From Black Diamond to Yeti, These Are All the Best Black Friday Hiking, Camping and Outdoor Deals

Stock up while saving big on the best adventure-ready apparel, gear and more.

By Sean Tirman
family around camp fire, night digital composite
David TroodGetty Images

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.

black friday and cyber monday deals 2022

Getting out into the great outdoors is a four-season affair for a lot of folks. But even if the weather has gotten too chilly for you to hit the trails, you might still want to consider picking up some new gear for when the ice begins to thaw again. And around Black Friday (that's right now) is one of the best times to make that happen, as tons of great gear from a bunch of top brands is deeply discounted.

The categories run the gamut — from headlamps to hiking boots, from rugged coolers to cozy puffer coats — so there's something here for every budget, style, etc. That also means you could find a great gift for the outdoorsman in your life, or you could just stock up on all you need for your next adventure. One way or another, you're going to want to check out our picks below.

Devold of Norway Nansen Wool Beanie
Devold of Norway Nansen Wool Beanie
Bespoke Post
SHOP NOW

$50 $35 (30% OFF)

Made with 100-percent Norwegian wool, this naturally warm, antimicrobial beanie will keep you toasty warm and stylish on winter excursions.

READ OUR FULL GUIDE TO BEANIES HERE

Merrell Moab 2 Vent Mid Hiking Boot
Merrell Moab 2 Vent Mid Hiking Boot
Amazon
SHOP NOW

$120 $55.74 (54% OFF)

The Moab 2's leather and mesh upper promotes protection and breathability on the trail, and its Vibram outsole maintains traction even in the most unsteady trails.

READ OUR FULL GUIDE TO HIKING BOOTS HERE

onX Backcountry
onX Backcountry
onX Maps
SHOP NOW

$29.99 $20.99 (30% OFF)

Save 30% on a year-long subscription to our favorite hiking and backcountry skiing app this season. Use promo code “THANKS30” at onxmaps.com to gain access to your new go-to backcountry navigator.

READ ABOUT MORE BACKCOUNTRY GEAR HERE

Jack Wolfskin Lakeside Trip Vest
Jack Wolfskin Lakeside Trip Vest
Jack Wolfskin
SHOP NOW

$119.95 $83.97 (30% OFF)

This utilitarian vest features a mosquito-proof, windproof, water repellent and extra breathable hybrid fabric made with certified organic cotton — plus six huge pockets for optimal storage on the go.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST RAIN JACKETS HERE

Orbitkey Key Organiser Leather
Orbitkey Key Organiser Leather
Orbitkey
SHOP NOW

$43.50 $32.60 (25% OFF)

Keep keys organized and stylish with this sleek leather number. A light protective coating keeps leather looking brand-new.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST KNIVES & EDC HERE

Swiftwick Aspire One 3-Pack
Swiftwick Aspire One 3-Pack
SHOP NOW

$50.97 $43.32 (15% OFF)

Run and cycle in these lightweight, breathable ankle socks. Just enough compression, paired with minimal cushion and moisture wicking fibers keep feet cool and comfortable.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SOCKS HERE

Western Rise Evolution Pant 2.0
Western Rise Evolution Pant 2.0
Western Rise
SHOP NOW

$115.00 $80.50 (30% OFF)

Imagine your favorite jeans, reimagined for travel, adventure and everyday, and you get the Evolution Pant 2.0. Made with lightweight, durable 4-way stretch fabric, these will go the distance.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL PANTS HERE

Jack Wolfskin Highest Peak Jacket
Jack Wolfskin Highest Peak Jacket
Jack Wolfskin
SHOP NOW

$229.95 $160.97 (30% OFF)

Go for your highest peaks in this waterproof, wind-proof and breathable jacket. Recycled materials, a fully adjustable hood and water resistant zippers guard against the elements.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST RAIN JACKETS HERE

WESN The Samla
WESN The Samla
SHOP NOW

$235.00 $210.00 ($25 OFF)

Inspired by foraging in the northern regions of Scandinavia, this friction folder is made with durable steel and a flat blade — ideal for a clean cut, every time.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST KNIVES & EDC HERE

Grundens Deck-Boss Ankle Boot
Grundens Deck-Boss Ankle Boot
Grundens
$99.99
$74.99 (25% off)
SHOP NOW

$99.99 $74.99 (26% OFF)

These well-equipped deck shoes are designed to provide anglers with all-day comfort and feature waterproof protection up top, an EVA midsole and Razor sipped gum rubber for maximum traction on wet surfaces.

READ MORE ABOUT DECK SHOES HERE

Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket
Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket
Cotopaxi
SHOP NOW

$275.00 $206.00 (25% OFF)

Made with responsibly-sourced down and a DWR waterproof treatment, this hooded down jacket brings retro style to the great outdoors.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS HERE

Saturdays NYC All Terrain Active Long Sleeve Tee
Saturdays NYC All Terrain Active Long Sleeve Tee
Saturdays NYC
SHOP NOW

$110.00 $82.50 (30% OFF)

Run in comfort and style with this radiant yellow long sleeve from Saturdays NYC.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHIRTS HERE

Public Bikes R18 Drop Bar
Public Bikes R18 Drop Bar
Public Bikes
SHOP NOW

$1,100.00 $769.95 (30% OFF)

Upgrade your daily commute with this 18-speed road bike built specifically to handle urban conditions. A lightweight Chromoly steel frame and upgraded components make for a smooth (and affordable) ride.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST CYCLING GEAR HERE

BaseCharge Home Emergency Kit
BaseCharge Home Emergency Kit
Biolite
SHOP NOW

$2,088.00 $1,799.00 ($289 OFF)

Stay prepared for emergencies at home — or on the road — with Biolite's Emergency Bundle, which includes power station, lanterns, a portable power pack and headlamp.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST PORTABLE POWER STATIONS HERE

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, 2 Pack
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, 2 Pack
Amazon
SHOP NOW

$39.95 $30.52 (24% OFF)

Purify water wherever you roam with Lifestraw's Personal Water Filter, which is capable of filtering out bacteria, parasites and microplastics for 1,000 gallons.

READ MORE ABOUT LIFESTRAW HERE

Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer/2 Hoodie
Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer/2 Hoodie
Public Lands
SHOP NOW

$350.00 $325.00 ($25.00 OFF)

One of our top down jacket picks, the Ghost Whisperer/2 Hoodie is ideal for cold, dry days that require a little extra insulation. RDS-certified down and recycled nylon come together in this lightweight, fitted hoodie.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS HERE

RovR Rollr 45 Cooler
RovR Rollr 45 Cooler
Backcountry
SHOP NOW

$339.99 $279.99 (30% OFF)

Conveniently cart around cold beverages with this wheeled wonder. Fit up to 60 cans and 10 pounds of ice in this full-featured cooler, built to shine in tough environments.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOLERS HERE

Hoka Kaha GORE-TEX Hiking Boots
Hoka Kaha GORE-TEX Hiking Boots
Public Lands
SHOP NOW

$219.99 $164.98 (25% OFF)

Gore-tex waterproofing, multi-directional lugs and a full-grain leather upper come together in this plush and comfortable hiker - no break-in period required.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WOMEN'S HIKING BOOTS HERE

Helly Hansen Alpha 2.0 Jacket
Helly Hansen Alpha 2.0 Jacket
Backcountry
SHOP NOW

$475.00 $356.25 (25% OFF)

Get prepped for snow season with this insulated shell from Helly Hansen — complete with a waterproof membrane, zippered vents, synthetic insulation and a detachable hood.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC JACKETS HERE

Yeti Rambler Lowball with MagSlider Lid
Yeti Rambler Lowball with MagSlider Lid
publiclands.com
$15.00
SHOP NOW

$20.00 $15.00 (25% OFF)

Whether it's a cup of tea or a whiskey, neat, keep your camp beverages contained with Yeti's Rambler Lowball with MagSlider Lid.

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS HERE

Black Diamond Spot 350 Headlamp
Black Diamond Spot 350 Headlamp
Backcountry
SHOP NOW

$39.95 $25.97 (35% OFF)

Navigate down challenging trails or around camp with this best-selling headlamp, now with more lumens than ever before.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HEADLAMPS HERE

sponsored deal homedics kinetic sand table
Homedics Drift

SHOP NOW

Up to 20% Off

Homedics, champions of mental health and self-care, created the Drift Kinetic Sand Table to slow down your world and facilitate at-home mental wellness. For a limited time, enjoy up to $75 off drift and 20 percent off sitewide during Homedics' Black Friday/Cyber Monday preview.

Ten Thousand Seamless Shirt
Ten Thousand Seamless Shirt
tenthousand.cc
SAVE NOW

$64 $39 (39% OFF)

Designed with body-mapped mesh for extra breathability and comfort during long workouts at the gym, this seamless shirt lives up to expectations. (Trust us, we tested it.)

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE TEN THOUSAND SEAMLESS SHIRT

L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Wool Shirt Jacket
L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Wool Shirt Jacket
L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SAVE NOW

$149 $104 (30% OFF W/ CODE BLACKFRIDAY30)

Giants of the menswear industry collide in this collaboration, and the results truly speak for themselves. This super-stylish wool shirt jacket is perfect for the cooler weather and goes with pretty much anything and everything.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHIRT JACKETS

Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter + Half Dome Set of 2 Whiskey Glasses
Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter + Half Dome Set of 2 Whiskey Glasses
SAVE NOW

$95 $61 (36% OFF)

Whether shopping for the whiskey lover in your life or buying for yourself, these mountain-themed glasses and decanters are the most gift-worthy glassware you'll find this holiday season.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GIFTS FOR WHISKEY LOVERS

Peloton Bike
Peloton Bike
SAVE NOW

$1,445 $1,145 (21% OFF)

Get the OG Peloton Bike for a rare $300 off (plus the price of a monthly membership) to take your at-home workouts to the next level.

DON'T WANT A PELOTON? THESE ARE THE BEST ALTERNATIVES

Rhone Commuter Shirt
Rhone Commuter Shirt
New rhone.com
SAVE NOW

$128 $96 (25% OFF)

Rhone's Commuter Shirt is not your typical dress shirt. It's packed with anti-odor tech, machine washable and has a button that keeps the collar securely in place during your morning commute.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST PERFORMANCE DRESS SHIRTS

Bombas Men's Merino Wool Calf Socks
Bombas Men's Merino Wool Calf Socks
bombas.com
SAVE NOW

$20 $16 (20% OFF W/ CODE BIGSALE20)

These Bombas socks are guaranteed to keep you warm and comfortable during long winter days. They come in 10 colors, are made with machine washable merino wool and contain the brand's unique honeycomb arch support.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST WOOL SOCKS FOR MEN

Filson Dryden Briefcase
Filson Dryden Briefcase
endclothing.com
SAVE NOW

$275 $189 (31% OFF)

Made with nylon and leather detailing, this briefcase is as durable as it is roomy, boasting a 14-liter capacity including 2 large front pockets and a 15-inch laptop compartment. Plus, it's water-repellant and can be carried by hand or over the shoulder.

THESE ARE THE BEST LAPTOP BAGS FOR MEN

Baratza Encore Coffee Grinder
Baratza Encore Coffee Grinder
crate and barrel crateandbarrel.com
SAVE NOW

$170 $136 (20% OFF)

Thanks to uniform grounds, replaceable parts and excellent customer service, The Encore is the best coffee grinder you can buy.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE GRINDERS

Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$249 $200 (20% OFF)

Only just released a few months ago, Apple's new version of the AirPods Pro are already on sale at their lowest price ever.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE AIRPODS PRO 2

Field Company No.8 Cast Iron Skillet
Field Company No.8 Cast Iron Skillet
fieldcompany.com
SAVE NOW

$145 $102 (30% OFF)

The best cast-iron you can buy in 2022, Field Company's skillet is lightweight with a smooth surface. Plus, like any good cast-iron, it will last you years.

THESE ARE THE BEST CAST-IRON SKILLETS TO BUY

Therabody Theragun PRO
Therabody Theragun PRO
therabody.com
SAVE NOW

$599 $449 (25% OFF)

Therabody's fourth generation Theragun Pro is receiving the Black Friday treatment with $150 off. Get your recovery on with one of the best massage guns you can buy.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST PERCUSSION MASSAGE GUNS

Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven
Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven
ooni.com
SAVE NOW

$349 $279 (20% OFF)

Ooni makes some of the best pizza ovens in the biz, and the Fyra 12 is one of its most affordable and portable ovens.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE OONI FYRA 12

Sonos One
Sonos One
sonos.com
SAVE NOW

$219 $175 (20% OFF)

The Sonos One is the most compact and easy-on-your-wallet speaker from the brand — and now it's 20% off.

HERE'S THE COMPLETE BUYING GUIDE TO SONOS PRODUCTS

Wellen Organic Cord Shirt
Wellen Organic Cord Shirt
huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$98 $58 (41% OFF)

Made of 100% organic cotton, this corduroy button-down will be an instant classic in your wardrobe for winters to come.

THESE ARE THE BEST CORDUROY PANTS YOU CAN BUY

Oxo 8-Cup Coffee Maker
Oxo 8-Cup Coffee Maker
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$200 $160 (20% OFF)

Oxo makes the best coffee maker you can buy. It's user-friendly, can even brew single servings and, most importantly, it makes a mean cup of joe.

READ ABOUT MORE GREAT COFFEE MAKERS

Brooklinen Linen Duvet Cover
Brooklinen Linen Duvet Cover
Brooklinen brooklinen.com
SAVE NOW

$289 $231 (20% OFF)

We have yet to find a duvet cover that beats Brooklinen's crisp, cool linen one. After a short break-in period, the duvet has a cozy, worn-in feel that will work for hot- and cold-sleepers alike.

HERE ARE THE BEST DUVET COVERS OF 2022

Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro Massage Gun
Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro Massage Gun
Hyperice hyperice.com
SAVE NOW

$399 $299 (25% OFF)

The top-of-the-line option from Hypervolt, this percussive massager can go toe to toe with the best of them (in fact, we pitted them against one another), but at a much lower price — and that was before this incredible discount.

READ ABOUT HYPERVOLT VS. THERAGUN

J.Crew Cascade Boots
J.Crew Cascade Boots
J.Crew jcrew.com
SAVE NOW

$298 $195 (35% OFF)

Inspired by the footwear worn by old-school alpinists, these super stylish suede hikers look outstanding enough that you might want to wear them all winter. And with a Vibram sole, stitchdown construction and double welt, they're tough enough to last.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOOTS YOU CAN BUY

Saturdays NYC All Terrain Active Long Sleeve Tee
Saturdays NYC All Terrain Active Long Sleeve Tee
Saturdays NYC saturdaysnyc.com
SAVE NOW

$110 $83 (25% OFF)

From the brand's highly coveted All Terrain collection, this stylish long sleeve is perfect for getting out and getting active on those chillier days, but it also makes a great lounge piece for day-to-day style, as well.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COLD WEATHER RUNNING GEAR

Gravity Weighted Blanket
Gravity Weighted Blanket
Gravity skimresources.com
SAVE NOW

$250 $174 (30% OFF)

The most popular and highly rated of the brand's offerings, the flagship weighted blanket is as cozy as it is calming and makes a perfect pickup to help ease your winter and holiday anxieties.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WEIGHTED BLANKETS

Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum
Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum
Dyson dyson.com
SAVE NOW

$500 $350 (30% OFF)

This is the guaranteed lowest price you're going to find on one of the best bang-for-your-buck cordless stick vacuums ever made. If there's cleaning in your future, go no further than this space-saving magic wand.

READ EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT DYSON

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier
Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier
Coway cowaymega.com
SAVE NOW

$230 $161 (30% OFF)

Our pick for the best all-around air purifier you can buy, this handsome gent can filter out over 99.9% of all airborne particulates and impurities thanks to its true HEPA filtration system. It's also so easy to use, you don't even have to think about it.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker
JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker
JBL jbl.com
SAVE NOW

$50 $25 (50% OFF)

One of the best portable speakers you can buy, this tiny titan packs a surprising audio punch for something small enough to stick in your pocket. It also happens to be IP67 waterproof, so you could even use it as a shower radio.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATERPROOF BLUETOOTH SPEAKERS

Luminox Navy SEAL 45mm Dive Watch
Luminox Navy SEAL 45mm Dive Watch
Luminox luminox.com
SAVE NOW

$595 $327 (45% OFF)

Designed to withstand the extreme rigors of the life of a Navy SEAL, some of the most elite operatives in the world, this watch can probably survive more than you can. And it looks great on the wrist when out of harm's way, as well.

READ ABOUT THE MOST RUGGED WATCHES

RTIC Soft Pack Cooler
RTIC Soft Pack Cooler
RTIC rticoutdoors.com
SAVE NOW

$120 $96 (20% OFF)

One of the best soft-sided coolers that money can buy, this sturdy, spacious offering can hold more than a sixer of beer cans and will keep ice frozen for literal days at a time.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SOFT COOLERS

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place fromourplace.com
SAVE NOW

$145 $95 (34% OFF)

The internet's favorite pan, this thing can fry, saute, steam and more — and it'll do it all and still remain super easy to clean. If you only have one pan in your kitchen, make it this one.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NONSTICK PANS

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$429 $349 (19% OFF)

The best adjustable dumbbells money can buy, Bowflex's SelectTech 552 are great for space-saving in your home gym and they're adjustable from as little as five pounds up to over fifty. Get your pump on all day every day with them.

READ OUR BOWFLEX SELECTTECH 552 DUMBBELLS REVIEW

