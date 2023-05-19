Though often regarded as a summertime activity, enjoying the outdoor air in all its forms is not really all that seasonal; in most parts of the country, a patio, balcony or backyard is perfectly usable three seasons of the year. Which makes its status as patron furniture-buying afterthought all the more confusing — why sit on tailgate chairs and use coolers for tables when you can basically get a second living room in your backyard?

Of course, outdoor furniture is no doubt secondary to indoor furniture — don’t buy a weatherproof set of tables and chairs before getting a couch to sit on in your living room or a lawn chair before dining room chairs. But the level at which it’s disregarded isn’t equal to the amount of use a proper backyard can (and perhaps should) receive.

In our survey of the best places to buy outdoor and patio furniture, we explore the high and low of a market that doesn’t get the respect it deserves — these 29 brands and retailers run the complete price, prestige and style spectrum, but all of them will set you up with a great outdoor space.

Best Overall Outdoor Furniture: Outer

Best Overall Outdoor Furniture Outer liveouter.com SHOP NOW

Outer's outdoor sofas are quite possibly the apex of outdoor seating. Craftspeople hand-weave each wicker chair, which is made from recycled plastic bottles. While any good outdoor seating features weather-resistant cushioning, Outer is especially good at withstanding the elements. The cushions are stain- and fade-resistant, as well as waterproof. Plus, the cushions are memory foam for a comfortable sitting experience. An integrated cover rolls out of the back to protect your seat when not in use, so there's not need to buy an extra protective barrier. And get this: shipping on all Outer products is free, with a 14-day try-out period and free returns.

Best Upgrade Outdoor Furniture: Serena & Lily

Best Upgrade Outdoor Furniture Serena & Lily serenaandlily.com SHOP NOW

If you're looking for a more upscale feel in your outdoor furniture, Serena & Lily has what you're looking for. The brand's crisp and coastal aesthetic certainly isn't cheap, but what can you expect from furniture that looks like it was lifted from a summer wedding in the Hamptons? The brand, which also has an extensive collection of indoor furniture, skews traditional and classy in its outdoor collections, with lots of rattan, woven rope and teak with color palettes of white, blue and yellow. Serena & Lily offers flat-rate delivery in 7-10 days, with fees ranging from $19 to $119 depending on the size of the item (most furniture is going to land on the upper end of that spectrum). The brand also offers a white-glove delivery service that takes 2-3 weeks and costs a flat rate of $299.

Best Budget Outdoor Furniture: Article

Best Budget Outdoor Furniture Article article.com SHOP NOW

Since 2013, Article's been making high-quality furniture at not-so-high prices. The brand’s direct-to-consumer MO shaves off a few layers of middlemen in favor of sending its wares directly to you with only a $19 to $49 shipping fee (or for free if you spend over $999) and, in some cases, no assembly is required. Article's furniture is decidedly stylish and surprisingly affordable, and that extends to its very cool collection of outdoor furniture, like the recently-released retro capsule.

Best Direct-to-Consumer Outdoor Furniture: Burrow

Burrow Best Direct-to-Consumer Outdoor Furniture Burrow burrow.com SHOP NOW

Burrow has been one of our most recommended indoor furniture brands for years. The brand debuted with the excellent Nomad Sofa — a mid-century modern modular living room centerpiece that comes together in a snap. They later expanded with options for nearly every other room in the home, and in 2023, the brand expanded outside the home with its first outdoor collection. To start, Burrow offers outdoor modular sofas, coffee tables, dining sets and lounge chairs, all of which ship flat and free in 1-3 weeks.

Best Wood Outdoor Furniture: Arhaus

Best Wood Outdoor Furniture Arhaus arhaus.com SHOP NOW

Since 1986, Arhaus has followed the idea that "furniture and décor should be sustainably sourced, lovingly made and built to last." The brand delivers on its promise, and if you need proof, just check out the outdoor furniture. Available in a variety of styles, the outdoor collections are made of sustainably sourced materials, handcrafted by artisans from around the world, and can be delivered to your house in just 3-10 days via a white glove delivery service that has a $250 flat rate in most areas.

Best Weatherproof Outdoor Furniture: Frontgate

Frontgate Best Weatherproof Outdoor Furniture Frontgate frontgate.com SHOP NOW

Frontgate's in-house design team specializes in weatherproof outdoor furniture that also provides long-lasting comfort. The brand offers a 10-year structural frame warranty, so you can rest easy if your backyard is constantly taking a beating. Pieces are constructed from materials like weather-resistant wicker, Egyptian cotton and performance fabrics because each person's patio furniture needs are different. You can expect to receive smaller items in 3-7 days, and larger ones in 2-3 weeks. Frontgate also uses a tiered pricing system for shipping costs that ranges from 15% for items under $200 to a flat rate of $349 for orders over $3,000.

Best Lawn Furniture: DWR

DWR Best Lawn Furniture Design Within Reach dwr.com SHOP NOW

You know Design Within Reach for its impeccably designed indoor furniture from legendary design brands like Herman Miller and Knoll. It also carries a few upscale collections meant for the outdoors. You can expect to spend a fair amount on just a single chair, but if design is your priority, you'll know it's worth the investment. Here, typical delivery is 3–10 business days, and free for items over $100.

Best Outdoor Dining Sets: Castlery

Castlery Best Outdoor Dining Sets Castlery castlery.com $1.00 SHOP NOW

Castlery doesn't think you should spend a fortune on well-made furniture. The brand, which does all types of furniture, offers affordable and long-lasting furniture of all design styles. Shopping its website is easy, and the actual furniture is pretty great. Standard shipping costs vary by product, with free shipping reserved for items costing over $999 in select major cities. Pro tip: make sure to shop the Ready To Ship section to ensure you'll get your setup in 4 weeks.

Best Aluminum Outdoor Furniture: Floyd

Floyd Best Aluminum Outdoor Furniture Floyd floydhome.com SHOP NOW

Detroit-based furniture favorite Floyd does just a few things, but it does them exceptionally well, and that goes for its small collection of metal outdoor benches and dining sets. The brand's tenets of original modern designs, sustainable production and high build quality has made Floyd a force among DTC furniture brands since bursting onto the scene a decade ago. Shipping takes anywhere from 2 to 5 weeks for in-stock items and is calculated at 12% of your order.

Best Outdoor Sectionals: West Elm

West Elm Best Outdoor Sectionals West Elm westelm.com SHOP NOW

West Elm's patio furniture collections perfectly complement the beautifully made furniture you put inside your home. Is it on the pricier end? Yes, but you get high-quality materials, well-designed pieces and a lot of clout from your snooty friends. Standard shipping takes 4-5 business days, with a tiered pricing system based on the price of your order that tops out at 10% for items over $300. You also have the option of paying an extra $26 for expedited two-day shipping.



Best Patio Furniture: Pottery Barn

Best Patio Furniture Pottery Barn potterybarn.com SHOP NOW

Take everything you know about Pottery Barn, and carry that over to the outdoors — decked out in weather-resistant materials and similar well-designed products. They should just change their name to Patio Barn, amirite? Products are almost always ready to shop immediately, and you'll probably be able to score some sort of deal. Standard shipping takes 4-5 business days and Pottery Barn uses the same tiered pricing system as sister brand West Elm above. But for larger items, you'll be limited to a pricier white glove delivery.

Best Online Outdoor Furniture Selection: Wayfair

Wayfair Best Online Outdoor Furniture Selection Wayfair wayfair.com SHOP NOW

You know Wayfair, and you know how freakin' cheap it is. If you're balling on a budget, head to the discount retailer to get discount patio furniture that won't break the bank. You can get anything from Wayfair from furniture sets to outdoor rugs to decor — you get the picture. Just be wary of MSRPs because if a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is. Wayfair offers free shipping for items over $35 and fast two-day shipping on thousands of items.

Best Modern Outdoor Furniture: AllModern

AllModern Best Modern Outdoor Furniture AllModern allmodern.com SHOP NOW

We recommend AllModern for those looking to deck out their backyard with modern outdoor furniture (hence the name) though we can't speak to their longevity. Similar to Wayfair — which is the brand's parent company — AllModern furniture over $35 ships free in as fast as two days.

Best Metal Outdoor Furniture: Sundays

Best Metal Outdoor Furniture Sundays sundays-company.com SHOP NOW

Canadian DTC favorite Sundays was founded in 2019 with the goal of making shopping for furniture relaxed and easy — you know, like Sunday morning. And it's not all talk, either. Sundays offers free shipping on every item — including free set up and packaging material removal for larger items. That's pretty much unheard of, but Sundays' furniture isn't lacking in the quality department either. Its outdoor collection is contemporary and full of pieces made from teak, aluminum and performance fabrics.

Best Outdoor Lighting: Rejuvenation

Rejuvenation Best Outdoor Lighting Rejuvenation rejuvenation.com SHOP NOW

Rejuvenation has a wide array of furniture, and its patio furniture selection is just as impressive. But the brand is best known for its lighting, so unsurprisingly, its outdoor lighting selection is about as good as it gets. Easily whittle down what you're looking for by using the hyper-specific filter to find anything from sustainably sourced items to pieces made of mixed materials. In-stock furniture from Rejuvenation ships within 4-6 weeks, and smaller items will arrive in 7-14 days. Rates vary by state and the cost of your order, topping out at 10 percent for charges over $300.

Best Affordable Outdoor Furniture: Amazon

Amazon Best Affordable Outdoor Furniture Amazon amazon.com SHOP NOW

Amazon, home of free two-day shipping through Prime and apparently a lot of outdoor furniture. We guarantee you'll know about one percent of the brands listed on the website, but you're shopping on Amazon, not Design Within Reach. Easily narrow down your furniture searches with Amazon's incredibly detailed filters, and before you know it, you've turned a list of thousands of products into one or two.

Best Poolside Furniture: Home Depot

Home Depot Best Poolside Furniture Home Depot homedepot.com SHOP NOW

Home Depot, the home improvement store, wants to do more than just help you paint your house. Its outdoor furniture is an enviable selection of affordable sets, pool furniture, single pieces and accents. The benefit to shopping its website is your local Home Depot won't have the same array of options. Shipping is fast and usually free, with some items arriving as soon as the next day at no cost to you. And if it's easier for you, you can always order online then have it shipped to your closest Home Depot for easy (and free) pick-up in as little as two days.

Best Water-Resistant Outdoor Furniture: Yardbird

Yardbird Best Water-Resistant Outdoor Furniture Yardbird yardbird.com SHOP NOW

Yardbird is outdoor furniture gone fully direct-to-consumer — that means you won’t find it professionally arranged in a salesperson-infested showroom, but you will find higher-quality, water-resistant materials for a price that’s more digestible. With a number of collections, there's no shortage of design inspiration and the only issue you'll have when shopping is deciding on which bad boy to add to cart. All in-stock orders ship within 2-weeks, but shipping is only free if you spend a whopping $2,000. Coming in under that mark will get you white glove delivery service for a very competitive $99.

Best Teak Outdoor Furniture: Neighbor

Neighbor Best Teak Outdoor Furniture Neighbor hineighbor.com SHOP NOW

Former Tuft & Needle employees started Neighbor, a direct-to-consumer outdoor furniture brand meant to grow with you. Neighbor offers everything one could want in outdoor furniture — which ranges from various seating options to a coffee table and ottoman — like durability and style. Add pieces as you grow your setup, and know that everything you buy is also good for the planet. Plus, shipping is free and you get a 45-day trial, but be aware that lead times will vary by product and may take several weeks to reach you.

Best Outdoor Furniture for a Balcony: Hay

Best Outdoor Furniture for a Balcony Hay hay.com SHOP NOW

Hay is known for its fun, playful designs, and its outdoor line is small but excellent. The collection was designed to put a fork in the way we use form to imply function. The site’s description puts it concisely: “They are strong without being bulky, elegant without being fragile.” It's mostly small and lightweight and includes the Balcony Collection which, you guessed it, is ideal for balconies. Hay takes 3–10 days for delivery, and orders $100 or more ship free.

Best Deck Furniture: Blu Dot

Best Deck Furniture Blu Dot bludot.com SHOP NOW

Blu Dot's contemporary style makes it a wonderful brand to shop for indoor furniture — and it's just as apt at making patio furniture, too. The Minneapolis-based brand offers whimsical shapes and utilizes mixed materials like an artist. Blu Dot proves that good design extends far beyond the four walls of the home, spilling out into the back deck. For shipping, small items cap out at a $65 fee, while large items see a flat rate of $139, both delivered in 10-14 days.

Best Wicker Outdoor Furniture: SunHaven

Sunhaven Best Wicker Outdoor Furniture SunHaven sun-haven.com SHOP NOW

SunHaven is a fairly new direct-to-consumer furniture brand based out of Los Angeles, and its business model is why you can get a seven-piece furniture set for just a little over two grand. Each piece comes preassembled and offers everything you want from high-quality outdoor furniture like weather-resistant wicker and overall excellent comfort. All SunHaven products ship within one week for free.

Best Outdoor Lounge Furniture: Rove Concepts

Best Outdoor Lounge Furniture Rove Concepts roveconcepts.com SHOP NOW

Rove Concepts has really come into its own over the past few years. While the brand used to be known mainly for producing high-quality replicas of mid-century designer pieces (it still makes a few), more recently Rove has established a name for itself as a stalwart designer of modern furniture in its own right. Its outdoor styles are decidedly upscale — think RH-lite — with plenty of marble and sleek silhouettes on offer. Rove offers tiered flat-rate shipping based on zip code and the price of the item, with standard delivery taking between two and four weeks.

Best Cheap Outdoor Furniture: Target

Target Best Cheap Outdoor Furniture Target target.com SHOP NOW

Target's underrated furniture selection should be one of the first places you look for both your indoor and outdoor furniture needs. The brand stocks a variety of third-party brands, but we like its in-house collections from brands like Threshold or Project 62. Even better: If you have a Target credit card, you'll score 5 percent off. Target ships for free in two days on items over $35. Or, you could pick up your furniture for free today at a Target nearby.



Best All-Weather Outdoor Furniture: Lowe's

Lowe's Best All-Weather Outdoor Furniture Lowe's lowes.com SHOP NOW

If today's the day you finally tackle an outdoor project, head to Lowe's. With furniture to suit your modern, coastal or whatever design style, Lowe's can accommodate you and your home. Lowe's is an all-around home improvement store, so besides copping just furniture, you can turn your backyard into a little piece of Eden with garden care, heat lamps and fire pits. With Lowe's being the chief competitor of Home Depot, it offers essentially the same fast and free standard shipping and pick-up options in most cases.

Best Outdoor Furniture Sets: Crate & Barrel

Crate and Barrel Best Outdoor Furniture Sets Crate & Barrel crateandbarrel.com SHOP NOW

Let's be honest, you know Crate & Barrel and you probably like Crate & Barrel. The long-running furniture brand seems to have something for everyone, with pieces that are a mix of on-trend and timeless and pricing that lets you know you're getting quality items without being gouged. That extends to its wide range of outdoor and patio furniture, with everything from fire tables to patio umbrellas to outdoor sectionals on offer, with an especially alluring collection of complete furniture sets. Shipping generally takes 3-5 days with pricing based on the cost of your order, though free shipping promos to pop up here and there.

Best Outdoor Decor: CB2

CB2 Best Outdoor Decor CB2 cb2.com SHOP NOW

Crate & Barrel's younger, hipper sister brand is a great place to go for modern outdoor furniture, and although not the cheapest, you feel like your money is being well spent. The brand is another one of those retailers you want to shop when putting furniture together yourself is a thing of the past. Keep an eye out for sales and discount codes — CB2 runs promotions regularly. It's worth noting that shipping fees can rack up fast, at 10% of the merchandise total on items over $220. On the bright side, receiving your set will only take 2-3 days.

Best Garden Furniture: Ikea

Ikea Best Garden Furniture Ikea ikea.com SHOP NOW

As it does in virtually every corner of the good-looking, supremely affordable furniture market, Ikea rules. The Swedish furniture powerhouse has several dedicated outdoor collections suited for all types of design styles with the ability to mix and match for a more eclectic look. You better throw some time on the calendar to actually put everything together, but considering you'll be spending maybe less than a grand to deck out your backyard or garden, it's worth it. Order an outdoor piece from Ikea today, and it'll usually ship in 1-2 days. Transit times and prices will vary by item, and Ikea does not offer free home shipping. It does, however, offer the option of free in-store pick-up for items over $49 through its Click & Collect service.

Best Outdoor Sofas: RH

RH Best Outdoor Sofas RH rh.com SHOP NOW

Home of the widely-coveted Cloud Sofa, RH is the crème de la crème of all furniture. The thing about outdoor furniture is that it needs to be able to take a beating, and RH does that by making sure every component of its outdoor furniture is ready to battle the elements. From its use of performance fabrics to the way it finishes its aluminum, RH will make sure you feel like luxury because it only sells luxury. Items that ship standard delivery arrive in 3-7 business days, with pricing that varies by item price and tops out at $169 for pieces over $1,500. White glove delivery is also an option, naturally. It's location-dependent and is priced from $279.

What to Look for When Buying Outdoor Furniture

Materials

Naturally, any furniture that’s going to live outside needs to be able to withstand all of the weather-related events that come with the great outdoors. Rain and snow can lead to moisture buildup, which can eventually cause mold or mildew growth in some materials and warping in others. So you’ll want to look for pieces that are water-resistant — including any textiles if you’re getting furniture with cushions. The sun’s UV rays are also capable of doing damage, as they’ll fade certain materials, so UV resistance is another must. And with your outdoor furniture being at the mercy of the wind, you’ll want materials that are heavy enough to not get blown away.

For the most part, the bulk of your weatherproof outdoor furniture will come in various types of wood, metal or plastic. But even within these larger categories, not all materials are created equal. For wood, your best bet is a hardwood such as teak, as it’s highly durable and resistant to warping (bonus: it looks beautiful, too). If metal is on your mind, stainless steel and aluminum will both do a great job of staying rust-free. The former is heavier and less likely to succumb to a strong gust of wind, while the latter tends to be more affordable, so you’ll have to pick your poison there. Finally, most plastics have at least some inherent weatherproof properties, but if you go this route, you’ll want to make sure whatever plastic outdoor furniture you choose is sturdy enough to withstand the rigors of outdoor living and treated to hold up against heavy sun exposure to prevent color loss.

Build Quality

As we would recommend with any furniture purchase, you’ll want to make sure that your patio furniture is built to last — especially since it’s going to be leading a rougher life than its coddled indoor brethren. For example, if it’s an outdoor loveseat or sofa you’re in the market for, you’ll want to keep an eye out for all of the same hallmarks as you would for a couch in your living room — just dialed up a notch. That means a solidly-built frame, high-density cushions that resist sagging, proper seating support and upholstery that is made to last (and, in the case of patio furniture, crafted to withstand inclement weather). All of these features, combined with weatherproof materials and treatments, should add up to a quality piece of outdoor furniture that you can enjoy for years.



Shipping Info



Whether you’re purchasing an outdoor couch or some rattan patio furniture, you’re going to have to consider how it gets to your backyard, deck or patio. Your options will vary by retailer, with the cheapest and fastest methods coming from national big box retailers like Home Depot, Lowe's and Target. These companies will typically ship furniture for free in a couple of days, and also generally offer free pickup in-store if that’s easier for you. More specialized online retailers usually have higher shipping rates and longer lead times, with prices and delivery dates varying greatly depending on the item’s size and price and your location. With these smaller brands, your furniture may take weeks rather than days to reach you, so plan accordingly.