The Best Furniture and Home Goods on Sale Now

Furniture isn't cheap. Even if you're shopping on one of those discounted furniture websites, you're bound to drop a couple of bills on a bed, sofa or dresser. That's where we come in. We've scoured the web to find all the deals on furniture that are worth your time and money. So whether you want some new modern digs or you want to go for that mid-century aesthetic, these are the best furniture sales to shop right now — and do it quickly because these sales are too good to last.
Sitewide Sales
- Apt2B — Save up to 50%
- Article — Save up to 35%
- Blu Dot — Save 20%
- Burrow — Save up to $600
- CB2 — Save up to 50%
- Crate and Barrel — Save up to 60%
- Design Within Reach — Save up to 60%
- Frontgate — Save up to 70%
- Hay — Save 15%
- Inside Weather — Save up to 20%
- Raymour & Flanigan — Save up to 20%
- Urban Outfitters — Save up to 30%
- Wayfair — Save up to 50%
- West Elm — Save up to 50%
- Williams Sonoma — Save up to 75%
