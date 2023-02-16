Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Best Outdoor Furniture Brands for Your Patio, Balcony or Backyard
Though often regarded as a summertime activity, enjoying the outdoor air in all its forms is not really all that seasonal; in most parts of the country, a patio, balcony or backyard is perfectly usable three seasons of the year. Which makes its status as patron furniture-buying afterthought all the more confusing — why sit on tailgate chairs and use coolers for tables?
Of course, outdoor furniture is no doubt secondary to indoor furniture — don’t buy a weatherproof set of tables and chairs before getting a couch to sit on in your living room or a hammock chair before dining room chairs. But the level at which it’s disregarded isn’t equal to the amount of use a proper backyard can, and perhaps should receive.
In our survey of the best outdoor and patio furniture, we explore the high and low of a market that doesn’t get the respect it deserves — these 26 sets, collections and pieces run the complete price, prestige and style spectrum.
What to Look for When Buying Outdoor Furniture
Materials
Naturally, any furniture that’s going to live outside needs to be able to withstand all of the weather-related events that come with the great outdoors. Rain and snow can lead to moisture buildup, which can eventually cause mold or mildew growth in some materials and warping in others. So you’ll want to look for pieces that are water-resistant — including any textiles if you’re getting furniture with cushions. The sun’s UV rays are also capable of doing damage, as they’ll fade certain materials, so UV resistance is another must. And with your outdoor furniture being at the mercy of the wind, you’ll want materials that are heavy enough to not get blown away.
For the most part, the bulk of your weatherproof outdoor furniture will come in various types of wood, metal or plastic. But even within these larger categories, not all materials are created equal. For wood, your best bet is a hardwood such as teak, as it’s highly durable and resistant to warping (bonus: it looks beautiful, too). If metal is on your mind, stainless steel and aluminum will both do a great job of staying rust-free. The former is heavier and less likely to succumb to a strong gust of wind, while the latter tends to be more affordable, so you’ll have to pick your poison there. Finally, most plastics have at least some inherent weatherproof properties, but if you go this route, you’ll want to make sure whatever plastic outdoor furniture you choose is sturdy enough to withstand the rigors of outdoor living and treated to hold up against heavy sun exposure to prevent color loss.
Build Quality
As we would recommend with any furniture purchase, you’ll want to make sure that your patio furniture is built to last — especially since it’s going to be leading a rougher life than its coddled indoor brethren. For example, if it’s an outdoor loveseat or sofa you’re in the market for, you’ll want to keep an eye out for all of the same hallmarks as you would for a couch in your living room — just dialed up a notch. That means a solidly-built frame, high-density cushions that resist sagging, proper seating support and upholstery that is made to last (and, in the case of patio furniture, crafted to withstand inclement weather). All of these features, combined with weatherproof materials and treatments, should add up to a quality piece of outdoor furniture that you can enjoy for years.
Shipping Info
Whether you’re purchasing an outdoor couch or some rattan patio furniture, you’re going to have to consider how it gets to your backyard, deck or patio. Your options will vary by retailer, with the cheapest and fastest methods coming from national big box retailers like Home Depot, Lowes and Target. These companies will typically ship furniture for free in a couple of days, and also generally offer free pickup in-store if that’s easier for you. More specialized online retailers usually have higher shipping rates and longer lead times, with prices and delivery dates varying greatly depending on the item’s size and price and your location. With these smaller brands, your furniture may take weeks rather than days to reach you, so plan accordingly.
Since 1986, Arhaus has followed the idea that "furniture and décor should be sustainably sourced, lovingly made and built to last." The brand delivers on its promise, and if you need proof, just check out the outdoor furniture. Available in a variety of styles, the outdoor collections are made of sustainably sourced materials, handcrafted by artisans from around the world, and can be delivered to your house in just 3-10 days via a white glove delivery service that has a $250 flat rate in most areas.
Castlery doesn't think you should spend a fortune on well-made furniture. The brand, which does all types of furniture, offers affordable and long-lasting furniture of all design styles. Shopping its website is easy, and the actual furniture is pretty great. Standard shipping costs vary by product, with free shipping reserved for items costing over $999 in select major cities. Pro tip: make sure to shop their Ready To Ship section to ensure you'll get your setup in 4 weeks.
Frontgate's in-house design team specializes in weatherproof outdoor furniture that also provides long-lasting comfort. The brand offers a 10-year structural frame warranty, so you can rest easy if your backyard is constantly taking a beating. Pieces are constructed from materials like weather-resistant wicker, Egyptian cotton and performance fabrics because each person's patio furniture needs are different. You can expect to receive smaller items in 3-7 days, and larger ones in 2-3 weeks. Frontgate also uses a tiered pricing system for shipping costs that ranges from 15% for items under $200 to a flat rate of $349 for orders over $3,000.
CB2 is a great place to go for modern outdoor furniture, and although not the cheapest, you feel like your money is being well spent. The brand is another one of those retailers you want to shop when putting furniture together yourself is a thing of the past. Keep an eye out for sales and discount codes — CB2 runs promotions regularly. It's worth noting that shipping fees can rack up fast, at 10% of the merchandise total on items over $220. On the bright side, receiving your set will only take 2-3 days.
Outer's outdoor sofas are quite possibly the apex of outdoor seating. Craftspeople hand-weave each wicker chair, which is made from recycled plastic bottles. While any good outdoor seating features weather-resistant cushioning, Outer is especially good at withstanding the elements. The cushions are stain- and fade-resistant, as well as waterproof. Plus, the cushions are memory foam for a comfortable sitting experience. An integrated cover rolls out of the back to protect your seat when not in use, so there's not need to buy an extra protective barrier. And get this: shipping on all Outer products is free, with a 14-day try-out period and free returns.
Blu Dot's contemporary style makes it a wonderful brand to shop for indoor furniture — and it's just as apt at making patio furniture, too. The Minneapolis-based brand offers whimsical shapes and utilizes mixed materials like an artist. Blu Dot proves that good design extends far beyond the four walls of the home, spilling out into the backyard. For shipping, small items cap out at a $65 fee, while large items see a flat rate of $139, both delivered in 10-14 days.
Since 2013, Article's been making high-quality furniture at not-so-high prices. The brand’s direct-to-consumer MO shaves off a few layers of middlemen in favor of sending its wares directly to you with only a $19 to $49 shipping fee (or for free if you spend over $999) and, in some cases, no assembly is required.
Patio furniture is very much the "beyond" in Bed Bath & Beyond. Mix and match pieces or go for any one of its backyard sets. Either way, the retailer has you covered with a decent mix of options. Got one of those BB&B 20-percent off coupons? You'll really get yourself a good deal. Not to mention, shipping is free on items over $39, and they'll arrive at your house in less than a week.
Amazon, home of free two-day shipping through Prime and apparently a lot of outdoor furniture. We guarantee you'll know about one percent of the brands listed on the website, but you're shopping on Amazon, not Design Within Reach. Easily narrow down your furniture searches with Amazon's incredibly detailed filters, and before you know it, you've turned a list of thousands of products into one or two.
Former Tuft & Needle employees started Neighbor, a direct-to-consumer outdoor furniture brand meant to grow with you. Neighbor offers everything one could want in outdoor furniture — which ranges from various seating options to a coffee table and ottoman — like durability and style. Add pieces as you grow your setup, and know that everything you buy is also good for the planet. Plus, shipping is free and you get a 45-day trial, but be aware that lead times will vary by product and may take several weeks to reach you.
As it does in virtually every corner of the good-looking, supremely affordable furniture market, Ikea rules. The Swedish furniture powerhouse has six dedicated outdoor collections suited for all types of design styles with the ability to mix and match for a more eclectic look. You better throw some time on the calendar to actually put everything together, but considering you'll be spending maybe less than a grand to deck out your backyard, it's worth it. Order an outdoor piece from Ikea today, and it'll usually ship in 1-2 days. Transit times and prices will vary by item, and Ikea does not offer free home shipping. It does, however, offer the option of free in-store pick-up for items over $49 through its Click & Collect service.
Yardbird is outdoor furniture gone fully direct-to-consumer — that means you won’t find it professionally arranged in a salesperson-infested showroom, but you will find higher quality materials for a price that’s more digestible. With 12 collections, there's no shortage of design inspiration, and the only issue you'll have when shopping is deciding on which bad boy to add to cart. All in-stock orders ship within 2-weeks, but shipping is only free if you spend a whopping $2,000. Coming in under that mark will get you white glove delivery service for a very competitive $99.
Detroit-based furniture favorite Floyd does just a few things, but they do them exceptionally well. The brand's of original modern designs, sustainable production and high build quality has made them a force among DTC furniture brands since bursting onto the scene a decade ago. Shipping takes anywhere from 2 to 5 weeks for in-stock items and is calculated at 12% of your order.
Hay is known for its fun, playful designs, and its outdoor line is really just made up of two sub-categories: its seminal outdoor collection, "Palissade," and "Other." The collection was designed to put a fork in the way we use form to imply function. The site’s description puts it concisely: “they are strong without being bulky, elegant without being fragile.” Hay takes 3–10 days for delivery, and orders $100 or more ship free.
SunHaven is a fairly new direct-to-consumer furniture brand based out of Los Angeles, and its business model is why you can get a seven-piece furniture set for just a little over two grand. Each piece comes preassembled, and offers everything you want from high-quality outdoor furniture like weather resistant materials and overall excellent comfort. All SunHaven products ship within one week for free.
Keter has been around since 1948, and the brand is known for its outdoor sheds. Don't overlook its furniture, which falls in line with the brand's dedication to sustainability. In 2020, the brand touted that 40 percent of its production utilized recycled materials, and once you own a piece of its furniture, it'll surely last forever. Small items will ship in 3-5 days, while large ones could take up to 12.
West Elm's patio furniture collections perfectly complement the beautifully made furniture you put inside your home. Is it on the pricier end? Yes, but you get high-quality materials, well-designed pieces and a lot of clout from your snooty friends. Standard shipping takes 4-5 business days, with a tiered pricing system based on the price of your order that tops out at 10% for items over $300. You also have the option of paying an extra $26 for expedited two-day shipping.
Take everything you know about Pottery Barn, and carry that over to the outdoors — decked out in weather-resistant materials and similar well-designed products. Products are almost always ready to shop immediately, and you'll probably be able to score some sort of deal. Standard shipping takes 4-5 business days and Pottery Barn uses the same tiered pricing system as sister brand West Elm above. But for larger items, you'll be limited to a pricier white glove delivery.
You know Wayfair, and you know how freakin' cheap it is. If you're balling on a budget, head to the discount retailer to get discount patio furniture that won't break the bank. You can get anything from Wayfair from furniture sets to outdoor rugs to decor — you get the picture. Just be wary of MSRPs because if a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is. Wayfair offers free shipping for items over $35 and fast two-day shipping on thousands of items.
We recommend AllModern for those looking to deck out their backyard with modern outdoor furniture (hence the name) though we can't speak on their longevity. Similar to Wayfair, furniture over $35 ships free in as fast as two days.
Target's underrated furniture selection should be one of the first places you look for both your indoor and outdoor furniture needs. The brand stocks a variety of third-party brands, but we like its in-house collections from brands like Threshold or Project 62. Even better: If you have a Target credit card, you'll score 5 percent off. Target ships for free in two days on items over $35. Or, you could pick up your furniture for free today at a Target nearby.
Home Depot, the home improvement store, wants to do more than just help you paint your house. Its outdoor furniture is an enviable selection of affordable sets, single pieces and accents. The benefit to shopping its website is your local Home Depot won't have the same array of options. Shipping is fast and usually free, with some items arriving as soon as the next day at no cost to you. And if it's easier for you, you can always order online then have it shipped to your closest Home Depot for easy (and free) pick-up in as little as two days.
If today's the day you finally tackle an outdoor project, head to Lowe's. With furniture to suit your modern, coastal or whatever design style, Lowe's can accommodate you and your home. Lowe's is an all-around home improvement store, so besides copping just furniture, you can turn your backyard into a little piece of Eden with garden care, heat lamps and fire pits. With Lowe's being the chief competitor of Home Depot, it offers essentially the same fast and free standard shipping and pick-up options in most cases.
You know Design Within Reach for its impeccably designed indoor furniture. It also carries a few collections meant for the outdoors. You can expect to spend a fair amount on just a single chair, but if design is your priority, you'll know it's worth the investment. Here, typical delivery is 3–10 business days, and free for items over $100.
Rejuvenation has a wide array of furniture, and its patio furniture selection is just as impressive. Easily whittle down what you're looking for by using the hyper-specific filter to find anything from sustainably sourced items to pieces made of mixed materials. In-stock furniture from Rejuvenation ships within 4-6 weeks, and smaller items will arrive in 7-14 days. Rates vary by state and the cost of your order, topping out at 10% for charges over $300.
RH is the crème de la crème of all furniture. The thing about outdoor furniture is that it needs to be able to take a beating, and RH does that by making sure every component of its outdoor furniture is ready to battle the elements. From its use of performance fabrics to the way it finishes its aluminum, RH will make sure you feel like luxury because it only sells luxury. Items that ship standard delivery arrive in 3-7 business days, with pricing that varies by item price and tops out at $169 for pieces over $1,500. White glove delivery is also an option, naturally. It's location-dependent and is priced from $279.