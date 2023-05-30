This Summer, It’s Time to Grill Bigger and Better

Welcome to Talking Points , a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios . The Weber Griddle 36\u201d is an extra large high-performance griddle designed to provide fast, even heat \u2014 edge to edge. Boasting a huge 756-square-inch cooking area, the sprawling griddle is powered by four stainless steel burners that pack a 60,000 BTU punch. Flanking the grill surface are two side tables equipped to help users prep, serve and plan their next move. Extra durable thanks to an aluminized steel cook box, fans can count on the Weber Griddle 36\u201d to be there every summer for years to come. Excited to saddle up the new device? Read on to learn how this premium griddle can bring your brunch, lunch and dinner party dreams to life. The Backstory Weber: 70 Years of Grills, Griddles and Gear Founded around the belief that there\u2019s truly nothing better than enjoying a delicious meal outside with your loved ones, Weber has made it its mission to bring that experience to as many people as possible. Now, with Weber grills in the homes of families, chefs and pitmasters around the world, the brand is pushing itself to \u2018what\u2019s next.\u2019 Over the years, Weber has reinvented the industry time and time again. With everything from gas to electric to charcoal grills, it\u2019s safe to say the brand knows its way around the pit. That said, there are some things that you just can\u2019t cook over grill grates. So what do you get for the grill master who has everything? A griddle. The Gist It\u2019s Time to Learn How to Master the Griddle For some, griddles are a no brainer \u2014 but for others, they may need a little explanation. A traditional griddle is designed to cook food across a large flat metal plate which conducts heat from a source directly underneath. Griddles are great for frying everything from scrambled eggs and crispy bacon to smashed burgers, caramelized onions and even paninis. With the Weber Griddle 36\u201d, cooks can take advantage of an extra large surface that will make cooking up dinner for ten, or breakfast for four, a breeze. It\u2019s powered by four burners that provide steady, edge-to-edge heat so you can count on even cooking every time. Plus, the griddle can quickly reach searing temperatures over 500\u2070F. Propane-powered and equipped with a high-capacity (front access) grease tray, it\u2019s never been easier to power up \u2014 or clean up \u2014 a huge griddle like this. Our POV Every Backyard Needs a Weber Griddle 36\u201d This summer, there\u2019s no better show-stopper than the Weber Griddle 36\u201d. Designed for even cooking and end-to-end convenience, the griddle will be all you need to wow guests or cook your family all their favorite meals. Available now for just $579, this griddle can help you unlock a whole new world of killer brunches and smashburger-fueled holiday parties, so don\u2019t wait, shop the Weber Griddle 36\u201d today. Price: $579 SHOP NOW