G Pen's Elite II Brings Weed Vapes to a New High

For the past 10 years, G Pen, from Grenco Science, has been putting out some of the best weed vaporizers on the market. (There has to be a reason why the brand shows up twice on our list of best weed vapes.) To celebrate a decade of highs in the weed industry, G Pen released a new portable weed vape — the G Pen Elite II — that's a culmination of years of research.

"Grenco Science is proud to introduce a marquee product with the Elite II, the culmination of 10 years of advancing cannabis vaporization for our consumers," Grenco Science's CEO Chris Folkerts says in a press release. "Incorporating the feedback from the community we have built since inception ensures we continue to enhance our product line for the best experience."

The G Pen Elite II is an updated take on the original Elite, which itself was an excellent weed vape. The new Elite II uses hybrid heating, which takes the best of convection and conduction heating — the conduction heats the dried herb directly, while convection circulates hot air to avoid burning and create better vapors through even and thorough heating. While convection weed vaporizers tend to reduce the portability of a device, the Elite II maintains the original's petite size, while actually slimming it down and creating a sleeker weed vape.

The new weed vape is G Pen's first to use a patented clean air intake, which prevents vapors from coming into contact with any delicate electronics in the device. Its mouthpiece is made of zirconia, which brings cooler vapor to your mouth and protects your lips from burns. Users can dial in the Elite II's temperature between 200° and 430° Fahrenheit, to help them explore the full spectrum of flavors from their dried herb. With Wi-Fi connectivity, the Elite II can track your usage and download firmware updates.

The G Pen Elite Pen II is available now from Grenco Science and Vapor.com, retailing for $250. The weed vape includes a silicone sleeve, a travel case, a USB-to-USB-C charging cable and an integrated pick tool.

Price: $250

Tyler Chin Tyler Chin is Gear Patrol’s Associate Staff Writer.

