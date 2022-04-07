This summer, outdoor furniture brand Outer wants you to dine al fresco. Apparently not being satisfied with just its line of great outdoor sofas and chairs, Outer has released its first-ever outdoor dining set.

The Aluminum and Teak Dining Collection comprises two dining tables — one fixed and one expandable — as well as dining chairs. Like the rest of Outer's outdoor furniture, the dining collection is made of heat-resistant materials so the pieces don't turn into frying pans when sitting out in the summer sun. The aluminum construction keeps things lightweight, but also light in heat as it doesn't overheat; the teak materials stay cool to the touch no matter how hot it gets outside.

Interior designer Bobby Berk demonstrates the dining table’s OuterShell functionality, which covers up the tabletop to protect it from the elements. Outer

The outdoor furniture brand partnered with Queer Eye's design expert and interior designer Bobby Berk to announce the release of the new collection.

“Outer's range of products truly align with the idea of bringing and enjoying your life outdoors," Berk said in a press release. "I love the simple and classic materials in the collection and the fact that the pieces are easy to incorporate into so many different outdoor spaces and styles. Plus, the products are durable and innovative."

The fixed dining table has enough space to comfortably seat six people, and the expendable table features a hidden center leaf that can turn the eight-seater into a 12-seat dining table. To complement the dining table, Outer released director-style folding chairs that don't need to be tied down to just being sat around the table.

The Director’s Dining Chair is made of a weather-resistant Textilene fabric to keep it good for years to come. Outer

Outdoor furniture is prone to getting dirty. (It's furniture that stays outdoors after all.) Outer's outdoor sofas were innovative in that they feature a trademarked OuterShell that pulls out of the sofas to keep them safe during inclement weather. Outer applied that same OuterShell into its outdoor dining table to keep the tabletop clean when not in use. While the dining chairs don't have that OuterShell, they are outfitted in water-repellent Textilene fabric, which staves off mold and helps to retain its color despite sun, heat and rain.

The Aluminum and Teak Dining Collection is available now from Outer's website. The tables, on their own, are available to ship within two weeks, while the chairs won't be available to ship for the next seven to nine weeks. If you bundle the dining table with the chairs, you can save around 12 percent.

