Today's Top Stories
1
The Questions You Should Be Asking Your Barber
2
This Pocket Flashlight Is a Must-Have for a Summer
3
Prime Day 2021: The Best Fitness Deals (So Far)
4
You Need to Check Out These Huckberry Deals
5
Refresh Your Watch with This Sailcloth Strap

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Gap Home Arrives at Walmart, and I'll Take One of Everything

Gap's first try at home goods is surprisingly good.

By Tyler Chin
style
Gap Home

The folks over at mall mainstay Gap have made a couple of interesting moves lately. The brand announced a collaboration with Kanye West, with the first piece — a jacket — dropping just a couple weeks ago (to mixed feedback). Then the apparel brand introduced a line of home goods under the Gap Home brand, which is finally out now. But here's the thing: you can't find it at Gap's website or your local mall. Walmart alone is selling it...and it's shockingly good.

Related Stories
Everything You Need for a Good Night's Sleep
The 9 Best Sleeping Pillows of 2021

Gap Home consists of over 400 products running the gamut of home goods from bedding essentials to dinnerware, with prices starting at $16. Consistent with Gap's popularity in the denim department, there's a motif of blue running throughout the collection.

In keeping with Gap's commitment to try to be a more sustainable brand, a lot of the materials in the collection are responsibly sourced, and organic cotton and recycled materials are used where possible.

"A hallmark of American fashion, Gap is the ideal partner to bring its timeless, signature style into the modern home to help customers design and decorate beautiful living spaces," Anthony Soohoo, a Walmart executive, said in a press release for the announcement of the collection. "Over the past few years, we’ve focused on expanding our home assortment to bring high-quality, stylish home goods and decor to our customers at an unbelievable value."

dinnerware
Gap Home

Gap isn't the first affordable fashion brand to get into the home space. H&M and Zara both carry separate home lines, and Levi Strauss & Co. worked on a home goods line for Target earlier in 2021. The collaboration between Gap and Walmart isn't a one-off collection; the two brands have a multiyear deal to bring Gap Home into your home. But we have to say, if its freshman collection gets us excited to see what else is to come. Here's what we're loving from Gap Home.

Price: $16+

SHOP NOW

Gap Home
T-Shirt Soft Jersey Reversible Organic Cotton Blend Comforter Set
Gap Home walmart.com
$54.98
SHOP NOW
Gap Home
Tie Dye Organic Cotton Shower Curtain
Gap Home walmart.com
$19.88
SHOP NOW
Gap Home
16-Piece Round Black Stoneware Dinnerware Set
Gap Home walmart.com
$42.97
SHOP NOW
Gap Home
Asymmetrical Stripe Decorative Square Throw Pillow
Gap Home walmart.com
$17.88
SHOP NOW
Gap Home
Color Cups 14.8-Ounce Stackable Stoneware Mug Set, Set of 4
Gap Home walmart.com
$16.88
SHOP NOW
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Top Stories
This Cheap Sports Car Isn't Coming Back, Sadly
The 10 Best Stick Vacuums of 2021
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This Is Your Guide to Planning a Summer Vacation
Does a Tyler, The Creator Album Mean More Clothes?
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
Jeep Just Made the Wrangler Even More Badass
The 10 Best Gym Bags of 2021
The Best Mineral Sunscreens
15 Great Style Releases and New Watches This Week
The Coolest Watches That Came Out in June, 2021