It’s safe to say that the way we work has changed over the last three years. Following the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, people began working from home en masse. And in 2023, many of us are still working remotely. Now, Herman Miller, always at the forefront of creating products that make our work lives easier, has designed a new desk that’s made for the ways in which people actually work from home.

Very rarely does a WFH setup resemble a typical day at the office. With the freedom to move around throughout the day, your shift may start at your dedicated office desk before migrating to working from the couch for a while or bringing your laptop to the kitchen counter to get some standing work in. Remote work often means mobile work, and Herman Miller’s new Passport Work Table was designed to follow you around throughout the day, making it easy to turn any space in your home into a workspace.

Herman Miller Herman Miller

At first glance, the Passport almost looks more like an office chair than a desk. It has roughly the same footprint and rolls around on four caster wheels situated underneath a single column that’s fitted with a lever for height adjustment. This chair-like mobility and adjustability allow Passport to go where you go while you work. Roll it in front of your couch, bring it to standing height to work vertically, or even wheel it next to your desk to use as a sidekick workstation.

Herman Miller also envisions the Passport being used in professional and educational settings, too, and as such offers optional privacy screens and bag hooks as add-ons you can purchase separately (as well as the option to swap out the caster wheels for gliders).

Herman Miller

“The future of work is a trending topic in our current climate,” Herman Miller President Ben Watson said in a statement. “But for Herman Miller, the convergence of work, life and play has always been central to how we design our products. Passport is the next addition to our portfolio that seeks to bring forth solutions that are agile, efficient and fit for a variety of environments.”

Herman Miller's Passport is offered in two sizes, both of which have enough room for a laptop and a few other work essentials. The smaller version offers a 22” x 16” work surface and 12” of adjustable height, while the larger option boasts a 27” x 20” desktop and 18” of vertical play. The desk goes on sale today in a variety of colors and finishes, with pricing from $655.

