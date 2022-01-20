Today's Top Stories
It's Time to Upgrade Your Sleep Situation with These Bed Sheets On Sale

From classic flannel to luxurious high-thread-count cotton, these discounts have you (and your mattress) covered.

Sleep is incredibly important to your health and well-being, both physical and mental. And while getting a really good mattress is one way to improve your rest, it's only one part of the equation. Your sheets are the part of your bed that your body touches most, so you should also be careful about which you choose — whether that means you get cooling sheets to help tame your temperature, classic flannels to keep you cozy and comfortable or something in-between. But that doesn't mean you ever have to pay full price, as we've rounded up all the best bed sheets on sale, so you can rest easy knowing you got a killer discount on these bedroom essentials.

Percale Sheet Set
Riley Home
Riley
$75 AT RILEY

Our pick for the best overall sheets, these sets can be had for as little as $75 per set — down by as much as 25% from the normal price.

Geo Printed Percale Top Sheet
Parachute Home
$72 AT PARACHUTE HOME

Crafted in Portugal from premium Egyptian cotton, Parachute's sheets are amongst the best around, and these ones have a playful pattern — just make sure you pick out all the pieces you need individually, as they don't come in a set.

Eco Heather Flannel Sheet Set
Upstate
$131 AT HUCKBERRY

Inspired by off-the-beaten-path cabin getaways, these sheets are both rustic and remarkably comfortable, made from a super-soft cotton flannel from famed Portuguese mills.

Sateen Sheet Set
Riley
$69 AT RILEY

If you want something just a touch softer than the above Riley option, this set is even more affordable, discounted by 30% (down to $69 from $99).

Flannel Buffalo Check Sheet Set
Boll & Branch
$295 AT BOLL & BRANCH

Another brand that made our best sheets guide, this Boll & Branch set takes the classic feel of 100% cotton flannel sheets and elevates them with a cleaner, more minimalist checkered pattern.

Heritage Chamois Flannel Sheet Collection
L.L. Bean
$154 AT LL BEAN

L.L. Bean also made our best sheets guide, taking the best flannel spot. And these queen-sized sheets are even cheaper than before, making them an even more enticing deal.

Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen
$269 AT BROOKLINEN

As far as affordable linen sheets go, these ones from Brooklinen were already damn near impossible to beat. Now, they're an extra 10% off.

Velvet & Tencel Build Your Own Sheet Set
West Elm
$20 AT WEST ELM

If you really want to feel like royalty but you don't want to pay royal prices, you can actually build your own velvet and Tencel sheet set at West Elm for a discount.

European Flax Linen Bedding Build Your Own Sheet Set
West Elm
$32 AT WEST ELM

For something that's a bit of departure from the percale and sateen options, West Elm also offers these beautiful and comfortable Fair Trade-certified, 100% European flax sheets.

Chambray Cotton Tile Sheet Set
Boll & Branch
$228 AT BOLL & BRANCH

Though normally relegated to button-down shirts, chambray makes for great sheets for warm sleepers, as it is light, breathable and airy. Plus, these ones are made from 100% organic cotton, which is easy to care for and kind to your skin.

415 Thread Count Percale Sheet Set
Peru Pima
$130 AT AMAZON

Yes, of course Amazon has some worthwhile sheet deals — namely these Pima cotton sheets for an impressive 22% off (plus an extra 5 percent if you click that coupon before you buy).

The 13 Best Sheets to Buy in 2022
best sheets gear patrol lead full
Brooklinen

We tested 36 different bed sheet sets to find the best bedding for every type of sleeper, at every budget.

LEARN MORE

