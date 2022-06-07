Today's Top Stories
1
Alternatives to High-End Bourbon You Have Try
2
Longines Has a Watch for Every Style of Dad
3
The Best Outdoor Furniture Brands to Shop Online
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Memorial Day Mattresses Deals You Can Still Shop

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Make Cold Brew in a Literal Instant, and 3 Other Cool New Home Releases

The best home products released in early June, including House of Word's new instant cold brew.

By Tyler Chin
bluecut pitmaster apron, made in steel griddle, aarke glass water purifier, and instant cold brew coffee
Courtesy

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

House of Word Instant Cold Brew

house of word instant cold brew bag
Courtesy

People sure love their cold brew, but it takes a long time to actually get from coarse-ground coffee to that sweet elixir. House of Word takes away that long brewing process with its new instant cold brew coffee. Jonathan Dreszer, a former employee of the coffee shop and roastery Devoción, founded House of Word, eschewing the typical freeze-dried instant coffee for something new. The brand utilizes an instant cold brew process, which Dreszer explains like this: "The concentrated cold brew is added to a chamber that releases very hot and dry air which creates a dry, cool powder in less than one second, and greatly reduces the degradation of the product."

The coffee is made by mixing the coffee crystals with either hot water (for hot coffee) or cold water (for cold brew). The beans that House of Word uses are sourced from India, which the brand touts as being a "top biodiversity hotspot."

Price: $16+

SHOP NOW

BlueCut Pitmaster Apron

bluecut pitmaster apron
BlueCut

Apron brand BlueCut released a new fire-proof apron with Daniel Castillo, a renowned pitmaster from the SoCal barbecue restaurant Heritage Barbecue. The cross-back apron is completely flameproof, crafted from denim and fire-retardant Nomex threading. The apron is also insulated to help protect from the heat of a flame, something that Castillo being the pitmaster that he is. Accented with copper hardware, leather and orange pops of color, this apron will make a great gift for pitmasters and casual home cooks alike.

Price: $175

SHOP NOW

Made In Pre-Seasoned Carbon Steel Griddle

made in pre seasoned carbon steel griddle and grill press
MadeIn

Made In has expanded its line of carbon steel cookware with the addition of a new flat-top griddle. It's basically the perfect way to recreate your favorite diner foods — like pancakes, melts and hashes — at home. The griddle can be used on a stove — gas or induction — a grill or an open flame. It's safe to use at temperatures up to 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit, and its complemented by leather-wrapped handles. Looking to score the perfect sears on your food? Made In also released an accompanying grill press to help your foods get full contact on the cooking surface.

Price: $139

SHOP NOW

Aarke Glass Water Purifier

aarke glass water purifier
Courtesy

Aarke, which makes my favorite water carbonator, is now in the water purification game, taking on brands like Brita and Pur. Instead of swapping out plastic filters regularly, you empty out the filtering granules and use the same filter basket. The beautifully designed pitcher is made of glass and stainless steel, and a convenient reminder on the bottom of the lid reminds you to freshen up your filter every four weeks.

Price: $150

SHOP NOW

Related Story
Hydro Flask Vs. Yeti: Who Makes the Better Bottle?
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Joggy's CBD-Infused Products Make Recreation Fun
WWDC 2022: The News from Apple's Big Day
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Why Chevy Won’t Build an F-150 Raptor Killer
Could Toyota Build a Ford Maverick Rival?
Make Your Camp Coffee Sustainable With Hikers Brew
This Mug Is Always Sold Out. Now It’s on Sale
Apple WWDC 2022: What to Expect
5 New Skincare Brands (and What to Buy from Each)
Save on the Perfect Father's Day EDC Gift Boxes
This New Leatherman Is 1.3 Ounces of Super-Handy