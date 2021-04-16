Sleep is essential, but some people aren't investing in all the things that go into getting a good night's rest. Your dingy old mattress and flat-as-a-pancake pillow are definitely not doing you any favors while you get your beauty rest.

On average, people spend about 26 years of their life in bed , according to Sleep Matters Club. If that's not good enough reason to make sure all 227,760 hours of your time in bed is as best as it can be, then we can't really help you. But if you're realizing your sleep could use an upgrade, we have recommendations for everything you need to make sure every night's sleep is the best it can be. From the best pillows to rest your weary head to the most luxe sheets you'll want to wrap yourself in, these are the best bedroom essentials for every person at every budget.

The Mattress

Saatva Classic Mattress Saatva saatva.com $1,299.00 SHOP NOW Saatva's flagship mattress combines comfort with luxury touches, so you really feel like you're getting what you're paying for. Courtesy Customizable to fine-tune to your sleeping preferences

A longer-than-usual warranty and trial period

Minor details add to its overall comfort level More expensive than comparable options New airweave Mattress airweave.com $1,810.00 SHOP NOW At nearly two grand for a queen-sized mattress, the New airweave mattress is expensive, but it makes up for it with science-backed benefits like optimal body support, body temperature regulation and minimal motion transfer. Courtesy Machine-washable outer cover

Scientifically proven to give you a better sleep Might be too firm for some

Requires some assembly Allswell The Allswell Mattress Allswell allswellhome.com $375.00 SHOP NOW This is the cheap mattress to buy when you couldn't care less about what you sleep on at night. It doesn't eschew comfort features — like individually wrapped springs and temperature-regulating materials — for its price point. Courtesy Medium firmness is good for most sleepers

Reduces overheating at night Can be too firm or too soft for some

Lacks a pillow top

Mattresses, the bedrock that makes up a good night's sleep. Whether you like 'em firm or not-so-firm, we found the mattresses that would make Goldilocks happy on the first try.

The Sheets

Riley Home Percale Sheet Set rileyhome.com $129.00 SHOP NOW Cotton percale bed sheets are for everyone, and Riley Home's take on the classic material is the best in class. It features long-staple combed cotton and an understated baratta stitch, two premium details that don't add a premium to the price tag. The more often you wash the sheets, the softer and more comforting they'll become. Courtesy Premium sheets at an approachable price

Available in a variety of colors and prints Requires a couple washes before truly breaking in Cultiver Linen Fitted Sheet cultiver.com $160.00 SHOP NOW Bed sheets come in a variety of fabrics, and linen may be the most luxurious, especially when looking at the price tag. Cultiver manages to bring down its cost so linen can be for the masses. Its weave, sewing and dye are superior than most linen sheets double the cost, and it's the type of bed sheet you'll want to have year-round. Courtesy Shorter break-in period that other linen sheets

Beautifully dyed and available in 17 understated colors Like most linen sheets, will require a fair amount of washing before achieving maximum softness Target 300 Thread Count Organic Cotton Sheet Set Threshold target.com $45.99 SHOP NOW Most college students turn to Target for their bed sheet needs, especially when they have to buy Twin XL-sized sheets for their dorm beds that don't actually exist in the real world. But those budget shoppers are onto something. These sheets outdid the competition in its price range, and they're everything you could want in a set of percale sheets from a high-end brand. Courtesy Crisp and cool like expensive percale sheets

Certified by the OEKO-TEX to be safe for you and the producers

Shitty sheets lead to shitty sleep. Just keep that mantra in mind when you lie down tonight. Good sheets should get better with wear, and should feel like you're being wrapped up in your favorite shirt. Bed sheets come in a variety of fabrics, and we found the best in each category and at every budget.



The Pillows

Just Get This: Coop Home Goods Eden Pillow Coop Home Goods amazon.com $58.69 SHOP NOW The Eden isn't the only adjustable-fill pillow on the market, but it is one of the most affordable and offers a ton of tiny details that make your sleep better. From its washable outer cover to its gel-infused memory foam for extra cooling, the Eden is a one-size-fits all pillow if only because you make it fit to how you want it. Courtesy Machine-washable outer cover

As soft or firm as you choose Adjusting the memory foam is a little messy; like packaging peanuts, but memory foam The Step-Up: Sleep Number Ultimate Comfortfit Pillow Sleep Number sleepnumber.com $130.00 SHOP NOW The Ultimate Comfortfit pillow uses adjustable layers of fill instead of shredded fill. It's way more efficient to adjust, and it still offers a level of customizability that makes this pillow good for every — at least, good for those with the money. Courtesy Adjustable layers instead of messy fill

Machine-washable cover One of the more expensive pillows on the market Smart Spend: Brooklinen Down Pillow Brooklinen brooklinen.com $69.00 SHOP NOW No adjustability here — this is just a classic pillow that happens to be really good. Opt for one of the three firmness levels, and get just that. The pillow has a plushness about it that you usually would only get from a hotel bed, but that makes sleeping at home feel like an everyday vacation. Courtesy Affordable without being cheap Not machine washable

A good night's sleep can be ruined by a bad pillow. Whether you prefer a pillow that's firm or soft, your head should be getting the support it needs. Luckily we found nine that do just that.

The Comforter

Purple Duvet purple.com $95.00 SHOP NOW The Goldilocks of comforters, Purple's duvet is just the right amount of plush and offers the perfect warmth in the cooler months and cooling in the warmer months. It's soft and airy enough to be used without a duvet cover, though we recommend one so you can wash the cover since the duvet itself is not machine washable. Courtesy Uses temperature-regulating polyester fill

Cotton outer material is soft, breathable and comfortable. Not machine washable

Makes a crinkly noise Casper Humidity Fighting Duvet casper.com $349.00 SHOP NOW For those who want to invest in better sleep, Casper's very pricy duvet offers some of the best temperature regulation compared to others on the market. It's made with merino wool, which is lighter than other types of wool. The comforter is really good at insulation, but it also has the natural ability to regulate body heat and wick away moisture. Courtesy Merino wool layer wicks away moisture

Alleviates overheating and humidity Very expensive for a duvet Amazon Basics Down Alternative Comforter amazon.com $33.99 SHOP NOW Good old Amazon Basics is holding it down with its crazy-cheap comforter. It has a polyester fill, and the outer cover is made of soft, breathable microfiber. The comforter is machine washable, though you shouldn't expect it to last forever. Courtesy Cover is made from breathable and soft microfiber polyester.

Very cheap

Machine washable You get what you pay for; this comforter won't last forever

Some people just can't sleep without being under the covers. And that applies even when it's hot as hell out. Get a comforter than can pull double duty: it's warm when you need it to be, but also cooling to prevent you from overheating. While comforters can be used on their own, make sure to get a duvet cover to keep it in pristine shape for as long as possible.

The Air Purifier

Coway Airmega AP-1512HHS Coway amazon.com $229.99 $199.00 (13% off) SHOP NOW Few air purifiers off the strength and CADR ratings of the Airmega AP-1512HHS at this price point. It has a triple filter system, a pre-filter, HEPA filter and activated carbon filter, plus an ionizer. Throw the device in auto mode, and let the machine do all the work. Courtesy Tiny, yet some of the highest CADR ratings for its target room size

Compatibility with app and Amazon Alexa offer excellent control and air quality insight Plastic body leaves something to be desired Dyson Pure Cool TP04 Dyson dyson.com $449.99 SHOP NOW The Dyson Pure Cool TP04 is a nerdy piece of gadgetry for those who want to get into the weeds with their air quality. The Dyson Link app offers some of the most in-depth insight into your indoor air quality. The air purifier doubles as an oscillating fan, and it uses this asset to help circulate clean air farther into large rooms. Courtesy Because it's also an oscillating fan, it helps to circulate clean air farther in a room

Well-designed unit that you won't want to hide away

The Dyson Link app ensures you always know what's going on with your air quality Expensive, and cheaper models offer similar capabilities Partu BS-03 Air Purifier PARTU amazon.com $59.99 $49.99 (17% off) SHOP NOW Affordable air purifiers exist, and this model from Partu proves that they also work well. There are no high-tech functions — like app connectivity or even an auto function — but leaving this air purifier on at whatever fan speed you want will ensure you always have clean air. Courtesy Affordable and works well No auto function

On high, fan can be quite loud

You could probably benefit from an air purifier at night. While you might not feel it while you sleep, waking up with allergens and dust in your system results in a really crappy morning. A good air purifier will keep your air clean while you sleep without disturbing you with a noisy fan or bright lights. Luckily, we found a few air purifiers that meet those expectations.