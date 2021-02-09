Can’t Get Your Hands on Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon? This Coffee Is an Affordable Consolation Prize

For most of us, there are two paths that lead to acquiring a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle Collection bourbon whiskey: a long and arduous hunt in store or paying ten-times the retail price on bourbon’s black markets. If you don’t have the time, luck or spare stacks to get the real thing, you can get something like it… kind of.

Pappy & Company’s Bourbon Barrel-Aged coffee is a $22 ticket to tasting a little Pappy for yourself. The beans are roasted by Louisville, Kentucky’s Good Folks Coffee and are aged in ex-Pappy barrels, lending them a “mild hint of bourbon.”

Owned and operated by fourth-generation Van Winkles, Pappy & Company also sells Pappy-adjacent glasses, apparel, snacks, maple syrup and more.

SHOP NOW: $22

Will Price Assistant Editor, Home and Design Will Price is Gear Patrol’s home and drinks editor.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io