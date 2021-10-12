Made In's New Cleaver Is a Beast, and 7 Other New Home Releases

Every week, we lust over home products we want in our homes right the hell now. This week: high-end cookware co-signed by a Michelin-starred chef, a chocolatey dream of a ccake and more.



Made In Cleaver



Made In

Since Made In got into making knives, the direct-to-consumer kitchen brand has been killing it with different knife styles. Its latest knife is a cleaver, which Made In refers to as a "bone-breaking, tendon-slicing, squash-separating knife." Like its other cutlery, the knife is made in Thiers, France and it features a full tang. This cleaver will be the knife you turn to more often than not.

Price: $169

Thomas Keller Insignia Cookware Collection

Food52

Thomas Keller is one of the most well-regarded chefs in the world, the restauranteur and chef behind The French Laundry, Per Se and Bouchon. And with his new collection of cookware for Hestan, you can cook with the same tools he does — though we're not saying you'll cook just as well as he does. The Insignia collection includes pots and pans of varying sizes, as well as a trusty universal lid. It's the tiny details that make not just Hestan, but the Insignia collection for Hestan, such exceptional cookware. There's the ProCore pure aluminum core, which heats 35 percent faster than standard stainless steel cookware; the Titum non-stock surface, which is the most durable non-stick surface in the world; and flushed rivets, which prevent food residue accumulation.

Price: $60+

Bed Bath & Beyond Studio 3B

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond has been going hard with the in-house brands lately. Its latest, Studio 3B, combines modern design and contemporary aesthetics for every room in the home. The collection includes practically everything you could think of from furniture — like bar carts and a desk — to bedding. And to top it all off, it's incredibly affordable.

Price: $4+

Bokksu Grocery

Bokksu

You've always been able to shop snacks a la carte from the snack box brand Bokksu. And just recently you could shop kitchen essentials. Now you can use the brand for all your grocery needs. Bokku Grocery has over 300 Asian food products, with items ranging from condiments to instant noodles. You won't be able to shop fresh meat or produce, like Umamicart, another Asian online grocery store, but Bokksu Grocery is a great way to get your pantry stocked.

Fellow Carter Move Mug with 360° Lid

Fellow

Fellow's Carter Move Mug is one of the best travel coffee cups out there. It has a ceramic coating that won't leech flavors into your joe, and it'll keep it hot or cold for up to three hours. With the addition of the new 360° lid, the Carter Move is even better. Instead of having a single place on the lid to sip from, you can drink from anywhere on the lid. As little of a detail as that sounds like it may be, it makes drinking coffee on the go so much easier. And if you already have a Move mug, you can buy the 360° lid on its own for $10.

Price: $30+

Higher Standards X The Last Prisoner Project

Higher Standards

Higher Standards makes some of our favorite bongs, weed grinders and other weed-adjacent products, but it's collaborations like this, with The Last Prisoners Project, that makes them one of our favorite brands overall. In partnership with the non-profit that fights criminal injustice and advocates for drug law reform, Higher Standards has released two co-branded items: a Heavy Duty Spoon Pipe and a branded black tee, with all profits from the collection will go to The Last Prisoners Project.

Price: $25+

Lady M Truffle Mille Crêpes

Lady M

Confectionary Lady M's latest offering is a chocolate lover's dream. The cake is a take on the confectionary's famous layered crepe cakes, with this one being comprised of chocolate crepes layered with dark chocolate-truffle cream. The cream is laced with feuillantine — which is like a crepe cracker — as well as cacao nibs and pure truffle oil. The whole thing is encased in a chocolate ganache, then finished with a ring of truffled feuillantine and cacao nibs.

Price: $95

Benchmade Cutlery

Benchmade

We've covered Benchmade a lot here. And when I say "we," I mean our Outdoors & Fitness team, because Benchmade is known for its terrific pocket knives. Now, the brand is entering the home category with its line of cutlery, which deliver the same extra-sharp sharpness you'd expect from one of the best pocket knife makers around. The line comprises table knives, a meat knife and a chef's knife. Like you'd expect from Benchmade, the knives are customizable from butt to tip, so you can truly make them your own.

Price: $160+

Tyler Chin Tyler Chin is Gear Patrol’s Associate Staff Writer.

