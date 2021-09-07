Made In Finally Does Cast Iron Cookware, and 4 Other New Home Releases

Every week, we lust over home products we want in our homes right the hell now. This week: a bong that looks like art, an epic gaming chair and more.



We should've known cast iron cookware was in the cards for Made In. And now it's finally here in the shape of a Dutch oven and a braiser. (Though the Dutch oven isn't enameled, so it's more of a stout pot than its namesake.) The cast-iron cookware is everything you'd expect from the cooking material: heavy duty, almost naturally nonstick and the ability to get super, super hot. Since its inception, Made In has pushed its carbon steel cookware as a better alternative to cast iron, but there's no denying people love their cast iron, and now people can get it from one of the best direct-to-consumer cookware brands around.

Gaming chair brand Mavix (is there really a difference between gaming chairs and office chairs?) announced the release of its new entry-level series, the M4. The chair retains much of what Mavix's gaming chairs are known for at a more wallet friendly $444. The M4 is fitted with cooling, comfortable mesh, adjustable head and neck support and locking casters. The Mavix chair is a masterclass in ergonomics, a must for those long-running gaming sessions. It comes in four colors, with the option for a built-in massager ($130) and footrest ($44). The chairs start shipping out on October 30.

If you're a whiskey fan, you should know how to make at least three classic whiskey cocktails: an Old Fashioned, a Mint Julep and a Whiskey Sour. Or you can just buy Williams Sonoma's new cocktail mixers made in collaboration with Woodford Reserve. While it's not particularly difficult to make these drinks on your own, the mixers make it convenient to get a tasty cocktail with minimal effort — and it's even better if you don't have all of the separate ingredients on hand. The collaboration between the retailer and bourbon brand extends beyond the cocktail bar and into the virtual classroom with a series of online cocktail classes held between September 15 and September 29.

To commemorate the Mid-Autumn Festival, which takes place on September 21, confectionery store Lady M released its Celebration of Lights Mooncake Gift Set, a box of six mooncakes, which are eaten to celebrate the holiday. The mooncakes come in two flavors, custard and chocolate, and they're packaged in an elaborate gift box that spins like a Ferris wheel and even lights up. Additionally, the set includes a decorative shopping bag and greeting card. For those feeling extra generous, you can also get the Mooncake Bundle, which includes Lady M's Purple Yam Mille Crepes, a cake made of layers of purple yam crepes, interlaced with whipped purple yam cream and purple yam paste. While the gift set and cake are sold out online, they're still available at Lady M boutiques across the country.

Yew Yew, a "modern smoking accessory brand," thinks Lana Del Rey could do better than smoke from a tacky weed leaf-adorned bong. A better alternative? The brand's new Sunset Bong, a bong that hits as good as it looks. Made of borosilicate glass, the Sunset Bong isn't something you'd be ashamed of keeping out in the open, and yes, it's way better than smoking from some gaudy bong that's best reserved for un-cool college kids. Sadly it's sold out now, but the brand says to expect a restock in a month.

