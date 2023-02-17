Today's Top Stories
The Best Outdoor Furniture Covers to Keep Your Patio Protected

To ensure the longevity of your coveted patio furniture, you should keep it covered.

By Tyler Chin and Grace Cooper
backyard with patio furniture covered
Wayfair

So you finally got an excellent set of outdoor furniture. Now that you have it, how do you protect it? For outdoor furniture to be considered "outdoor furniture," it has to be made of weather-resistant materials. Outdoor furniture has to stand up against the sun, rain and wind — but you should also be buying a separate covering to make sure your outdoor furniture can last year after year. Here are the best outdoor furniture covers to buy for every possible scenario.

What to Look For in Outdoor Furniture Covers

Outdoor furniture should be made of weather-resistant materials. Otherwise, they're just regular indoor furniture that you happen to place outside. But depending on the climate you live in — like one that gets a lot of rain — your outdoor furniture will be constantly pummeled by the elements, drastically reducing how long your outdoor furniture will last. To ensure the longevity of your coveted patio furniture, you should absolutely be buying a cover for them.

Sizing

You'll obviously need to buy outdoor furniture covers that can actually fit over your existing outdoor furniture. First, measure all of the pieces you'll want to be covering up, and let that inform what size coverings you'll want to buy. Then, determine whether or not you want to cover each piece on its own or find an extra-large covering to drape over everything at once. It'll be cheaper to buy one super-sized covering than to buy a few smaller ones, too. One tip for using a furniture cover is to put support underneath it to raise up the covering so it doesn't droop or sag in the middle, which will lead to pools of water. And in the summer, that means mold, mildew and mosquitoes.

Materials

Two of the most common outdoor furniture coverings are polyester and vinyl. Each will offer protection against the elements, but the best waterproof material will be vinyl. On one hand, while vinyl is the best to keep furniture safe from water, it can trap moisture inside and lead to mildew and mold. Polyester can be waterproof and in some cases, might be more durable than its vinyl counterparts.

When to Cover Outdoor Furniture

Let's start with the most important use case for outdoor furniture: rain. If you know a storm is coming, then you should be covering your patio pieces or bringing them inside if you can. Not only will this protect your furniture from wear, tear and possible mildew, but it will also mean that your furniture is ready to be used post-storm, whereas without a cover you may have to wait a day or two for things to dry. Even a really humid climate can cause similar effects as rain, so you may want to consider covering up more often than just when your weather app tells you to. Additionally, covers can help slow fading on your furniture and keep leaves and pollen off your seating as the seasons change.

How to Cover Outdoor Furniture Cushions

Although your best bet is definitely to just store them inside, there are weatherproof covers you can buy to make your outdoor cushions a little more hardy, like these cushion covers from Wayfair. If you're worried about sun damage, you'll want to make sure that you get cushion covers made with material that is UV-resistant, and if you're more worried about inclement weather, then you'll probably want covers that zip up to enclose the whole cushion versus an option that just stretches around the cushion. But again, the best place for your cushions when your patio furniture is not in use is in your home — or at the very least under one of the outdoor furniture cover options below.

Best Overall Outdoor Furniture Cover
Ultcover Patio Heavy Duty Cover﻿
Now 16% off
$57 AT AMAZON

  • Made of highly durable 600D polyster
  • Waterproof and breathable thanks to side air vents
  • Available in a variety of sizes

  • Drawstring
  • Reviewers complain of rips after a couple years — but it's backed by a three-year warranty
  • Size: 88 x 62 x 28 inches
  • Material: Polyester

Ultcover makes a variety of sizes of its outdoor furniture covers to protect your patio dining sets ranging from small squares to extra-long rectangles — and they encapsulate the accompanying chairs. The cover is made of thick and durable 600D polyster with a waterproof backing. The cover is completely waterproof, backed by a three-year warranty, and guaranteed to protect your precious patio furniture from UV rays, snow, rain and wind. A side air vent offers breathability, while the cover is designed to stay put with the addition of buckles that clip around table and chair legs and an elastic hem cord.

    Best Upgrade ﻿Outdoor Furniture Cover
    WeatherMAX Large Outdoor Sofa Cover by KoverRoos
    Courtesy
    $249 AT CRATE & BARREL

    • UV protected and won't fade for 5 years
    • Pouch for storage when not in use
    • Multiple sizes available

    • Over $200
    • Size: 86 x 37 x 33 inches
    • Material: Polyester

    Although spending $250 for one furniture cover — and especially one that's not a custom fit — may seem out of the question, but this fade-resistant, machine washable cover may just change your mind. From upkeep to storage, the cover is convenient and practical; it even comes with its own storage pouch for the off season. It's surprisingly lightweight and very easy to secure, whether you're putting it on for the night or a whole season. Plus, if the dimensions don't work for your sofa, then you can snag it in a smaller size.

    Best Budget ﻿Outdoor Furniture Cover
    CKCLUU Patio Furniture Set Cover﻿
    $28 AT AMAZON

    • Holds its own against wind
    • Super affordable
    • Available in a variety of sizes

    • Looks like a trash bag
    • Lacks air vents
    • Size: 78 x 62 x 30 inches
    • Material: Polyester

    OK, from afar it looks like you're covering your outdoor furniture with an oversized trash bag. Alas, it is not a trash bag, but the best $30 you can spend to protect your patio furniture. It has a universal design so that you can cover your patio dining set or lounge seating without the need to find a specific shape. The material is resistant to water and UV rays, and its durable construction will hold its own against inclement weather.

      Best Dining Furniture Cover
      Arlmont & Co. ﻿Patio Table Cover﻿
      Now 29% off
      $84 AT WAYFAIR

      • Sturdy and durable material
      • Available in a variety of sizes
      • Buckle and drawstring keep the cover in place

      • Expensive
      • Size: 28 x 83 x 126 inches
      • Material: Polyurethane (polyester)

      If you're looking for protection for your outdoor furniture, you're going to want the protection to withstand the elements as best as possible too. That's where Arlmont & Co's patio covers come in. They're made of a tightly woven 600D polyester that brings waterproof protection and UV resistance while being durable and lightweight. According to the brand, it will hold up against "fading, ripping and extreme heat" — basically, everything you're looking for — while a tape-sealed seam adds extra waterproofing abilities.

      It features handles on the side to make it easier to put on and off your dining set, with additional side vents bringing breathability. And when it's not in use, you can throw the cover into the accompanying storage bag.

        Best ﻿Outdoor Furniture Cover for a Full Set
        STARTWO Patio Furniture Covers﻿
        $50 AT AMAZON

        • Affordable
        • Does a good job at protecting against the elements
        • Drawstring makes for a tailored fit

        • Won't last forever
        • Size: 126 x 64 x 29 inches
        • Material: Oxford fabric

        With its oversized dimensions, this cover can protect a full set of furniture without the need for smaller protective coverings. By combining a durable oxford material with a silicone interior, the cover is waterproof, which is bolstered by the sealed tape design. Additional features like handles, air vents and a drawstring make this a worthwhile purchase for those looking to protect a bunch of pieces of outdoor furniture at once.

          Best Grill Cover
          Grillman Premium BBQ Grill Cover
          $60 AT AMAZON

          • Compatible with a variety of brands and grill types
          • Comes in 6 sizes

          • Fades in the sun
          • Fabric is on the thin side
          • Size: See six options
          • Material: Polyester

          Although not exactly a piece of furniture, you'll want to protect your grill as much as you can from the elements when it's not in use. This grill cover from Grillman is about as close as you can get to a universal grill cover. It comes in three colors and six sizes, and it fits some of the most popular grill brands, including Weber. (Be sure to check the Amazon listing for specific grill models.) And if you're not convinced, just take a look at at a few of the product's more than 45,000 reviews.

            Best ﻿Outdoor Furniture Cover for a Chair
            Duck Covers Ultimate Waterproof Patio Lounge Chair Cover﻿
            Now 56% off
            $21 AT AMAZON

            • Provides a tight and secure fit
            • Waterproof material
            • Multi-layer side panels reduce the likelihood of condensation

            • Color fades over time
            • Size: 32 x 37 x 36 inches
            • Material: Nylon

            For single chair protection, Duck Covers makes covers that wrap securely around each chair's legs, while an elastic hem with a drawstring brings a tailored fit. The nylon material is waterproof, with the brand guaranteeing protection against rain, dirt, wind and snow. There's also something to be said about the "mocha cappuccino" colorway that doesn't make this look like some repurposed Glad bag.

              Best Kettle Grill Cover
              SunPatio Heavy Duty Waterproof Grill Cover
              $21 AT AMAZON

              • Compatible with a lot of popular grill models
              • Handles make it easy to put on and remove

              • Only comes in one size
              • Fabric is not super thick
              • Size: 27.5 x 27.5 x 38 inches
              • Material: Vinyl

              If you need a cover for a smaller grill, like a kettle grill, then this one should do the job nicely. It's super affordable at only $21, and it comes with over $3,500 reviews to attest to its 4.8-star rating. The cover is made of UV- and fade-resistant fabric, and it has adjustable straps, a drawstring closure and handles for easy removal. Whether you've got a Big Green Egg or a Weber, this cover won't let you down.

              Best Machine Washable Outdoor Furniture Cover
              Article Hofte Lounger Cover
              Courtesy
              $99 AT ARTICLE

              • Machine-washable
              • Secure drawstring closure
              • Covered holes for ventilation

              • Design is very simple for $100
              • Size: 32 x 12 x 83 inches
              • Material: Polyester

              If you're going to invest in nice furniture covers to care for your outdoor furniture, you want to make sure that your cover itself is easy to care for too. That's one of the main reasons we like this simple cover from Article: it's completely machine washable. Also, as long as your sofa is not too large for the cover (be sure to check the dimensions), the drawstring closure practically makes this a one-size-fits-all solution to covering your patio seating. Of course, the cover is waterproof and even has covered holes for ventilation — allowing air in but keeping water out.

              Best Built-In Grill Cover
              Covermates Built-in Grill Cover
              Courtesy
              $43 AT AMAZON

              • 8 color and 6 size options
              • Comes with 2-year manufacturing warranty

              • Covers just your grill, not surrounding surfaces
              • Size: 30 x 26 x 14 inches
              • Material: Polyester and vinyl

              If your grill is a permanent fixture in your outdoor space, then you'll need a different kind of cover for it versus a standalone grill. Luckily, this one from Amazon is made specifically for this situation, offering 6 different size options for you to find the perfect fit. The cover is, of course, water-resistant, and reviewers agree that the drawstring closure is very sturdy. Just be sure to assess your needs before buying as this will only cover the grill and not any surrounding areas.

              Best Custom Cover
              Outer Cover for Wicker Loveseat
              $266 AT LIVEOUTER.COM

              • Fits snugly and securely over your furniture
              • Has straps and buckles for legs

              • Only fits Outer furniture
              • Expensive
              • Size: 74 x 37 x 29 inches
              • Material: Polypropylene

              One of our favorite outdoor furniture brands, Outer, offers a host of covers made specifically to fit the brand's line of furniture, from sectionals to ottomans in teak, aluminum and wicker. This specific cover is designed for Outer's Wicker Loveseat, which goes for $2,900. While the covers and the furniture they go with are on the expensive side, you won't find a sleeker fit or higher quality. The brand's seating also come with built-in cushion covers that roll out to cover the cushions to protect against quick weather changes and everyday wear.

                Best Grill/Smoker Cover
                Nexcover Offset Smoker Cover
                Courtesy
                $26 AT AMAZON

                • Only $26 for a cover you can use for years

                • Not machine washable
                • Only one size option
                • Size: 60 x 28 x 37.5 inches
                • Material: Oxford fabric

                If you're in search of a cover for your combo grill and smoker, then luckily you can have one for only $26 and from Amazon no less. And despite the low price, you'll be getting quality in this triple-lined rip- and water-resistant cover. Its velcro straps give you some wiggle room for tightening the cover to fit your specific grill, and the cover's snug fit on the chimney will help keep everything in place. Just be sure to check the dimensions and compatibility of your own grill to avoid an unneeded return.

                Best ﻿Outdoor Furniture Cover for a Sofa
                Amazon Basics Deep Lounge Sofa Outdoor Patio Furniture Cover﻿
                $41 AT AMAZON

                • Strong and durable
                • While not certified waterproof, reviewers say it holds up against water

                • On the pricier end, especially for a cover that only covers a sofa
                • Size: 78 x 38 x 29 inches
                • Material: Polyester

                Just have an outdoor sofa? It's hard to beat the sofa cover from Amazon Basics. The cover — available for a three-seater or two-seater — is made of durable polyester with a PVC undercoating to add water resistance. The cover is double stitched to aid in its longevity, while buckles keep the cover in place even against heavy gusts of wind.

