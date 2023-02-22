Today's Top Stories
The 19 Best Sofas and Couches For Every Budget and Style

Mid-century modern, contemporary and plenty of the classics, this list is your personal lookbook to the most important piece of furniture that’s not your bed.

By Tyler Chin, Will Price and Grace Cooper
best sofas couches gear patrol lead full
Chandler Bondurant

The couch is the centerpiece of a home. It’s a place you, guests and roommates are naturally drawn. Thus, a good couch pulls double duty: not only does it have to be comfortable, but it also has to look good. There are so many options when it comes to sofas whether it's the fabric, style and size. Luckily, shopping for a new sofa is easier than ever. Instead of having to go to stores to buy a sofa, you can easily shop online for one that meets all of your needs. So whether you’re balling on a budget or not, these are the best sofas and couches to squeeze through the front door.

      Sofa 101

      Materials

      One of the most important factors for considering which sofa is best for you is by looking at what it's made up — in particular, its upholstery. Your lifestyle and budget will likely dictate which sofa you'll want, so here's a quick rundown of some common sofa upholstery materials.

      Leather: Quite possibly the most popular upholstery fabric, leather is durable and easy to maintain while adding a luxurious touch to your home. A good-quality leather should break in beautifully over time, developing a patina that's unique to how you live and it's suitable for heavy usage. On the downside, leather is quite expensive, can easily be punctured by sharp objects and may require a break-in period to soften up the leather. If interested, we've also covered the best leather couches on a budget.

      Faux Leather: Imagine all of the goods of real leather sofas but for a cheaper price, and that's the benefit of a faux leather sofa. However, it won't last as long as real leather, so that initial lower price may not be worthwhile.

      Polyester: Sofas upholstered in polyester are cheaper than their leather counterparts while being breathable, soft and easy to clean. The material, however, may stretch over time and create a sagging effect over the cushions.

      Velvet: Velvet has a luxurious feel to it because of its super-soft texture and the way it reflects light, making it look like it's glowing. Sofas available in velvet usually come in exceptionally beautiful colors you wouldn't find in other upholstery materials, though some downsides to the material include its price and difficulty to clean.

      Chenille: While not a type of material but rather a type of weave that can be made up of any combination of fabrics, chenille is a soft, fuzzy-like material that comes from the French word for "caterpillar" (because of its texture). The weave has a tendency to trap debris, the material can stretch over time and it's hard to clean.

      Olefin: Made from melted plastics that are fashioned into yarn, olefin is an incredibly strong material that's resistant to staining. It's typically reserved for outdoor furniture because of its resistance to natural elements.

      Linen: A natural fiber you'd often find as a clothing material, linen is a smooth and strong upholstery material that has a highly desirable slubby texture. Cleaning linen is quite difficult, and the material is notorious for wrinkling.

      Cotton: Cotton, in general, is a very popular material, and it's a great fabric for upholstery. It comes in a wide variety of colors while being breathable and soft. On the other hand, it stains easily and absorbs liquids, which can cause bad odors over time.

      Types

      First off, "sofas" and "couches" are interchangeable terms. But there are different types of sofas (or couches) that you may need some help distinguishing. Here are some common sofa styles to know.

      Traditional Sofa: A traditional, or standard sofa, can come in anywhere between six feet to eight wide, with either one, two or three seat cushions.

      Loveseats: These two-seater sofas are good for those who live in small spaces or who want a traditional sofa at a cheaper price (with a little less sitting room). They can range between four feet and six feet wide.

      Sectional: Sectionals are modular sofas that can be configured into an L or U shape to give you more seating space in your home. This is ideal for those with open floor plans or generally large living rooms.

      Sleeper Sofa: A sleeper sofa is exactly what it sounds like: a sofa that you can sleep on. The sofa will recline or sit fully flat to double as a bed.

      Futon: A futon is a type of sleeper sofa, but more specifically, it's like a folded-up mattress that can be laid flat atop the sofa frame.

      Styles

      Sofas come in a bunch of shapes and sizes, but they can usually be broken down into one of the following design styles.

      Mid-Century Modern: Defined by clean lines, a low profile and straight, tapered legs.

      Modern: Encompasses mid-century modern — so includes a lot of the same ideas like clean lines and simple profiles — but also includes minimalist and Scandinavian design styles.

      Lawson: A boxy style of sofa in which the back cushions are separate from the sofa back.

      Chesterfield: Features rolled arms that are the same height as the back of the sofa.

      Bridgewater: Has a low profile with low arms and detachable cushions.

      Tuxedo: Typically a boxy shape with a non-detachable back cushion.

      Camelback: Features a hump in the back, with the middle of the back of the sofa curving to its highest point before sloping downward to the arms.

      Sizing

      Determining how large or small you want your sofa to be depends on a lot of factors, and there's no right answer for everyone. You will, of course, want to consider how many people will be sitting on it regularly. For example, a family of four might prefer a sectional, while someone who lives alone might go for a loveseat. You should also consider the space you have available and what style of sofa might better suit your needs. Someone living in a smaller space could go for a multifunctional sofa that can also serve as a bed for guests or has hidden storage. Purchasing a modular sofa is always a safe bet because you can configure it to fit your space and even add segments if you need to. Our biggest piece of advice is to be sure to check the dimensions before purchasing — because furniture can often seem bigger or smaller than it really is when purchased online.

      Best Overall Sofa
      Burrow Nomad Sofa
      Now 21% off
      $1,266 AT BURROW

      • Convenient delivery and easy assembly
      • Scratch- and stain-resistant fabric
      • Ability to choose the fabric and leg color as well as arm style

      • Not the most cushioned seating
      • Material: Olefin fabric
      • Options: 5 colors, 6 leg finishes and 3 arm styles

      Burrow offers the best combination of all possible features in a couch or sofa that’s not wildly expensive. It’s sturdy, comfortable, customizable, modular and ships within a week of ordering. On top of that, its upholstery fabric is remarkably stain-resistant, there’s a charging cable built into it and its quietly mid-century aesthetic is pretty easy to fold into most living situations. It does all of this and keeps the price for a full-size, fully customized sofa just under $1,600.

      Read our full review of the Burrow Nomad Sofa.

      Best Splurge Sofa
      Benchmade Catwalk Sofa
      Now 17% off
      $2,767 AT BENCHMADEMODERN.COM

      • Lots of customizability, from cushions to legs
      • Comes with a lifetime warranty and 100-day trial
      • Shipping is faster than most custom sofas at 6-7 weeks

      • You can get similar styles for less than $3,000
      • Material: Fabric or leather
      • Options: 8 sizes, 61 materials, 2 cushion styles and 2 leg finishes

      Benchmade combines a massive array of customization options with sound build quality and, critically, relatively quick delivery. Made-to-order Benchmade sofas are made delivered between six to seven weeks after ordering them (compared to other custom sofas taking up to eight months), and the brand also has ready-to-ship models that will go out in two days (plus shipping time). The Catwalk sofa features generous cushion size and slim, airy legs. This combo makes for a cozy couch that doesn't cramp your style.

      Best Budget Sofa
      Ikea Finnala Sofa
      $1,199 AT IKEA

      • Ability to change the sofa's size/shape and add sections
      • Removable, machine washable cover

      • Colors look slightly different in person, according to reviewers
      • Material: Tallmyra (cotton and polyester)
      • Options: 6 covers

      One of Ikea’s many budget-minded sofa offerings, Finnala’s strength is modularity and the use of a cotton-poly blend rather than straight poly, like the more popular Vimle.

      Best Modern Sofa
      Blu Dot Mono Sofa
      Blu Dot
      $1,695 AT 2MODERN

      • Comes with 3 throw pillows

      • Only 2 color options
      • Back and arms of the couch are only 26 inches high
      • Material: Polyester and linen
      • Options: 2 colors

      Midwestern, modern, original furniture for prices that are not completely eye-watering. That is a special combination of attributes, and Blu Dot’s Mono sofa is possibly the sneakiest value the brand offers. For under two grand, you get a maple hardwood frame, down- and feather-filled cushions and pillows and, as always, a very pleasing shape.

      Best Affordable Sectional
      Casa Andrea Milano Velvet Sectional
      Amazon
      $788 AT AMAZON

      • Great value at less than $1,000 for a 3-seat sofa
      • 10 vibrant color options

      • On the smaller side at only 31 inches high
      • Material: Velvet
      • Options: 10 colors

      If affordability, size and a more contemporary aesthetics are priorities, this extremely affordable three-seat with chaise is worth considering. Cushioned armrests, color options and 101 inches of napping space for under $600 isn't a bad deal.

      Best Boucle Sofa
      Article Gabriola Ivory Bouclé Loveseat
      $12,859 AT ARTICLE

      • Looks more expensive than $700
      • Easy assembly as you only need to attach the legs

      • Not kid- or pet-friendly (heavy stains require professional cleaning)
      • Only 2 color options
      • Material: Polyester and acrylic
      • Options: 2 colors

      This beautifully textured bouclé loveseat is perfect for a secondary sofa or if you're dealing with a smaller space. With a sleek, simple design, it's a steal for less than $1,000 and on top of that, assembly is very minimal and hassle-free. The only downside is the limited color options of ivory and gray, and parents (pet parents included) should be aware that anything beyond treating small spots will likely require a professional cleaner.

      Best Affordable Modern Sofa
      Zinus Sunny Modern Sofa
      Zinus
      $719 AT ZINUS.COM

      • Easy to assemble and comes in one box
      • Good value at less than $1,000

      • Cushioning is more firm than plush
      • Fabric and seams are delicate
      • Material: Polyester
      • Options: Also available as a loveseat

      Though Zinus is best known for its ultra-cheap mattresses, the company makes ultra-cheap sofas, too. The wood-frame Sunny Modern Sofa features tufted foam cushions, a 100-day trial period, free shipping (all in one box!) and a soft hit on the wallet. In short, it’s a nice first couch, and the perfect stand-in until you arrive at greener pastures.

      Best Modular Sofa
      Coddle Node Sofa
      $1,950 AT CODDLEME.COM

      • Can easily reconfigure the couch into new shapes and sizes
      • Power and USB outlets on both sides of the sofa
      • Kid- and pet-friendly thanks to stain-resistant fabric

      • Only one color option currently
      • Material: Polyester, cotton and nylon
      • Options: Also available as a loveseat

      Most direct-to-consumer furniture brands opt for generic sofa designs that appeal to as many people as possible, hence the wealth of mid-century modern, boho and “traditional” sofas on this list and in showrooms. Coddle’s sofa is chunky and cozy-looking while maintaining a clean shape, making it something of an outlier in a very crowded category. Like other DTC brands, though, it comes with features like modularity, USB plugs built-in and stain-fighting fabric.

      Best Affordable Sleeper Sofa
      Novogratz Brittany Futon
      Now 28% off
      $323 AT AMAZON

      • A great value at under $500
      • Faux leather is easy to clean

      • A good starter sofa, but it won't last forever
      • You can feel the base beneath the cushions in certain spots
      • Material: Faux leather or linen
      • Options: 11 colors and armless version

      This ridiculously cheap sofa probably won't last a lifetime, but it's the perfect stand-in until you get to upgrade. Oh, and what's that? It converts into a bed? For under $400, this thing is a no-brainer.

      Best Luxury Sofa
      RH Cloud Sofa
      Courtesy
      $5,895 AT RH.COM

      • Very trendy design
      • Comfortable for prolonged sitting
      • Almost 150 color/fabric options

      • Feather-filled cushions are heavy and require frequent fluffing
      • Material: Linen weave
      • Options: 148 special-order fabrics (in-stock options vary by delivery location)

      The RH Cloud Sofa has always been a popular high-end sofa, but TikTok and Instagram helped to escalate its adoration, and it's a hit among the celebrities. It all makes sense — sitting on the Cloud really feels like you're sitting on a cloud (without plummeting from the sky). Enjoy supreme laid-back lounging and sink into a couch that's as deep as the wallet it takes to afford it.

      Best Faux Leather Sofa
      George Oliver Bridgeview Sofa
      Wayfair
      Now 30% off
      $350 AT WAYFAIR

      • A great deal at $500
      • Back cushions are removable
      • Easy to put together yourself

      • Cushions are very firm and don't allow for prolonged sitting
      • Material: Faux leather
      • Options: 5 colors

      This is a luxurious sofa without a luxury sofa price tag. The faux leather makes this great for vegans (and those on a budget), plus it just looks really good. Subtle touches like hand-stitched corded edges and a tufted seat make us wonder why this isn't double the price — oh wait, it's because it's Wayfair.

      Best Velvet Sofa
      Albany Park Kova Sofa
      Now 12% off
      $1,249 AT ALBANYPARK.COM

      • Seats are 30 inches deep
      • Free delivery and lifetime warranty
      • Can add more seats if needed

      • 10% fee for returns
      • Material: Velvet and fabric
      • Options: 7 colors and 2 fabrics

      With more structure than the RH Cloud Sofa, Albany Park's modular Kova Sofa offers a lot of flexibility to fit your space, while still being a beautiful statement piece. This sofa's cushions are ultra deep for maximum comfort, and its simple yet sturdy design makes the sofa a breeze to set up for the first time. Plus, you can score a matching ottoman for some extra leg room.

      Best Made-in-USA Sofa
      Floyd The Sofa
      Floyd
      Now 20% off
      $1,420 AT FLOYD

      • A good variety of color, size and base options
      • Made in the U.S.

      • At 22 inches deep, some reviewers say the seat is too shallow
      • Material: Polyester and nylon
      • Options: 3 configurations, 6 colors and 3 bases

      Well-made, no-nonsense furniture that ships easily and looks just a touch different from everything else out there — that’s the quickest way to describe Floyd’s value proposition. Its sofa breaks down into a pile of very packable pieces. As such, it’s probably the most shipping friendly unit on the market. Thanks to a bench frame and armrests that double as pillows, it’s very much its own thing.

      Best Sofa with Foot Rests
      Apt2B Keating Sofa with Power Footrests
      Now 15% off
      $2,378 AT APT2B.COM

      • Built-in, retractable foot rests
      • Free delivery and 100-day return period
      • Removable legs and back cushions

      • Similar design to Burrow's Nomad Sofa but almost double the price
      • Material: Polyester or leather
      • Options: 4 colors, 2 fabrics and a sectional version

      Although the back of this couch doesn't recline, it's about as close as you'll get to the coziness of a recliner with this classic style, thanks to the retractable foot rests beneath it. The Keating Collection comes in a variety of colors in an armchair, loveseat and sectional version — all with this game-changing detail. So kick your feet up and relax in style.

      Best Mid-Century Modern Sofa
      AllModern Remy Sofa
      AllModern
      Now 20% off
      $728 AT ALLMODERN

      • Beautiful design and color options

      • Design is not very kid-friendly
      • Narrow and short dimensions make it a better secondary sofa
      • Material: Polyester
      • Options: 4 colors

      Very, very cheap furniture that looks decent and ships fast is Wayfair’s (the company at the wheel of AllModern) calling card. This sofa features a C-shaped body with a seat that seems to float on its own. Get this for its retro look and stay for the comfy seating.

      Best Sleeper Sofa
      CB2 Tandom Light Grey Sleeper Sofa
      $1,899 AT CB2

      • Easy to convert to flat for sleeping

      • Only available in one color currently
      • Design is very simple for almost $2,000
      • Material: Poly fabric
      • Options: 1 color

      You wouldn't know by looking at it but this super chic loveseat is also a sleeper sofa. Unlike a lot of bulkier sleeper sofas, this one from CB2 is very simple to transform and doesn't require you to pull it out from the wall.

      Best Sectional Sofa
      Allform Sectional
      AllForm
      Now 20% off
      $4,145 AT ALLFORM.COM

      • Lots of customizable options, including colors, fabrics and legs
      • Available in sizes ranging from 2-8 seats with multiple configurations

      • Assembly can get complicated
      • Material: Fabric or leather
      • Options: 9 colors, 2 fabrics and 3 leg finishes

      If you’re buying a non-modular sectional, then you’re furniture shopping wrong. Add seating if your household grows or change the orientation to conform to new living environments. Allform’s sofas are clean, classic and look similar to another recognizable direct-to-consumer brand.

      Best Leather Sofa
      West Elm Urban Sofa
      West Elm
      $3,299 AT WEST ELM

      • 15 color options
      • Construction and leather are exceptional quality

      • $3,300 is a lot for a sofa that only seats 2
      • Material: Leather
      • Options: 2 sizes and 15 colors

      The hefty Urban sofa from West Elm is as family-friendly of a couch as you can get. The plush top-grain leather cushions and solid pine hardwood frame can withstand your kids’ wrestling matches and days-long The Wire binges alike. Plus, any spills can be wiped away somewhat with ease.

      Best Sofa with Storage
      Kitsco Gunnar 85" Wide Reversible Sleeper Sofa & Chaise
      Now 13% off
      $450 AT WAYFAIR

      • Chaise has a hidden storage compartment
      • Easily converts to a bed

      • Assembly itself is not too difficult but may require extra tools
      • Cushions are very firm
      • Material: Polyester
      • Options: 5 colors

      If you're looking for a starter sofa that does it all, then look no further than this one from Wayfair. Not only can the couch easily convert into a bed for overnight guests, but the top of the chaise also lifts up to reveal internal storage. And this multifunctional sofa will only cost you a little over $700.

