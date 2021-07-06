Today's Top Stories
These West Elm Bed Sheets Are TikTok Famous — And For Good Reason

They're smooth like butter, and now available in even more colors.

By Tyler Chin
sheets
West Elm

TikTok, the popular video sharing social media app, is known for turning everyday people into celebrities. Earlier this year, it made a star out of some bedding: West Elm's 100-percent Tencel bed sheets.

Vanesa Amaro, a "housekeeper for rich people in Texas," as she explains, posted on TikTok her experience with one client who introduced her to the world of luxury bed sheets.

“One of my clients got home the other day, and she just had a whole case of brand new sheets from West Elm,” Amora says in the video. “When I felt those sheets, and I tell you they felt like butter. As soon as I got in the car, I bought my own.”

sheets
West Elm

Tencel is a brand name of fabrics, which is derived from cellulose from sustainably sourced wood; it's either rayon or lyocell, and in the case of West Elm's Tencel sheets, it's lyocell. The closed-loop production process of Tencel recycles over 99 percent of the water and materials that goes into making the fabric. Compared to cotton, arguably the most popular bed sheet fabric, Tencel is softer and smoother — like butter — with natural wrinkle resistance and better absorption, a bonus for those who sleep hot.

The 320-thread-count West Elm Tencel sheets are available in full to California king sizes, with prices starting at $140. The brand recently added six new colors — sand, mocha, stormy blue, dark olive, terra cotta, and currant — to its lineup, and as West Elm describes, Tencel fibers are excellent at absorbing dye for "brilliant color vibrancy." And if you can't get enough of that buttery Tencel, it's also available as a duvet cover and a quilt.

Price: $140+

SHOP NOW

