Following up a big year that saw them release the bottled version of TikTok's beloved Negroni Sbagliato and the non-alcoholic Phony Negroni, Brooklyn-based Italian-inspired spirits maker St. Agrestsis is back to making waves in the new year with their second-ever non-alcoholic offering.

Amaro Falso is, as you may have guessed by its clever name, a booze-free version of the bitter Italian digestif Amaro. The bottled cocktail, which St. Agrestis says tastes like an Amaro highball, combines the bitterness of gentian root with herbal spices along with a bit of carbonation and nitrogen for some added bite.

Price: $60

SHOP NOW

Brightland Folklore Persimmon Vinegar



Courtesy

We've covered Brightland's trendy, punchy and fruity vinegars before, and now the brand is launching their latest twist on the acidic staple with Folklore. The new vinegar benefits from the addition of persimmon, specifically regeneratively-grown certified organic Fuyu and Hachiya persimmons from the non-profit-based White Buffalo Land Trust in California.

The new vinegar is naturally fermented and "delightfully tart," and Brightland recommends using it in everything from winter salads to wellness tonics to marinades. It will arrive in Brightland's online store on 1/18 at 12 pm ET with limited supply, so get your wallet and keyboard ready.

Price: $22

SHOP NOW

Palace Anglepoise Type 75 Lamp

Courtesy

Skateboard maker Palace is probably not the first brand that comes to mind when you think of timeless home decor, but that could change now that the company has collaborated with Angelpoise, maker of arguably the most iconic desk lamp in history.

The unexpected team-up has produced the Palace Anglepoise Type 75 Desk Lamp White/Glow in the Dark. This version of the iconic Angelpoise Type 75 is finished in a matte white paint that glows in the dark. Does a lamp need to glow in the dark? I guess if you're looking to save energy it does. The real reason the lamp glows is that it's inspired by '80s British rave culture, which Palace probably knows a thing or two about. The lamp is available exclusively from Palace's online shop in the US and UK.

Price: $398

SHOP NOW

Our Place Lunar New Year Collection

Courtesy

Maker of the Always Pan, Perfect Pot and other gear that makes cooking a breeze, Our Place also has an ongoing Traditionware line that honors the various cultural celebrations that cause us to join together at the table to begin with. To kick of the Year of the Rabbit, the brand has unveiled a new Lunar New Year Collection.

The limited-edition collection consists of stoneware rice bowls designed and hand-glazed by artist Vanilla Chi that come in sets of 4 with matching bamboo chopsticks and chopstick rests. Also available are the Perfect Pot ($165) and Always Pan ($145) in a new striking red shade called Firecracker that's meant to recall the fireworks that typically accompany a Lunar New Year celebration. The collection launches January 11.



Price: $65

SHOP NOW

Grovemade White Oak Collection

Courtesy

If you're looking to spruce up your workspace in the new year, then allow Grovemade to outfit your home office with their latest gorgeous wares. The brand is now producing their popular Desk Shelves in a new white oak material, adding a dose of natural warmth to your everyday routine.

The Desk Shelves are made in Portland, OR and consist of a solid white oak top shelf, non-slip/non-scratch cork legs and an aluminum lower shelf. They're available now from Grovemade in a trio of sizes priced from $190 to $380.

Price: $190

SHOP NOW