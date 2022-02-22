Today's Top Stories
1
Improve Your Home Office Ergonomics in Four Steps
2
Elevate Your Sweat Sessions with Cellucor’s P6
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2022
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
2XU Has Running Gear for Every Climate

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

G Pen's Elite II Brings Weed Vapes to a New High

G Pen celebrates its 10-year anniversary with its most revolutionary weed vaporizer to date.

By Tyler Chin
g pen elite 2
Grenco Science

For the past 10 years, G Pen, from Grenco Science, has been putting out some of the best weed vaporizers on the market. (There has to be a reason why the brand shows up twice on our list of best weed vapes.) To celebrate a decade of highs in the weed industry, G Pen released a new portable weed vape — the G Pen Elite II — that's a culmination of years of research.

Related Stories
The 10 Best Weed Grinders of 2022
How to Clean Your Gnarly Weed Vape the Right Way

"Grenco Science is proud to introduce a marquee product with the Elite II, the culmination of 10 years of advancing cannabis vaporization for our consumers," Grenco Science's CEO Chris Folkerts says in a press release. "Incorporating the feedback from the community we have built since inception ensures we continue to enhance our product line for the best experience."

The G Pen Elite II is an updated take on the original Elite, which itself was an excellent weed vape. The new Elite II uses hybrid heating, which takes the best of convection and conduction heating — the conduction heats the dried herb directly, while convection circulates hot air to avoid burning and create better vapors through even and thorough heating. While convection weed vaporizers tend to reduce the portability of a device, the Elite II maintains the original's petite size, while actually slimming it down and creating a sleeker weed vape.

The new weed vape is G Pen's first to use a patented clean air intake, which prevents vapors from coming into contact with any delicate electronics in the device. Its mouthpiece is made of zirconia, which brings cooler vapor to your mouth and protects your lips from burns. Users can dial in the Elite II's temperature between 200° and 430° Fahrenheit, to help them explore the full spectrum of flavors from their dried herb. With Wi-Fi connectivity, the Elite II can track your usage and download firmware updates.

The G Pen Elite Pen II is available now from Grenco Science and Vapor.com, retailing for $250. The weed vape includes a silicone sleeve, a travel case, a USB-to-USB-C charging cable and an integrated pick tool.

Price: $250

SHOP NOW

Related Story
The 10 Best Weed Vapes for a Better High
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Weed
Hey, You: It's Time to Clean Your Dirty Bong
What My Whoop 4.0 Taught Me About Weed and Sleep
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Will Delta-8 THC Get You High?
How to Roll the Perfect Joint
The 13 Best Rolling Trays for Seshing and More
Everything You Need to Know About Chillum Pipes
Everything You Need to Know About Bubblers
Get the G Pen Dash for 30% off Today
The 10 Best Weed Vapes for a Better High
The Best Delta-8 Edibles and Gummies