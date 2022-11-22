From Black Diamond to Yeti, These Are All the Best Black Friday Hiking, Camping and Outdoor Deals

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.
Getting out into the great outdoors is a four-season affair for a lot of folks. But even if the weather has gotten too chilly for you to hit the trails, you might still want to consider picking up some new gear for when the ice begins to thaw again. And around Black Friday (that's right now) is one of the best times to make that happen, as tons of great gear from a bunch of top brands is deeply discounted.
The categories run the gamut — from headlamps to hiking boots, from rugged coolers to cozy puffer coats — so there's something here for every budget, style, etc. That also means you could find a great gift for the outdoorsman in your life, or you could just stock up on all you need for your next adventure. One way or another, you're going to want to check out our picks below.
$50 $35 (30% OFF)
Made with 100-percent Norwegian wool, this naturally warm, antimicrobial beanie will keep you toasty warm and stylish on winter excursions.
$120 $55.74 (54% OFF)
The Moab 2's leather and mesh upper promotes protection and breathability on the trail, and its Vibram outsole maintains traction even in the most unsteady trails.
$29.99 $20.99 (30% OFF)
Save 30% on a year-long subscription to our favorite hiking and backcountry skiing app this season. Use promo code “THANKS30” at onxmaps.com to gain access to your new go-to backcountry navigator.
$119.95 $83.97 (30% OFF)
This utilitarian vest features a mosquito-proof, windproof, water repellent and extra breathable hybrid fabric made with certified organic cotton — plus six huge pockets for optimal storage on the go.
$43.50 $32.60 (25% OFF)
Keep keys organized and stylish with this sleek leather number. A light protective coating keeps leather looking brand-new.
$50.97 $43.32 (15% OFF)
Run and cycle in these lightweight, breathable ankle socks. Just enough compression, paired with minimal cushion and moisture wicking fibers keep feet cool and comfortable.
$115.00 $80.50 (30% OFF)
Imagine your favorite jeans, reimagined for travel, adventure and everyday, and you get the Evolution Pant 2.0. Made with lightweight, durable 4-way stretch fabric, these will go the distance.
$229.95 $160.97 (30% OFF)
Go for your highest peaks in this waterproof, wind-proof and breathable jacket. Recycled materials, a fully adjustable hood and water resistant zippers guard against the elements.
$235.00 $210.00 ($25 OFF)
Inspired by foraging in the northern regions of Scandinavia, this friction folder is made with durable steel and a flat blade — ideal for a clean cut, every time.
$99.99 $74.99 (26% OFF)
These well-equipped deck shoes are designed to provide anglers with all-day comfort and feature waterproof protection up top, an EVA midsole and Razor sipped gum rubber for maximum traction on wet surfaces.
$275.00 $206.00 (25% OFF)
Made with responsibly-sourced down and a DWR waterproof treatment, this hooded down jacket brings retro style to the great outdoors.
$110.00 $82.50 (30% OFF)
Run in comfort and style with this radiant yellow long sleeve from Saturdays NYC.
$1,100.00 $769.95 (30% OFF)
Upgrade your daily commute with this 18-speed road bike built specifically to handle urban conditions. A lightweight Chromoly steel frame and upgraded components make for a smooth (and affordable) ride.
$2,088.00 $1,799.00 ($289 OFF)
Stay prepared for emergencies at home — or on the road — with Biolite's Emergency Bundle, which includes power station, lanterns, a portable power pack and headlamp.
$39.95 $30.52 (24% OFF)
Purify water wherever you roam with Lifestraw's Personal Water Filter, which is capable of filtering out bacteria, parasites and microplastics for 1,000 gallons.
$350.00 $325.00 ($25.00 OFF)
One of our top down jacket picks, the Ghost Whisperer/2 Hoodie is ideal for cold, dry days that require a little extra insulation. RDS-certified down and recycled nylon come together in this lightweight, fitted hoodie.
$339.99 $279.99 (30% OFF)
Conveniently cart around cold beverages with this wheeled wonder. Fit up to 60 cans and 10 pounds of ice in this full-featured cooler, built to shine in tough environments.
$219.99 $164.98 (25% OFF)
Gore-tex waterproofing, multi-directional lugs and a full-grain leather upper come together in this plush and comfortable hiker - no break-in period required.
$475.00 $356.25 (25% OFF)
Get prepped for snow season with this insulated shell from Helly Hansen — complete with a waterproof membrane, zippered vents, synthetic insulation and a detachable hood.
$20.00 $15.00 (25% OFF)
Whether it's a cup of tea or a whiskey, neat, keep your camp beverages contained with Yeti's Rambler Lowball with MagSlider Lid.
$39.95 $25.97 (35% OFF)
Navigate down challenging trails or around camp with this best-selling headlamp, now with more lumens than ever before.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
Up to 20% Off
Homedics, champions of mental health and self-care, created the Drift Kinetic Sand Table to slow down your world and facilitate at-home mental wellness. For a limited time, enjoy up to $75 off drift and 20 percent off sitewide during Homedics' Black Friday/Cyber Monday preview.
$64 $39 (39% OFF)
Designed with body-mapped mesh for extra breathability and comfort during long workouts at the gym, this seamless shirt lives up to expectations. (Trust us, we tested it.)
$149 $104 (30% OFF W/ CODE BLACKFRIDAY30)
Giants of the menswear industry collide in this collaboration, and the results truly speak for themselves. This super-stylish wool shirt jacket is perfect for the cooler weather and goes with pretty much anything and everything.
$95 $61 (36% OFF)
Whether shopping for the whiskey lover in your life or buying for yourself, these mountain-themed glasses and decanters are the most gift-worthy glassware you'll find this holiday season.
$1,445 $1,145 (21% OFF)
Get the OG Peloton Bike for a rare $300 off (plus the price of a monthly membership) to take your at-home workouts to the next level.
$128 $96 (25% OFF)
Rhone's Commuter Shirt is not your typical dress shirt. It's packed with anti-odor tech, machine washable and has a button that keeps the collar securely in place during your morning commute.
$20 $16 (20% OFF W/ CODE BIGSALE20)
These Bombas socks are guaranteed to keep you warm and comfortable during long winter days. They come in 10 colors, are made with machine washable merino wool and contain the brand's unique honeycomb arch support.
$275 $189 (31% OFF)
Made with nylon and leather detailing, this briefcase is as durable as it is roomy, boasting a 14-liter capacity including 2 large front pockets and a 15-inch laptop compartment. Plus, it's water-repellant and can be carried by hand or over the shoulder.
$170 $136 (20% OFF)
Thanks to uniform grounds, replaceable parts and excellent customer service, The Encore is the best coffee grinder you can buy.
$249 $200 (20% OFF)
Only just released a few months ago, Apple's new version of the AirPods Pro are already on sale at their lowest price ever.
$145 $102 (30% OFF)
The best cast-iron you can buy in 2022, Field Company's skillet is lightweight with a smooth surface. Plus, like any good cast-iron, it will last you years.
$599 $449 (25% OFF)
Therabody's fourth generation Theragun Pro is receiving the Black Friday treatment with $150 off. Get your recovery on with one of the best massage guns you can buy.
$349 $279 (20% OFF)
Ooni makes some of the best pizza ovens in the biz, and the Fyra 12 is one of its most affordable and portable ovens.
$219 $175 (20% OFF)
The Sonos One is the most compact and easy-on-your-wallet speaker from the brand — and now it's 20% off.
$98 $58 (41% OFF)
Made of 100% organic cotton, this corduroy button-down will be an instant classic in your wardrobe for winters to come.
$200 $160 (20% OFF)
Oxo makes the best coffee maker you can buy. It's user-friendly, can even brew single servings and, most importantly, it makes a mean cup of joe.
$289 $231 (20% OFF)
We have yet to find a duvet cover that beats Brooklinen's crisp, cool linen one. After a short break-in period, the duvet has a cozy, worn-in feel that will work for hot- and cold-sleepers alike.
$399 $299 (25% OFF)
The top-of-the-line option from Hypervolt, this percussive massager can go toe to toe with the best of them (in fact, we pitted them against one another), but at a much lower price — and that was before this incredible discount.
$298 $195 (35% OFF)
Inspired by the footwear worn by old-school alpinists, these super stylish suede hikers look outstanding enough that you might want to wear them all winter. And with a Vibram sole, stitchdown construction and double welt, they're tough enough to last.
$110 $83 (25% OFF)
From the brand's highly coveted All Terrain collection, this stylish long sleeve is perfect for getting out and getting active on those chillier days, but it also makes a great lounge piece for day-to-day style, as well.
$250 $174 (30% OFF)
The most popular and highly rated of the brand's offerings, the flagship weighted blanket is as cozy as it is calming and makes a perfect pickup to help ease your winter and holiday anxieties.
$500 $350 (30% OFF)
This is the guaranteed lowest price you're going to find on one of the best bang-for-your-buck cordless stick vacuums ever made. If there's cleaning in your future, go no further than this space-saving magic wand.
$230 $161 (30% OFF)
Our pick for the best all-around air purifier you can buy, this handsome gent can filter out over 99.9% of all airborne particulates and impurities thanks to its true HEPA filtration system. It's also so easy to use, you don't even have to think about it.
$50 $25 (50% OFF)
One of the best portable speakers you can buy, this tiny titan packs a surprising audio punch for something small enough to stick in your pocket. It also happens to be IP67 waterproof, so you could even use it as a shower radio.
$595 $327 (45% OFF)
Designed to withstand the extreme rigors of the life of a Navy SEAL, some of the most elite operatives in the world, this watch can probably survive more than you can. And it looks great on the wrist when out of harm's way, as well.
$120 $96 (20% OFF)
One of the best soft-sided coolers that money can buy, this sturdy, spacious offering can hold more than a sixer of beer cans and will keep ice frozen for literal days at a time.
$145 $95 (34% OFF)
The internet's favorite pan, this thing can fry, saute, steam and more — and it'll do it all and still remain super easy to clean. If you only have one pan in your kitchen, make it this one.
$429 $349 (19% OFF)
The best adjustable dumbbells money can buy, Bowflex's SelectTech 552 are great for space-saving in your home gym and they're adjustable from as little as five pounds up to over fifty. Get your pump on all day every day with them.