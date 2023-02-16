Though often regarded as a summertime activity, enjoying the outdoor air in all its forms is not really all that seasonal; in most parts of the country, a patio, balcony or backyard is perfectly usable three seasons of the year. Which makes its status as patron furniture-buying afterthought all the more confusing — why sit on tailgate chairs and use coolers for tables?

Of course, outdoor furniture is no doubt secondary to indoor furniture — don’t buy a weatherproof set of tables and chairs before getting a couch to sit on in your living room or a hammock chair before dining room chairs. But the level at which it’s disregarded isn’t equal to the amount of use a proper backyard can, and perhaps should receive.

In our survey of the best outdoor and patio furniture, we explore the high and low of a market that doesn’t get the respect it deserves — these 26 sets, collections and pieces run the complete price, prestige and style spectrum.



What to Look for When Buying Outdoor Furniture

Materials

Naturally, any furniture that’s going to live outside needs to be able to withstand all of the weather-related events that come with the great outdoors. Rain and snow can lead to moisture buildup, which can eventually cause mold or mildew growth in some materials and warping in others. So you’ll want to look for pieces that are water-resistant — including any textiles if you’re getting furniture with cushions. The sun’s UV rays are also capable of doing damage, as they’ll fade certain materials, so UV resistance is another must. And with your outdoor furniture being at the mercy of the wind, you’ll want materials that are heavy enough to not get blown away.

For the most part, the bulk of your weatherproof outdoor furniture will come in various types of wood, metal or plastic. But even within these larger categories, not all materials are created equal. For wood, your best bet is a hardwood such as teak, as it’s highly durable and resistant to warping (bonus: it looks beautiful, too). If metal is on your mind, stainless steel and aluminum will both do a great job of staying rust-free. The former is heavier and less likely to succumb to a strong gust of wind, while the latter tends to be more affordable, so you’ll have to pick your poison there. Finally, most plastics have at least some inherent weatherproof properties, but if you go this route, you’ll want to make sure whatever plastic outdoor furniture you choose is sturdy enough to withstand the rigors of outdoor living and treated to hold up against heavy sun exposure to prevent color loss.

Build Quality

As we would recommend with any furniture purchase, you’ll want to make sure that your patio furniture is built to last — especially since it’s going to be leading a rougher life than its coddled indoor brethren. For example, if it’s an outdoor loveseat or sofa you’re in the market for, you’ll want to keep an eye out for all of the same hallmarks as you would for a couch in your living room — just dialed up a notch. That means a solidly-built frame, high-density cushions that resist sagging, proper seating support and upholstery that is made to last (and, in the case of patio furniture, crafted to withstand inclement weather). All of these features, combined with weatherproof materials and treatments, should add up to a quality piece of outdoor furniture that you can enjoy for years.



Shipping Info



Whether you’re purchasing an outdoor couch or some rattan patio furniture, you’re going to have to consider how it gets to your backyard, deck or patio. Your options will vary by retailer, with the cheapest and fastest methods coming from national big box retailers like , and . These companies will typically ship furniture for free in a couple of days, and also generally offer free pickup in-store if that’s easier for you. More specialized online retailers usually have higher shipping rates and longer lead times, with prices and delivery dates varying greatly depending on the item’s size and price and your location. With these smaller brands, your furniture may take weeks rather than days to reach you, so plan accordingly.