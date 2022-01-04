This Menswear Brand Made Seriously Enviable Blankets, and 3 Other New Home Releases

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

Ralph Lauren Home Johnstons of Elgin

[composite mediaId='827be7de-3ec6-47e0-a587-0cadda7f32a5'][/composite]

Ralph Lauren has an underrated collection of housewares, but if there's one thing you should know from it, it's the new collection of throws and pillows woven by Johnstons of Elgin, a renown Scottish mill famous for its scarves, hats and sweaters. Its collection for Ralph Lauren Home finds itself very much in the winter spirit featuring tartan and plaid patterns that you should really gift for yourself.

Price: $395+

SHOP NOW

Dusen Dusen Stripe Napkins

[composite mediaId='3524bc1b-42cb-448e-9dd4-f1e7d314ccf3'][/composite]

While these new napkins from Dusen Dusen are named after foods — porcini, pesto, parmesan and prosciutto — they are not in fact edible. But they do make an excellent addition to the dining table, especially with their fun and bright makeup. The 100-percent cotton napkins feature a jacquard weave, and they're machine washable for the inevitable mess they'll get up in.

Price: $44/set of 4

SHOP NOW

Loose Parts Oak Narrow Garment Rack

[composite mediaId='29e8af88-372e-4a9d-ac07-48dbcdc74bdf'][/composite]

Loose Parts is a furniture brand that encourages you to assemble and disassemble its shelves, tables and desks as often as you want. Its newest collection, Oak, features a garment rack that can be configured to your liking with ease. It's made of sustainably harvested hardwood rails, available in black oak or maple.

Price: $1,370

SHOP NOW

Cold Picnic Wallpaper

[composite mediaId='5b32b256-64b6-47d6-8359-55d0364933cd'][/composite]

Cold Picnic has its rug game on lock, and now it's bringing its quirky designs to the wall. The rug brand is now selling wallpaper so you can add fun to bland walls without whipping out a paintbrush.

Price: $50/yard

SHOP NOW

[editoriallinks id='adfd524d-960e-4ab6-85e0-bacca3c5f2fd' align='center'][/editoriallinks]

Tyler Chin Tyler Chin is Gear Patrol’s Associate Staff Writer.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io