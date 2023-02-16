Today's Top Stories
The Best Outdoor Furniture Brands for Your Patio, Balcony or Backyard

From Ikea to Herman Miller, this is your survey of the best outdoor and patio furniture at every price point.

By Tyler Chin, Will Price and Johnny Brayson
style
Courtesy

Though often regarded as a summertime activity, enjoying the outdoor air in all its forms is not really all that seasonal; in most parts of the country, a patio, balcony or backyard is perfectly usable three seasons of the year. Which makes its status as patron furniture-buying afterthought all the more confusing — why sit on tailgate chairs and use coolers for tables?

Of course, outdoor furniture is no doubt secondary to indoor furniture — don’t buy a weatherproof set of tables and chairs before getting a couch to sit on in your living room or a hammock chair before dining room chairs. But the level at which it’s disregarded isn’t equal to the amount of use a proper backyard can, and perhaps should receive.

In our survey of the best outdoor and patio furniture, we explore the high and low of a market that doesn’t get the respect it deserves — these 26 sets, collections and pieces run the complete price, prestige and style spectrum.

What to Look for When Buying Outdoor Furniture

Materials

Naturally, any furniture that’s going to live outside needs to be able to withstand all of the weather-related events that come with the great outdoors. Rain and snow can lead to moisture buildup, which can eventually cause mold or mildew growth in some materials and warping in others. So you’ll want to look for pieces that are water-resistant — including any textiles if you’re getting furniture with cushions. The sun’s UV rays are also capable of doing damage, as they’ll fade certain materials, so UV resistance is another must. And with your outdoor furniture being at the mercy of the wind, you’ll want materials that are heavy enough to not get blown away.

For the most part, the bulk of your weatherproof outdoor furniture will come in various types of wood, metal or plastic. But even within these larger categories, not all materials are created equal. For wood, your best bet is a hardwood such as teak, as it’s highly durable and resistant to warping (bonus: it looks beautiful, too). If metal is on your mind, stainless steel and aluminum will both do a great job of staying rust-free. The former is heavier and less likely to succumb to a strong gust of wind, while the latter tends to be more affordable, so you’ll have to pick your poison there. Finally, most plastics have at least some inherent weatherproof properties, but if you go this route, you’ll want to make sure whatever plastic outdoor furniture you choose is sturdy enough to withstand the rigors of outdoor living and treated to hold up against heavy sun exposure to prevent color loss.

Build Quality

As we would recommend with any furniture purchase, you’ll want to make sure that your patio furniture is built to last — especially since it’s going to be leading a rougher life than its coddled indoor brethren. For example, if it’s an outdoor loveseat or sofa you’re in the market for, you’ll want to keep an eye out for all of the same hallmarks as you would for a couch in your living room — just dialed up a notch. That means a solidly-built frame, high-density cushions that resist sagging, proper seating support and upholstery that is made to last (and, in the case of patio furniture, crafted to withstand inclement weather). All of these features, combined with weatherproof materials and treatments, should add up to a quality piece of outdoor furniture that you can enjoy for years.

Shipping Info

Whether you’re purchasing an outdoor couch or some rattan patio furniture, you’re going to have to consider how it gets to your backyard, deck or patio. Your options will vary by retailer, with the cheapest and fastest methods coming from national big box retailers like Home Depot, Lowes and Target. These companies will typically ship furniture for free in a couple of days, and also generally offer free pickup in-store if that’s easier for you. More specialized online retailers usually have higher shipping rates and longer lead times, with prices and delivery dates varying greatly depending on the item’s size and price and your location. With these smaller brands, your furniture may take weeks rather than days to reach you, so plan accordingly.

Arhaus
outdoor furniture
Arhaus

Since 1986, Arhaus has followed the idea that "furniture and décor should be sustainably sourced, lovingly made and built to last." The brand delivers on its promise, and if you need proof, just check out the outdoor furniture. Available in a variety of styles, the outdoor collections are made of sustainably sourced materials, handcrafted by artisans from around the world, and can be delivered to your house in just 3-10 days via a white glove delivery service that has a $250 flat rate in most areas.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
Arhaus Hamptons Outdoor Bar Cart
Arhaus
Now 31% off
$1,349 AT ARHAUS

Bring the cocktails outside with this weatherproof bar cart, which has ample space for mixing and a safe storage compartment for your delicate bottles.

Castlery
outdoor furniture
Castlery

Castlery doesn't think you should spend a fortune on well-made furniture. The brand, which does all types of furniture, offers affordable and long-lasting furniture of all design styles. Shopping its website is easy, and the actual furniture is pretty great. Standard shipping costs vary by product, with free shipping reserved for items costing over $999 in select major cities. Pro tip: make sure to shop their Ready To Ship section to ensure you'll get your setup in 4 weeks.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
Castelry Maui Coffee Table
Castlery
$199 AT CASTLERY.COM

The simplicity of this coffee table is what makes us want this thing in our patio furniture arsenal. Hell, we'd love this indoors, too.

Frontgate
outdoor furniture
Frontgate

Frontgate's in-house design team specializes in weatherproof outdoor furniture that also provides long-lasting comfort. The brand offers a 10-year structural frame warranty, so you can rest easy if your backyard is constantly taking a beating. Pieces are constructed from materials like weather-resistant wicker, Egyptian cotton and performance fabrics because each person's patio furniture needs are different. You can expect to receive smaller items in 3-7 days, and larger ones in 2-3 weeks. Frontgate also uses a tiered pricing system for shipping costs that ranges from 15% for items under $200 to a flat rate of $349 for orders over $3,000.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
Frontgate Pasadena II 4-Piece Sofa Set
Frontgate
$2,696 AT FRONTGATE

If you have the space to cut it, this rounded outdoor sofa set makes for a great way to get a bunch of friends to hang out and chat.

CB2
outdoor furniture
CB2

CB2 is a great place to go for modern outdoor furniture, and although not the cheapest, you feel like your money is being well spent. The brand is another one of those retailers you want to shop when putting furniture together yourself is a thing of the past. Keep an eye out for sales and discount codes — CB2 runs promotions regularly. It's worth noting that shipping fees can rack up fast, at 10% of the merchandise total on items over $220. On the bright side, receiving your set will only take 2-3 days.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
CB2 Breton Black Metal Outdoor Sofa
CB2
Now 15% off
$934 AT CB2

This streamlined outdoor sofa will still make a huge impression thanks to its beautiful and timeless design.

Outer
outdoor furniture
Outer

Outer's outdoor sofas are quite possibly the apex of outdoor seating. Craftspeople hand-weave each wicker chair, which is made from recycled plastic bottles. While any good outdoor seating features weather-resistant cushioning, Outer is especially good at withstanding the elements. The cushions are stain- and fade-resistant, as well as waterproof. Plus, the cushions are memory foam for a comfortable sitting experience. An integrated cover rolls out of the back to protect your seat when not in use, so there's not need to buy an extra protective barrier. And get this: shipping on all Outer products is free, with a 14-day try-out period and free returns.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
Outer Eco-Friendly Outdoor Rug
$525 AT LIVEOUTER.COM

You may have never before considered a rug for your outdoor space, but this one — which resists fading and is made from 100% recycled materials — will do wonders for making your patio feel more welcoming.

Blu Dot
outdoor furniture
Blu Dot

Blu Dot's contemporary style makes it a wonderful brand to shop for indoor furniture — and it's just as apt at making patio furniture, too. The Minneapolis-based brand offers whimsical shapes and utilizes mixed materials like an artist. Blu Dot proves that good design extends far beyond the four walls of the home, spilling out into the backyard. For shipping, small items cap out at a $65 fee, while large items see a flat rate of $139, both delivered in 10-14 days.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
Blu Dot Decade Chair
$150 AT BLUDOT.COM

Made from 100 percent recycled plastic, the Decade chair features gentle curves and a comfy seat. You can stack the chairs, and they come in seven great colors.

Article
outdoor furniture
Article

Since 2013, Article's been making high-quality furniture at not-so-high prices. The brand’s direct-to-consumer MO shaves off a few layers of middlemen in favor of sending its wares directly to you with only a $19 to $49 shipping fee (or for free if you spend over $999) and, in some cases, no assembly is required.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
Article Svelti Aloe Green Dining Chair
Article
$79 AT ARTICLE

Article's DTC business model helps to keep its furniture prices low. How low are some of the prices? This UV-resistant dining chair is only $79. Shopping its patio furniture is like an endless scroll of well-designed pieces, and they're all a steal just like the $79 chair.

Bed Bath & Beyond
outdoor furniture
Bed Bath & Beyond

Patio furniture is very much the "beyond" in Bed Bath & Beyond. Mix and match pieces or go for any one of its backyard sets. Either way, the retailer has you covered with a decent mix of options. Got one of those BB&B 20-percent off coupons? You'll really get yourself a good deal. Not to mention, shipping is free on items over $39, and they'll arrive at your house in less than a week.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
Polywood Vineyard 3-Piece Adirondack Set
$596 AT BED BATH AND BEYOND

It's tough to beat a pair of classic Adirondack chairs when it comes to summer lounging, and this set even comes with a matching table for your drinks.

Amazon
outdoor furniture
Amazon

Amazon, home of free two-day shipping through Prime and apparently a lot of outdoor furniture. We guarantee you'll know about one percent of the brands listed on the website, but you're shopping on Amazon, not Design Within Reach. Easily narrow down your furniture searches with Amazon's incredibly detailed filters, and before you know it, you've turned a list of thousands of products into one or two.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
Greesum 4-Piece Patio Furniture Set
Amazon
$147 AT AMAZON

If you're not looking to spend an arm and a leg on patio furniture, consider this $150 set from Amazon. It comes with two single-seater chairs, a loveseat-style bench and a coffee table.

Neighbor
outdoor furniture
Neighbor

Former Tuft & Needle employees started Neighbor, a direct-to-consumer outdoor furniture brand meant to grow with you. Neighbor offers everything one could want in outdoor furniture — which ranges from various seating options to a coffee table and ottoman — like durability and style. Add pieces as you grow your setup, and know that everything you buy is also good for the planet. Plus, shipping is free and you get a 45-day trial, but be aware that lead times will vary by product and may take several weeks to reach you.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
Neighbor The Sofa
Neighbor
$2,900 AT HINEIGHBOR.COM

Neighbor crafted this outdoor sofa out of FSC-certified teak in a zero-waste US factory, so shop knowing you're doing it responsibly.

Ikea
outdoor furniture
Ikea

As it does in virtually every corner of the good-looking, supremely affordable furniture market, Ikea rules. The Swedish furniture powerhouse has six dedicated outdoor collections suited for all types of design styles with the ability to mix and match for a more eclectic look. You better throw some time on the calendar to actually put everything together, but considering you'll be spending maybe less than a grand to deck out your backyard, it's worth it. Order an outdoor piece from Ikea today, and it'll usually ship in 1-2 days. Transit times and prices will vary by item, and Ikea does not offer free home shipping. It does, however, offer the option of free in-store pick-up for items over $49 through its Click & Collect service.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
Ikea Applaro Armchair
Ikea
$75 AT IKEA

Every piece in Ikea's Applaro outdoor collection is great, but its $60 chair takes the cake for being both affordable and attractive.

Yardbird
outdoor furniture
Yardbird

Yardbird is outdoor furniture gone fully direct-to-consumer — that means you won’t find it professionally arranged in a salesperson-infested showroom, but you will find higher quality materials for a price that’s more digestible. With 12 collections, there's no shortage of design inspiration, and the only issue you'll have when shopping is deciding on which bad boy to add to cart. All in-stock orders ship within 2-weeks, but shipping is only free if you spend a whopping $2,000. Coming in under that mark will get you white glove delivery service for a very competitive $99.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
Yardbird Colby Outdoor Loveseat Set
Yardbird
$3,120 AT YARDBIRD.COM

Yardbird's Colby outdoor loveseat is actually modular so you can transform it into two separate seats if folks don't want to sit too close to each other.

Floyd
yellow patio set on a wooden patio
Floyd

Detroit-based furniture favorite Floyd does just a few things, but they do them exceptionally well. The brand's of original modern designs, sustainable production and high build quality has made them a force among DTC furniture brands since bursting onto the scene a decade ago. Shipping takes anywhere from 2 to 5 weeks for in-stock items and is calculated at 12% of your order.

Editor's Pick
Floyd The Outdoor Bench
Now 20% off
$364 AT FLOYD

Made from durable and lightweight aluminum and available in an array of fun colors, Floyd's Outdoor Bench is one of the most versatile additions you can make to your outdoor space.

Hay
outdoor furniture
Hay

Hay is known for its fun, playful designs, and its outdoor line is really just made up of two sub-categories: its seminal outdoor collection, "Palissade," and "Other." The collection was designed to put a fork in the way we use form to imply function. The site’s description puts it concisely: “they are strong without being bulky, elegant without being fragile.” Hay takes 3–10 days for delivery, and orders $100 or more ship free.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
Hay Palissade Cone Table
Hay
$495 AT HAY

This compact table — available with a round or square top — has a concrete-filled base for stability against strong winds. This is modern outdoor furniture at its best.

SunHaven
outdoor furniture
Sunhaven

SunHaven is a fairly new direct-to-consumer furniture brand based out of Los Angeles, and its business model is why you can get a seven-piece furniture set for just a little over two grand. Each piece comes preassembled, and offers everything you want from high-quality outdoor furniture like weather resistant materials and overall excellent comfort. All SunHaven products ship within one week for free.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
SunHaven Kensington 7 Piece Conversation Set
$1,999 AT SUN-HAVEN.COM

This high-quality seven-piece set includes two chairs with complementary ottomans, a loveseat and a coffee table.

Keter
outdoor furniture
Keter

Keter has been around since 1948, and the brand is known for its outdoor sheds. Don't overlook its furniture, which falls in line with the brand's dedication to sustainability. In 2020, the brand touted that 40 percent of its production utilized recycled materials, and once you own a piece of its furniture, it'll surely last forever. Small items will ship in 3-5 days, while large ones could take up to 12.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
Keter Solana 70 Gallon Outdoor Storage Bench
$250 AT KETER.COM

Not only with this weather-resistant bench stay looking new through all four seasons, but it doubles as a 70-gallon storage bin for your less hard-wearing outdoor gear.

West Elm
outdoor furniture
West Elm

West Elm's patio furniture collections perfectly complement the beautifully made furniture you put inside your home. Is it on the pricier end? Yes, but you get high-quality materials, well-designed pieces and a lot of clout from your snooty friends. Standard shipping takes 4-5 business days, with a tiered pricing system based on the price of your order that tops out at 10% for items over $300. You also have the option of paying an extra $26 for expedited two-day shipping.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
West Elm Telluride Outdoor Sectional
$1,099 AT WEST ELM

Most outdoor sofas aren't winning any beauty contests, but this sectional — with its sharp-angled frame made from sustainably-sourced wood — is good-looking enough to go in your living room.

Pottery Barn
curve couch by a pool
Pottery Barn

Take everything you know about Pottery Barn, and carry that over to the outdoors — decked out in weather-resistant materials and similar well-designed products. Products are almost always ready to shop immediately, and you'll probably be able to score some sort of deal. Standard shipping takes 4-5 business days and Pottery Barn uses the same tiered pricing system as sister brand West Elm above. But for larger items, you'll be limited to a pricier white glove delivery.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
Pottery Barn Indio Metal Outdoor Kitchen Convertable Refrigerator & Double Door Cabinet
Pottery Barn
$2,499 AT POTTERY BARN

Take your outdoor grill setup to the next level by having a second kitchen outside. Just be careful because your friends and family might be making a lot more unexpected drop ins.

Wayfair
outdoor furniture
Wayfair

You know Wayfair, and you know how freakin' cheap it is. If you're balling on a budget, head to the discount retailer to get discount patio furniture that won't break the bank. You can get anything from Wayfair from furniture sets to outdoor rugs to decor — you get the picture. Just be wary of MSRPs because if a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is. Wayfair offers free shipping for items over $35 and fast two-day shipping on thousands of items.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
Wade Logan Rectangular 6-Person Set
Wayfair
$1,140 AT WAYFAIR

This seven-piece set, which costs just under $1,000, can comfortably seat six and make you feel like you're dining al fresco at some fancy restaurant — except you're just in your backyard.

AllModern
outdoor furniture
AllModern

We recommend AllModern for those looking to deck out their backyard with modern outdoor furniture (hence the name) though we can't speak on their longevity. Similar to Wayfair, furniture over $35 ships free in as fast as two days.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
Cureton Outdoor Patio Chair with Cushions, Set of 2
AllModern
$770 AT ALLMODERN

These boxy chairs soften their hard wooden frames with plush cushions, which are resistant to the elements.

Target
costway 5 pcs patio rattan dining set glass table high back chair garden deck mix brown
Target

Target's underrated furniture selection should be one of the first places you look for both your indoor and outdoor furniture needs. The brand stocks a variety of third-party brands, but we like its in-house collections from brands like Threshold or Project 62. Even better: If you have a Target credit card, you'll score 5 percent off. Target ships for free in two days on items over $35. Or, you could pick up your furniture for free today at a Target nearby.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
Project 62 Henning Patio Sectional
Target
$60 AT TARGET

The padded seat and back cushions beckon you to sit in this weather-resistant outdoor couch. And once you do, you'll never want to get up

Home Depot
home depot patio set on a porch
Home Depot

Home Depot, the home improvement store, wants to do more than just help you paint your house. Its outdoor furniture is an enviable selection of affordable sets, single pieces and accents. The benefit to shopping its website is your local Home Depot won't have the same array of options. Shipping is fast and usually free, with some items arriving as soon as the next day at no cost to you. And if it's easier for you, you can always order online then have it shipped to your closest Home Depot for easy (and free) pick-up in as little as two days.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
Noble House Hermosa Teak Set
Home Depot
$947 AT HOME DEPOT

This teak-finished acacia wood dining set seats six and includes cushions. For under $950, it feels like a steal.

Lowe's
outdoor furniture
Lowe's

If today's the day you finally tackle an outdoor project, head to Lowe's. With furniture to suit your modern, coastal or whatever design style, Lowe's can accommodate you and your home. Lowe's is an all-around home improvement store, so besides copping just furniture, you can turn your backyard into a little piece of Eden with garden care, heat lamps and fire pits. With Lowe's being the chief competitor of Home Depot, it offers essentially the same fast and free standard shipping and pick-up options in most cases.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
Origin 21 Brennfield Woven Teak Metal Frame Stationary Conversation Chair
$648 AT LOWE'S

If you're in the mood for some more modern outdoor furniture, then check out this unique twist on an egg chair that incorporates a rattan look into a sturdy steel frame.

Design Within Reach
outdoor furniture
DWR

You know Design Within Reach for its impeccably designed indoor furniture. It also carries a few collections meant for the outdoors. You can expect to spend a fair amount on just a single chair, but if design is your priority, you'll know it's worth the investment. Here, typical delivery is 3–10 business days, and free for items over $100.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
Eos Side Chair
DWR
$475 AT DESIGN WITHIN REACH

This side chair is named Eos, after the Greek goddess of dawn. Aside from the mythological reference, this chair is a throne to sit on.

Rejuvenation
outdoor furniture
Rejuvenation

Rejuvenation has a wide array of furniture, and its patio furniture selection is just as impressive. Easily whittle down what you're looking for by using the hyper-specific filter to find anything from sustainably sourced items to pieces made of mixed materials. In-stock furniture from Rejuvenation ships within 4-6 weeks, and smaller items will arrive in 7-14 days. Rates vary by state and the cost of your order, topping out at 10% for charges over $300.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
Rejuvenation Mirage Teak Lounge Chair
$1,199 AT REJUVENATION

Channel mid-century modern vibes with this Danish-inspired lounge chair made from FSC-certified teak, arguably the best outdoor furniture material there is.

RH
outdoor furniture
RH

RH is the crème de la crème of all furniture. The thing about outdoor furniture is that it needs to be able to take a beating, and RH does that by making sure every component of its outdoor furniture is ready to battle the elements. From its use of performance fabrics to the way it finishes its aluminum, RH will make sure you feel like luxury because it only sells luxury. Items that ship standard delivery arrive in 3-7 business days, with pricing that varies by item price and tops out at $169 for pieces over $1,500. White glove delivery is also an option, naturally. It's location-dependent and is priced from $279.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
RH Balmain Teak Sofa
RH
$3,295 AT RH.COM

The designers of this outdoor sofa — brothers Harrison and Nicholas Condos — were inspired by the arc of the Sydney Harbour Bridge when they designed the Balmain teak sofa.

More Backyard Living
backyard with patio furniture covered
Wayfair
Tyler Chin is Gear Patrol’s Associate Staff Writer.
Assistant Editor, Home and Design Will Price is Gear Patrol’s home and drinks editor.
Johnny Brayson is Gear Patrol's associate home editor.
