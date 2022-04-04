Today's Top Stories
Samsung's New Stick Vacuum Empties Itself. Does That Justify Its $900 Price?

The Bespoke Jet stick vac doesn't shoot lasers, but it does have a trick or two of its own.

By Tyler Chin
samsung bespoke jet vacuum
Samsung

Well here's a sentence we never thought we'd write: the new Samsung Bespoke Jet stick vacuum is potty trained.

Well, by "potty trained," we mean the Bespoke Jet can empty its own dustbin into its All-in-One Clean Station charging dock. But its self-cleaning ability isn't what makes this such a notable release; it's the vacuum's $900 price tag.

Unveiled last year but finally available for sale now, the Samsung Bespoke Jet is the brand's most advanced stick vacuum to date. The Bespoke Jet manages to be both lightweight — clocking in at 5.7 pounds — and powerful, thanks to the new HexaJet Motor, which offers up to 210AW of suction power.

It's not the strongest vacuum on the market, but it is more powerful than Samsung's older models, and the brand says it weighs 24 percent less than existing Samsung vacuums. Included with the vacuum are three attachments in addition to the main Jet Dual Brush, which is designed to work on both hard surfaces and carpet.

The Bespoke Jet's freestanding All-in-One Clean Station is a nice change of pace from charging docks that have to be screwed into the wall. The dock charges the Bespoke Jet in three-and-a-half hours, giving the vacuum up to two hours of runtime with its dual batteries. Once the vacuum is docked, the Clean Station automatically empties the dustbin.

This self-emptying function isn't exclusive to the Bespoke Jet, however. Robot vacuums have long had this capability, and some stick vacuums — like the LG CordZero All-in-One Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner and Samsung Jet 90 with Clean Station — can also empty their own dustbin.

Samsung
Samsung Bespoke Jet
samsung.com
$899.99
SHOP NOW

At $900, the Bespoke Jet is one of the more expensive stick vacuums available. The most expensive stick vacuum that we recommend is the $750 Dyson V15 Detect. Although Dyson has problems keeping the V15 Detect in stock, it's one of the best vacuums money can buy, even without the self-emptying feature. Dyson's vacuum has a laser in its head that illuminates naked-to-the-eye dust particles, and it has stronger suction power than Samsung's new vacuum. The Bespoke Jet has a digital display monitor, but all it shows is remaining runtime, charging status and maintenance reminders; the V15 Detect's digital display actually shows you how much debris you've suctioned, which makes vacuuming feel more productive.

Samsung's Bespoke Jet is available now in three colors: misty white, midnight blue and woody green. The vacuum retails for $900, and it's backed by a one-year warranty. If you decide that a $900 vacuum isn't for you, Samsung offers free returns within 100 days of purchase.

