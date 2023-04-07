This Wet and Dry Multi-Surface Vacuum Will Leave Your Floors Sparkling

What makes Bissell's CrossWave® HydroSteam™ Wet & Dry Multi-Surface Vacuum worth talking about — by Gear Patrol Studios.

By Emma Cranston
With spring, many homes come alive with a healthy burst of sunny spring cleaning. That said, as the weather changes, fans can also expect the frozen ground to give way to muddy, puddle-laden lawns. So get a head start over every stain today with BISSELL's new Wet and Dry Multi-Surface Vacuum: the CrossWave® HydroSteam™.

This multi-surface cleaner is more than prepared for whatever life tracks in and makes cleaning up after muddy boots – or paws – a breeze. Equipped for everything from sealed wood floors to rubber floor mats, this two-tank model can take your spring cleaning to the next level.

The Backstory

BISSELL: Over 146 Years Innovating Floor Care

Backed by over a century ‘in the biz,’ BISSELL knows how to make every surface sparkle. Today, the family-owned business offers everything from vacuums to carpet deep cleaners and provides solutions for all sorts of spaces.

So the next time you find yourself cramming a bulky vacuum into a tight space or scrubbing a pesky stain off your tiled floor, take a second to remember: BISSELL already has a solution for this.

The Gist

So What Makes the CrossWave® HydroSteam™ a Great Wet and Dry Multi-Surface Cleaner?

First things first, the newest CrossWave® HydroSteam™ is a versatile, multi-surface floor cleaner. As such, it’s built to safely (and effectively) clean a wide range of surfaces like tile, laminate, linoleum, pressed or sealed wood floors, refresh area rugs and even yes, rubber floor mats.

On top of that – it’s not just a vacuum. Part mop, part steam cleaner, part vacuum; the product’s three-in-one technology allows users to easily scrub away stuck-on stains, while also breathing new life into their floors.

Equipped to renew and refresh your space, the CrossWave® HydroSteam™ multi-surface cleaner uses proprietary HydroSteam™ Technology to tackle sticky messes with more cleaning power.

The multi-surface cleaner also boasts LED headlights (that can illuminate pet hair and other debris in hard-to-see areas), plus a Tangle Free Brush Roll that helps minimize hair wrap. Other features like ‘Two-Tank Technology’ allow fans to keep clean water and formula separate from dirty water, pet hair and debris.

Best of all, a self-cleaning cycle allows you to maintain and maximize the machine’s cleaning performance – without lifting a finger.

Our POV

Bring Home the CrossWave® HydroSteam™ Multi-Surface Today

No matter where you live, spring is coming. We all know that wet weather can bring all sorts of messes, while warmer temperatures mean more guests and more time to enjoy every sunny, well-lit room. So why not make sure those rooms can really, really sparkle?

The BISSELL CrossWave® HydroSteam™ multi-surface cleaner is a versatile solution you’ll always want on hand. So take the guesswork out of spring cleaning, and bring home the perfect wet and dry multi-surface vacuum cleaner today.

Price: $299.99

