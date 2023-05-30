This Summer, It’s Time to Grill Bigger and Better

What makes the Weber Griddle 36" worth talking about — by Gear Patrol Studios

By Emma Cranston
weber griddle 36”
Weber

The Weber Griddle 36” is an extra large high-performance griddle designed to provide fast, even heat — edge to edge.

Boasting a huge 756-square-inch cooking area, the sprawling griddle is powered by four stainless steel burners that pack a 60,000 BTU punch. Flanking the grill surface are two side tables equipped to help users prep, serve and plan their next move.

Extra durable thanks to an aluminized steel cook box, fans can count on the Weber Griddle 36” to be there every summer for years to come. Excited to saddle up the new device? Read on to learn how this premium griddle can bring your brunch, lunch and dinner party dreams to life.

weber griddle 36”
Weber

The Backstory

Weber: 70 Years of Grills, Griddles and Gear

Founded around the belief that there’s truly nothing better than enjoying a delicious meal outside with your loved ones, Weber has made it its mission to bring that experience to as many people as possible. Now, with Weber grills in the homes of families, chefs and pitmasters around the world, the brand is pushing itself to ‘what’s next.’

Over the years, Weber has reinvented the industry time and time again. With everything from gas to electric to charcoal grills, it’s safe to say the brand knows its way around the pit. That said, there are some things that you just can’t cook over grill grates.

So what do you get for the grill master who has everything? A griddle.

The Gist

It’s Time to Learn How to Master the Griddle

For some, griddles are a no brainer — but for others, they may need a little explanation. A traditional griddle is designed to cook food across a large flat metal plate which conducts heat from a source directly underneath. Griddles are great for frying everything from scrambled eggs and crispy bacon to smashed burgers, caramelized onions and even paninis.

With the Weber Griddle 36”, cooks can take advantage of an extra large surface that will make cooking up dinner for ten, or breakfast for four, a breeze. It’s powered by four burners that provide steady, edge-to-edge heat so you can count on even cooking every time. Plus, the griddle can quickly reach searing temperatures over 500⁰F.

Propane-powered and equipped with a high-capacity (front access) grease tray, it’s never been easier to power up — or clean up — a huge griddle like this.

Our POV

Every Backyard Needs a Weber Griddle 36”

This summer, there’s no better show-stopper than the Weber Griddle 36”. Designed for even cooking and end-to-end convenience, the griddle will be all you need to wow guests or cook your family all their favorite meals.

Available now for just $579, this griddle can help you unlock a whole new world of killer brunches and smashburger-fueled holiday parties, so don’t wait, shop the Weber Griddle 36” today.

Price: $579

SHOP NOW

Emma Cranston lives and works in New York where she oversees Today in Gear and Talking Points.
