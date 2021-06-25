Gap Home Arrives at Walmart, and I'll Take One of Everything

The folks over at mall mainstay Gap have made a couple of interesting moves lately. The brand announced a collaboration with Kanye West, with the first piece — a jacket — dropping just a couple weeks ago (to mixed feedback). Then the apparel brand introduced a line of home goods under the Gap Home brand, which is finally out now. But here's the thing: you can't find it at Gap's website or your local mall. Walmart alone is selling it...and it's shockingly good.

Gap Home consists of over 400 products running the gamut of home goods from bedding essentials to dinnerware, with prices starting at $16. Consistent with Gap's popularity in the denim department, there's a motif of blue running throughout the collection.

In keeping with Gap's commitment to try to be a more sustainable brand, a lot of the materials in the collection are responsibly sourced, and organic cotton and recycled materials are used where possible.

"A hallmark of American fashion, Gap is the ideal partner to bring its timeless, signature style into the modern home to help customers design and decorate beautiful living spaces," Anthony Soohoo, a Walmart executive, said in a press release for the announcement of the collection. "Over the past few years, we’ve focused on expanding our home assortment to bring high-quality, stylish home goods and decor to our customers at an unbelievable value."

Gap Home

Gap isn't the first affordable fashion brand to get into the home space. H&M and Zara both carry separate home lines, and Levi Strauss & Co. worked on a home goods line for Target earlier in 2021. The collaboration between Gap and Walmart isn't a one-off collection; the two brands have a multiyear deal to bring Gap Home into your home. But we have to say, if its freshman collection gets us excited to see what else is to come. Here's what we're loving from Gap Home.

