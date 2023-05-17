Today's Top Stories
Meet GreenRow, West Elm's New Sustainable Sister Brand

The latest furniture brand from the Williams-Sonoma family mixes bright colors with vintage designs.

By Johnny Brayson
sofa
GreenRow

While you may think of Williams-Sonoma as a place to buy nice cookware and coffee machines, the brand also serves as the parent company to a number of our favorite furniture brands, including Pottery Barn, Rejuvenation and West Elm. This week, Williams-Sonoma added a new name to the mix with GreenRow — an in-house developed furniture brand that's all about sustainability.

What is GreenRow?

GreenRow is an entirely new brand from Williams-Sonoma that has a few distinctive features that set it apart from its sister companies. Whereas West Elm specializes in modern designs, Pottery Barn excels at traditional furnishings and Rejuvenation is mainly focused on lighting, GreenRow uses sustainable materials and manufacturing processes to create colorful vintage-inspired designs. The collection is fairly sparse to start but covers a wide range, with sofas, chairs, dining sets, coffee tables, linens, rugs, lights, towels, dressers and dinnerware all on offer.

GreenRow's style is definitely a little out there. Think bold and brightly-patterned rugs, pillows and lamp shades with a rustic twist, traditional fluffy sofas ensconced in velvet and ornate Victorian chairs painted in unexpected shades. If I had to come up with a word to describe the collection, it would be "eccentric." It fits with the maximalist style that has allegedly taken hold over Gen Z, but with an aesthetic that's decidedly more 1880s than 1980s, giving GreenRow a unique position in the crowded online furniture marketplace.

bed
GreenRow’s collection includes a wide assortment of colorful linens, rugs and pillows in addition to furniture.
GreenRow

How sustainable is GreenRow?

GreenRow is pitching itself as a sustainable brand first and foremost, but what does that mean? In this case, sustainability translates to heirloom-quality items that are made using "sustainable manufacturing practices with low-impact materials wherever possible," according to a press release. Those materials include responsibly-sourced fabrics and wood, along with recycled materials.

GreenRow also works with several third parties to verify different aspects of its sustainable and ethical practices, including the Textile Exchange’s Global Recycling Standard, Fair Trade USA, Responsible Wool Standard (RWS), Better Cotton, the Arbor Day Foundation, Nest’s Ethical Handcraft Program and more. You can view the full list of partners on GreenRow's website.

GreenRow

GreenRow Hadley Upholstered Emerald Velvet Sofa

greenrow.com
$5,299.00
SHOP NOW

This luxe velvet sofa boasts an FSC-certified frame, and upholstery that's a blend of recycled cotton and new cotton produced sustainably through Better Cotton, and derives its color from a sustainable dye process using zero wastewater.

GreenRow

GreenRow Adriel Coffee Table

greenrow.com
$1,599.00
SHOP NOW

Adriel is made from 100% reclaimed wood, so every table is unique. Plus, for every table sold, GreenRow plants a tree in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation (this goes for all of the brand's wooden furniture).

GreenRow Jazmin Flatweave Pillow Covers

greenrow.com
$89.00
SHOP NOW

There's nothing subtle about this colorful pillowcase, which has a backing made from 100% recycled PET and a 100% wool cover that's RWS-certified.

Johnny Brayson is Gear Patrol's associate home editor.
