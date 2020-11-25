The Five Filson Products to Gift This Holiday Season

The iconic American outfitter makes the perfect timeless gift for anyone on your list.

By Gear Patrol Studios
filson holiday gift guide
Gear Patrol Studios

Few brands scream Americana and rugged outdoor, outfitting history quite like Filson. The Seattle brand has been making high-quality equipment for adventurers since 1897. With such a history, it's no wonder that almost all of the company's products fit squarely in the category of timeless. And if you're going to give a gift this holiday season, give them something that will be in their wardrobe for years to come. The products below certainly fit the bill, and offer a healthy dose of usability, practicality and technology to boot.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Filson Backpack Dry Bag
filson holiday gift guide
Gear Patrol Studios

A dry bag is an adventurer's best friend. Whether you're throwing into a canoe, strapping it to the top of a truck or carrying it onto your flight for your next big trip, Filson's Backpack Dry Bag offers the durability and waterproofing you need to keep all of your belongings safe.

Price: $295

BUY NOW

Filson Assisted Opening Knife
filson holiday gift guide
Gear Patrol Studios

Few EDC items are as handy as a quality pocketknife. At worst, they make opening packages easier. At best, they become family heirlooms that are passed down for generations. Either way, you can't go wrong giving one as a gift. Filson's Assisted Opening Knife is made in the USA and features a 4.5-inch stainless steel blade.

Price: $65

BUY NOW

Filson Xtratuf Elite 12" Boot
filson holiday gift guide
Gear Patrol Studios

What do you get when you add a temperature rating of -20F to a rugged and durable rubber boot? Filson's collaboration with Xtratuf. Xtratuf's boots are a favorite of commercial fisherman and outdoorsman alike, and this 12" insulated version is about as good as it gets when it comes to winter boots.

Price: $160

BUY NOW

Filson Down Cruiser Vest
filson holiday gift guide
Gear Patrol Studios

A quality down vest is as versatile as it is stylish, and deserves a place in anyone's wardrobe. Filson's version features an 8-ounce oil finish Cover Cloth exterior which is further reinforced with 11-ounce oil finish Shelter Cloth in areas of high wear. Stuff that with traceable and responsibly sourced goose down and there's nothing this vest is lacking.

Price: $275

BUY NOW

Filson Mackinaw Wool Jacket
filson holiday gift guide
Gear Patrol Studios

If ever there was a word to describe Filson's Mackinaw Wool, it would be legendary. The material has been used by the brand for generations, and is trusted by outdoorsman working in harsh conditions. This Mackinaw Wool Jacket (as its name implies) is made from Mackinaw Wool, woven at the equally legendary Pendleton Woolen Mills. The jacket is then sewn in Seattle and is naturally water- and wind-resistant, and will even provide warmth if it happens to get wet.

Price: $395

BUY NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Sponsored
Your EDC Is Missing This Beautiful Field Journal
Enhance Your Wellbeing With oHHo CBD
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The 10 Best Yoga Mats for 2020
Today in Gear: The New Seiko 5 Collection, the Best Coffee Makers for Camping & More
Today’s Best Deals: An Easier Way to Buy an Engagement Ring, a Discounted Vibrating Foam Roller & More
Couple Lab-Grown Diamonds Make Shopping For An Engagement Ring Easy
The New Seiko 5 Sports Will Up Your Everyday Style
The First Analog FROGMAN From G-SHOCK Is A Big Leap Forward
Today in Gear: Custom Lab-Grown Diamond Rings, 10 Inexpensive but Functional Desks & More
Today’s Best Deals: An Excellent Tool for Sharpening Your Knives, Discounted Furniture Made in America & More