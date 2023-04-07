Welcome to Talking Points , a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios . With spring, many homes come alive with a healthy burst of sunny spring cleaning. That said, as the weather changes, fans can also expect the frozen ground to give way to muddy, puddle-laden lawns. So get a head start over every stain today with BISSELL's new Wet and Dry Multi-Surface Vacuum: the CrossWave\u00ae HydroSteam\u2122. This multi-surface cleaner is more than prepared for whatever life tracks in and makes cleaning up after muddy boots \u2013 or paws \u2013 a breeze. Equipped for everything from sealed wood floors to rubber floor mats, this two-tank model can take your spring cleaning to the next level. The Backstory BISSELL: Over 146 Years Innovating Floor Care Backed by over a century \u2018in the biz,\u2019 BISSELL knows how to make every surface sparkle. Today, the family-owned business offers everything from vacuums to carpet deep cleaners and provides solutions for all sorts of spaces. So the next time you find yourself cramming a bulky vacuum into a tight space or scrubbing a pesky stain off your tiled floor, take a second to remember: BISSELL already has a solution for this. The Gist So What Makes the CrossWave\u00ae HydroSteam\u2122 a Great Wet and Dry Multi-Surface Cleaner? First things first, the newest CrossWave\u00ae HydroSteam\u2122 is a versatile, multi-surface floor cleaner. As such, it\u2019s built to safely (and effectively) clean a wide range of surfaces like tile, laminate, linoleum, pressed or sealed wood floors, refresh area rugs and even yes, rubber floor mats. On top of that \u2013 it\u2019s not just a vacuum. Part mop, part steam cleaner, part vacuum; the product\u2019s three-in-one technology allows users to easily scrub away stuck-on stains, while also breathing new life into their floors. Equipped to renew and refresh your space, the CrossWave\u00ae HydroSteam\u2122 multi-surface cleaner uses proprietary HydroSteam\u2122 Technology to tackle sticky messes with more cleaning power. The multi-surface cleaner also boasts LED headlights (that can illuminate pet hair and other debris in hard-to-see areas), plus a Tangle Free Brush Roll that helps minimize hair wrap. Other features like \u2018Two-Tank Technology\u2019 allow fans to keep clean water and formula separate from dirty water, pet hair and debris. Best of all, a self-cleaning cycle allows you to maintain and maximize the machine\u2019s cleaning performance \u2013 without lifting a finger. Our POV Bring Home the CrossWave\u00ae HydroSteam\u2122 Multi-Surface Today No matter where you live, spring is coming. We all know that wet weather can bring all sorts of messes, while warmer temperatures mean more guests and more time to enjoy every sunny, well-lit room. So why not make sure those rooms can really, really sparkle? The BISSELL CrossWave\u00ae HydroSteam\u2122 multi-surface cleaner is a versatile solution you\u2019ll always want on hand. So take the guesswork out of spring cleaning, and bring home the perfect wet and dry multi-surface vacuum cleaner today. Price: $299.99 SHOP NOW