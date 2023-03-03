Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

22 Household Cleaning Essentials You Need Under Your Sink

The boring old basics in one tidy, necessary list.

By Tyler Chin and Grace Cooper
a man wipes down the table's surface, house chores
ThanasisGetty Images

Whether you're gearing up for your weekly Sunday refresh or your dreaded annual spring cleaning session, having the right cleaning supplies on hand can make or break your productivity and effectiveness in this time. And while a reliable vacuum cleaner and an unbreakable dish rack can certainly help, take a moment to think about how long it's been since you reevaluated the cleaning products you use. From having a hardy all-purpose cleaning spray to a can't-miss stain remover to a fresh-smelling laundry detergent, the little details of your cleaning routine can make a difference, like polishing your stainless steel appliances for the first time in a while or properly cleaning and seasoning your cast-iron pan.

To avoid getting sidetracked on one small task or discouraged by an obstacle you come across in your cleaning process, it's important to keep your cleaning supplies well-stocked, be it under the kitchen sink or in a linen closet. From cleaning your dishes, sheets, toilet and counter to maintaining your appliances as well — like your coffee maker, washing machine and dishwasher — we did some digging to find the best cleaning products you'll need to kick off your spring cleaning, deep clean your new or old apartment or just get ready to host some guests.

Here are the cleaning products you should have on hand at all times as well as some other cleaning-adjacent recommendations to add to your cart.

Best All-Purpose Cleaner
Method All-Purpose Cleaner, 8-Pack
Amazon
Now 25% off
$33 AT AMAZON

Every household needs an all-purpose cleaner. Method makes the best one available, using naturally-derived ingredients to tackle all the messes bound to happen.

Best Multipurpose Cleaner
Bar Keeper's Friend Cleanser & Polish
Walmart
$2 AT WALMART

A do-everything cleaner that chefs consistently rave about? Check. Bar Keepers Friend powder cleanser clears rust, tarnish, hard water stains and everything else that clings to your counters, sink and cookware.

Best Room Spray
P.F. Candle Co. Teakwood & Tobacco Room & Linen Spray
Amazon
$22 AT PFCANDLECO.COM

Sometimes the room just needs a little freshening up without any real cleaning necessary. Give this spray a couple of spritzes into the air to revitalize the room. Or use it directly on fabrics for a quick pick-me-up minus the laundry.

Best Cast-Iron Care Kit
Lodge Seasoned Cast-Iron Care Kit
Now 34% off
$20 AT AMAZON

While most of your pans can probably just be washed by hand as you normally would, cast-iron skillets require a little more care and attention. To make sure you have everything you need, try out this seasoning kit from one of the best cast-iron brands around.

Best All-Purpose Cleaning Paste
Stardrops The Pink Stuff
$6 AT AMAZON

You may be asking yourself: How is an all-purpose cleaning spray different from an all-purpose cleaning paste? Well, this mildly-abrasive cleaner gives you the added bonus of being able to really scrub at your spots and stains.

Best Coffee Maker Cleaner
Urnex Dezcal Descaler
Amazon
Now 21% off
$9 AT AMAZON

No, your coffee isn’t supposed to taste rancid. This barista-approved coffee machine cleaner is the best way to refresh your coffee maker so you can get the perfect brew every time.

Best Dish Spray
Dawn Powerwash Spray Starter Kit
$8 AT AMAZON

This grease-fighting dish soap comes in a handy spray bottle for quicker washing. And it's not just good for dishes — say hello to your new household cleaner.

Best Toilet Cleaner
Clorox ToiletWand Disposable Toilet Cleaning Kit
$12 AT AMAZON

Everyone's least favorite household task, cleaning the toilet feels a lot more, well, clean with this three-in-one toilet brush. The reusable wand connects to the disposable sponges, so you can use them to clean and then immediately throw them away.

Best Food-Grade Mineral Oil
Thirteen Chefs Food Grade Mineral Oil
Amazon
$20 AT AMAZON

We told you to ditch the wooden and plastic cutting boards for a rubber one, but many of you will stick to your guns. If so, you’ll need some food-grade mineral oil to protect the board from not-so-good bacterial growth.

Best Shower Cleaner
Method Naturally-Derived Daily Shower Cleaner Spray
$33 AT AMAZON

If you absolutely hate cleaning your shower or bath tub, this leave-on shower spray is the true set it and forget it. All you do is spray it after showering and it will prevent build up without any scrubbing. Plus, it'll leave behind a nice scent too.

Best Liquid Soap
Dr. Bronner's
Dr. Bronner’s Pure-Castile Liquid Soap
Now 13% off
$12 AT AMAZON

The infamous 18-in-one concoction by Dr. Bronner’s has developed a reputation for being versatile — hence its 18 uses, which includes body wash and laundry detergent. It’s basically a one-stop shop when it comes to cleaning products.

Best Spot Remover
Mr. Clean Magic Eraser
$13 AT AMAZON

Although it may look like a sponge, this little rectangle of foam has so many more uses. It will tackle almost any spot on any surface in your home, and the kicker is it can do it all with water alone.

Best Dish Soap
Palmolive Ultra Pure + Clear Dishwashing Liquid
Staples
$8 AT STAPLES

If you're a fan of traditional liquid dish soap, then Palmolive’s Pure and Clear dish soap takes all that’s good with its grease-fighting predecessor and makes it biodegradable so it doesn’t harm the environment (as much) with dangerous chemicals.

Best Duster
Scrub Daddy Damp Duster
Now 18% off
$11 AT AMAZON

Instead of using a professional duster that will mostly spread the dust around, this damp duster will collect all of the dust on its surface. And it even has ridges for getting into tight spots like the grooves of your window sill.

Best Adhesive Remover
Goo Gone Citrus Degreaser, 12 oz.
$45 AT STAPLES

Whether you've got tape residue left on a wall or a haphazard crayon mural drawn by a toddler, the mess is no match for Goo Gone. The spray-on gel easily removes leftover adhesive, while still being gentle enough to not strip paint or leave its own residue.

Best Disinfecting Wipes
Seventh Generation Disinfecting Multi-Surface Wipes, 6-Pack
Amazon
$39 AT AMAZON

These cleaning wipes aren’t compostable, but they do disinfect. Use these for areas that are susceptible to being contaminated by germs and bacteria. These are great for killing cold and flu germs, so having these on hand can literally be a lifesaver.

Best Laundry Detergent
Gain
Gain with Essential Oils Liquid Laundry Detergent, 2-Pack
$50 AT AMAZON

Our favorite fresh-smelling laundry detergent, this bottle of Gain will tackle even the harshest stains and smells, leaving behind its own unique scent.

BEST DISHWASHER CLEANER
If You Care Dishwasher Tablets, 40-Count
$10 AT AMAZON

Your dishwasher cleans your dishes, but who's cleaning your dishwasher? Make sure your dishwasher is running as it should by giving it a thorough clean every once in a while. These cleaning tablets are phosphate- and chlorine-free, as well as totally biodegradable.

Best Sponge
Sqwishful Scrub Sponge
$8 AT CONTAINER STORE

Researchers who conducted a 2017 study on the bacterial microbiome of kitchen sponges came to the conclusion that sponges should be replaced on a weekly basis. That’s a lot of sponges in one lifetime, so reach for these biodegradable ones from Sqwishful.

Best Stainless Steel Cleaner
Weiman Stainless Steel Cleaner and Polish, 2-Pack
$18 AT AMAZON

Stainless steel appliances look great, but only if you maintain them. This spray tackles grease and fingerprints so your stainless steel really remains stain-less.

Best Trash Bags
Glad ForceFlex Tall Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags, 90-Count
Amazon
Now 13% off
$17 AT AMAZON

“Trap, lock and neutralize tough odors.” You’ve heard the adage before and it’s stood the test of time. Glad’s tall kitchen trash bags are consistently rated as one of the best garbage bags money can buy.

BEST UNDER-SINK STORAGE
Rebrilliant 2-Tier Pull Out Drawer
$74 AT WAYFAIR

If you’re going to put in the effort to clean your place, you should also keep your cleaning essentials in check. Get this under-sink organizer so all of your cleaning gear is neatly organized and easily accessible.

