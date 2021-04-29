The Best Desk Chairs You Can Buy Are on Sale Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
If you’re still working from home and you don’t have a proper office chair, you’re doing your body a disservice. Herman Miller’s Spring Sale is your opportunity for a solid discount on a serious upgrade. Save 15 percent on the brand’s world-beating lineup of office chairs, including a few of our picks for the best office chairs you can buy.
If you like knobs and lots of customization options, check the Aeron, a chair that was once called the “Dot-Come Throne” and is still among the most ergonomically sound chairs money can buy. Look to the Sayl for wicked value and features similar to the Aeron, and the Cosm if you’re hunting for something striking to look at. Now, get off the couch.
Is anything left to be said about the Eames chair? This is one of the most iconic pieces of furniture to come out of the 20th century and is a must-have for any furniture aficionados (if you can afford it).
Pulling on a pair of cord trousers with a drawstring and you're guaranteed laid-back vibes and supreme comfort. What you get extra with Outerknown is a commitment to sustainability that is not found everywhere.
Powerbeats are still some of the best workout headphones you can get. They are secure thanks to ear hooks and can last for up to nine hours, which is enough to get through any workout you can dream up.
These airy linen sheets keep you cool and, at this price, are excellent value for a quality linen sheet set. Our home writer tested these as part of our best sheets guide and picked them as the best affordable linen sheet set out there.
Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is also the best price we've seen on this set of headphones.
Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will come in handy for allergy season and as temperatures warm this spring and summer.
AirPods Pro have been hovering around $200 for a while now, which is a great deal. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io