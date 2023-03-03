Whether you're gearing up for your weekly Sunday refresh or your dreaded annual spring cleaning session, having the right cleaning supplies on hand can make or break your productivity and effectiveness in this time. And while a reliable vacuum cleaner and an unbreakable dish rack can certainly help, take a moment to think about how long it's been since you reevaluated the cleaning products you use. From having a hardy all-purpose cleaning spray to a can't-miss stain remover to a fresh-smelling laundry detergent, the little details of your cleaning routine can make a difference, like polishing your stainless steel appliances for the first time in a while or properly cleaning and seasoning your cast-iron pan.

To avoid getting sidetracked on one small task or discouraged by an obstacle you come across in your cleaning process, it's important to keep your cleaning supplies well-stocked, be it under the kitchen sink or in a linen closet. From cleaning your dishes, sheets, toilet and counter to maintaining your appliances as well — like your coffee maker, washing machine and dishwasher — we did some digging to find the best cleaning products you'll need to kick off your spring cleaning, deep clean your new or old apartment or just get ready to host some guests.

Here are the cleaning products you should have on hand at all times as well as some other cleaning-adjacent recommendations to add to your cart.

