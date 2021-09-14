A Roomba Designed to Avoid Pet Poop, and 4 Other New Home Releases

Every week, we lust over home products we want in our homes right the hell now. This week: Angry Orchards-inspired hot sauces, the key to staying organized when you travel and more. Oak & Eden Rye and Rumba Whiskey Presented by Oak & Eden If you're looking for the perfect spirit to take you from hot summer nights into cool fall evenings, then look no further than Oak and Eden's Rye and Rumba whiskey. Best described as Rye whiskey meets Caribbean rum, this is unlike any of the current whiskeys in your cabinet. Oak and Edens's second small-batch expression is made from its award-winning whiskey, which is then aged for two years in charred American Oak barrels. Then, a rum-soaked spire of wood is placed in to add sweetness and complexity. The result is a spicy-yet-mellow drink that pairs perfectly around the campfire or at home after a long day's work. Price: $60 SHOP NOW Roomba j7+ Robot vacuums are getting smarter and smarter. And the latest Roomba from iRobot, the j7+, might be the smartest so far \u2014 especially if you're an animal owner. The j7+ uses PrecisionVision Navigation to avoid obstacles in its way, especially animal feces, a problem that other robot vacuums have had in the past. Over time, the robo vac will learn what parts of your home need more cleaning and what floor obstacles to avoid. With the latest software update, the iRobot Genius 3.0, the j7+ comes equipped with new features such as Clean While I'm Away, which uses your phone's location services to determine when you've left your home so it can start cleaning; Quiet Drive, which makes the vacuum as quiet as possible when you need some cleaning but also some quiet time; and Cleaning Time Estimates, to give you a ballpark estimate of how long a cleaning session will take. Price : $850 SHOP NOW Great Jones The Whole Grain Family & Spoon Rest Great Jones' latest release is a trio of wooden cooking utensils, dubbed "The Whole Grain Family," comprising a ladle, spatula and slotted spoon. To accompany the new utensils, Great Jones worked with one of our favorite pottery brands, East Fork, on a limited-edition spoon rest so you can keep all your messes off the counter. The spoons are made in India, and because of the lasting effects of COVID-19 in the country, Great Jones is donating 20 percent of proceeds from first month of sales of the utensils set to help with local relief efforts. Price : $100 SHOP NOW Bushwick Kitchen x Angry Orchards Hot Sauce Sauce company Bushwick Kitchen \u2014 you may know it from their Bees Knees Spicy Honey \u2014 and hard cider juggernaut Angry Orchards paired up for some hot sauces inspired by the latter's lineup of ciders. The hot sauces include: Weak Knees Peach Mango Haba\u00f1ero , which includes Scotch bonnet peppers, coriander, cumin and ginger; Weak Knees Strawberry Jalape\u00f1o , which combines habaneros, jalape\u00f1os and gochujang; and Weak Knees Crisp Apple Jalape\u00f1o , which finds serrano peppers and jalape\u00f1o peppers paired with apple butter. Price : $14 SHOP NOW Everlane The Chore Apron Everlane in a roundup of home gear? That's right since the retailer released an apron, inspired by its Chore Pants and Chore Jacket . (It seems that throwing "Chore" into a product name for Everlane means something has lots of pockets.) The apron is made of 8.6-ounce cotton twill, decked out with a chest pocket, two front pockets and a loop for a towel or rag. Price : $50 SHOP NOW Paravel Grand Packing Cube Travel brand Paravel just released its popular packing cube in a much larger size, designed to fit in the brand's Aviator Grand suitcase . According to the brand, the Grand Packing Cube has enough space to fit up to 10 shirts, four pairs of pants, a pair of shoes and six pairs of underwear. Packing cubes are an excellent way to stay neat and tidy when you're going on trips, plus they help you save space by compressing your belongings into a neat little cube. Available in five colorways with the option to add a monogram, the Grand Packing Cube could be your ultimate traveling hack. Price : $65 SHOP NOW Public Goods Candles Affordable clean home goods brand Public Goods released its own line of candles \u2014 and they're totally free from plastic. Available in three scents, lavender and vanilla, cedar and suede and black current, the candles are paraben free, cruelty free and vegan. After the wax is all used up, reuse the glass jar for basically anything. Price : $6+ SHOP NOW