Today's Top Stories
1
Why Getting Swole Isn't Always the Point
2
Grow Your Sneaker Collection with SoleSavy
3
You Can Order Our Beer Online in Over 30 States
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
What Luggage to Bring to an Adventure Lodge

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Furniture and Home Goods on Sale Now

Find huge savings on sofas, mattresses and more.

By Gear Patrol
furniture sale
Courtesy

Furniture isn't cheap. Even if you're shopping on one of those discounted furniture websites, you're bound to drop a couple of bills on a bed, sofa or dresser. That's where we come in. We've scoured the web to find all the deals on furniture that are worth your time and money. So whether you want some new modern digs or you want to go for that mid-century aesthetic, these are the best furniture sales to shop right now — and do it quickly because these sales are too good to last.

Sitewide Sales

    Notable Deals

    Humanscale World One Home Office Chair
    Humanscale World One Home Office Chair
    raymourflanigan.com
    SAVE NOW

    $550 $440 (20% off)

    It's time to get an office chair.

    MORE OFFICE CHAIRS

    Crate and Barrel Tate Dining Table
    Crate and Barrel Tate Dining Table
    crateandbarrel.com
    SAVE NOW

    $599 $399 (34% off)

    What looks better: your meal or this dining table?

    Mason Coffee Table
    Mason Coffee Table
    urbanoutfitters.com
    SAVE NOW

    $229 $195 (15% off)

    A coffee table with some added storage.

    MORE COFFEE TABLES

    Blu Dot Stash Desk
    Blu Dot Stash Desk
    bludot.com
    SAVE NOW

    $499 $399 (20% off)

    Desks haven't looked this good, well, ever.

    MORE DESKS

    Hay About A Chair 22 Armchair
    Hay About A Chair 22 Armchair
    us.hay.com
    SAVE NOW

    $499 $399 (20% off)

    So you want to talk About A Chair.

    MORE CHAIRS

    Allswell The Allswell Mattress (Queen)
    Allswell The Allswell Mattress (Queen)
    allswellhome.com
    $375.00
    SAVE NOW

    $375 $319 (15% off)

    You snooze, you lose. You buy on sale, you win.

    MORE MATTRESSES

    Oliverson Contemporary Leather Sofa
    Oliverson Contemporary Leather Sofa
    wayfair.com
    SAVE NOW

    $2,562 $1,300 (49% off)

    Haven't you always wanted a leather couch?

    MORE SOFAS

    Gravity Weighted Blanket
    Gravity Weighted Blanket
    gravityblankets.com
    $156.00
    SAVE NOW

    $195 $156 (20% off)

    Hey, Siri, play "Under Pressure." 

    MORE WEIGHTED BLANKETS

    Zinus Shalini Upholstered Platform Bed Frame
    Zinus Shalini Upholstered Platform Bed Frame
    amazon.com
    SAVE NOW

    $400 $130 (68% off)

    Sleep tight in a great deal. 

    MORE BED FRAMES

    Tuft & Needle Original Queen Adaptive Foam Mattress
    Tuft & Needle Original Queen Adaptive Foam Mattress
    amazon.com
    SAVE NOW

    $895 $806 (10% off)

    A mattress that'll make you hit snooze more often.

    MORE MATTRESSES

    Schoolhouse Cotton Pinstripe Throw
    Schoolhouse Cotton Pinstripe Throw
    schoolhouse.com
    $119.00
    SAVE NOW

    $119 $107 (10% off)

    If a rug ties the room together, what does a throw tie together?

    West Elm Sun-Kissed Landscape Rug (5'x8')
    West Elm Sun-Kissed Landscape Rug (5'x8')
    westelm.com
    $140.00
    SAVE NOW

    $315 $252 (20% off)

    Your bare floors could use a rug.

    MORE RUGS

    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Top Stories
    Here's How Porsche May Create the Elect 718 Cayman
    The Best Deals on Mattresses You Can Shop Online
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    You Can Buy James Bond's Favorite Polo
    New Balance and Alpha Industries Just Teamed Up
    The Best Dolby Atmos Soundbars of 2021
    Get Unimatic's Hot New Dive Watch While You Can
    Need Help Picking Out an Outfit? Start Here
    James Bond's New Titanium Omega Seamaster Diver
    Live From Instagram: Auctions Starting at a Dollar
    The Best New Knives & EDC of October 2021