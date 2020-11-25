The Five Filson Products to Gift This Holiday Season

The iconic American outfitter makes the perfect timeless gift for anyone on your list.
Few brands scream Americana and rugged outdoor, outfitting history quite like Filson. The Seattle brand has been making high-quality equipment for adventurers since 1897. With such a history, it's no wonder that almost all of the company's products fit squarely in the category of timeless. And if you're going to give a gift this holiday season, give them something that will be in their wardrobe for years to come. The products below certainly fit the bill, and offer a healthy dose of usability, practicality and technology to boot.
A dry bag is an adventurer's best friend. Whether you're throwing into a canoe, strapping it to the top of a truck or carrying it onto your flight for your next big trip, Filson's Backpack Dry Bag offers the durability and waterproofing you need to keep all of your belongings safe.
Price: $295
BUY NOW
Few EDC items are as handy as a quality pocketknife. At worst, they make opening packages easier. At best, they become family heirlooms that are passed down for generations. Either way, you can't go wrong giving one as a gift. Filson's Assisted Opening Knife is made in the USA and features a 4.5-inch stainless steel blade.
Price: $65
What do you get when you add a temperature rating of -20F to a rugged and durable rubber boot? Filson's collaboration with Xtratuf. Xtratuf's boots are a favorite of commercial fisherman and outdoorsman alike, and this 12" insulated version is about as good as it gets when it comes to winter boots.
Price: $160
A quality down vest is as versatile as it is stylish, and deserves a place in anyone's wardrobe. Filson's version features an 8-ounce oil finish Cover Cloth exterior which is further reinforced with 11-ounce oil finish Shelter Cloth in areas of high wear. Stuff that with traceable and responsibly sourced goose down and there's nothing this vest is lacking.
Price: $275
If ever there was a word to describe Filson's Mackinaw Wool, it would be legendary. The material has been used by the brand for generations, and is trusted by outdoorsman working in harsh conditions. This Mackinaw Wool Jacket (as its name implies) is made from Mackinaw Wool, woven at the equally legendary Pendleton Woolen Mills. The jacket is then sewn in Seattle and is naturally water- and wind-resistant, and will even provide warmth if it happens to get wet.
Price: $395