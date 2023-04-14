Today's Top Stories
The 12 Best Rolling Trays for Seshing and More

Let the good vibes roll with these stylish, stoner-approved trays.

By Amanda Reed and Sean Tirman
Rolling trays are one of the first items that can level up your weed game. Gone are the days of using a plate or even worse, just right on the kitchen table with the crumbs to transport your weed from grinder to your rolling paper. If you have money to buy massive amounts of reggie, you can spend a fraction of it on a rolling tray — and you should, as it will step up your game and make your rolling endeavors easier, faster, more convenient, and even potentially less wasteful.

Here are the rolling trays that combine fashion and function because your cannabis deserves only the best.

      Tips for Shopping for Rolling Trays

      Keep It Smooth

      No one wants to roll on a wonky, warped tray or one with random cracks and divots that eat your herb. Make sure the one you're eyeballing is flat and smooth for better joints and less frustration.

      Raised Perimeter

      “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” the old adage goes, and it definitely applies to the design of rolling trays. Lifted edges — which mostly every rolling tray has — prevent your herb from getting everywhere. And that means less waste.

      Size

      If you roll on too small of a tray, you’ll get cannabis all over your floor. Large trays, although giving you more space to roll, aren’t the most travel-friendly. Consider your needs, like how much you’ll be rolling and where before purchasing.

      Accouterments

      There are rolling trays that come with joint holders, space for your grinder, storage for your bud and a place for an ashtray. If you won’t need all that, stick to a tray with a simpler design. But if you're a fiend for organization and you want to keep everything in one place, a partitioned tray might be your best bet.

      Materials

      Rolling trays can be made of glass, acrylic, aluminum, ceramic, wood and much more. All of these options have different levels of durability and travel-friendliness, and they also differ in overall average quality and even price.

      Best Overall Rolling Tray
      K.Haring Tray
      $60 AT HIGHERSTANDARDS.COM
      • Materials: Glass
      • Dimensions (inches): 11.7 x 6.8 x 0.8

      This rolling tray is a beauty. Made from three-millimeter glass with Keith Haring’s iconic artwork, this tray does double duty as a rolling tray and a catchall tray in your entranceway. Not only that, it’s a perfect size and a pretty good entry-level tray for someone looking to find something that’s practical and snazzy. Coming in four equally gorgeous designs, it will be hard to choose just one.

      Best on a Budget
      Valfre Trays
      $10 AT VALFRE.COM
      • Materials: Metal or resin plastic
      • Dimensions (inches): 5 x 6 or 11 x 7

      It’s hard to pick just one Valfre tray, considering they’re all so pretty. This aluminum horoscope tray and this spooky partitioned resin one, featuring compartments for a grinder and rolled joints, are a good place to start. And the brand has both very basic single-section trays and those with spots for your grinder and finished joints.

      Best Upgrade Rolling Tray
      Pearl ZTray
      $100 AT ZS.LIFE
      • Materials: Resin plastic
      • Dimensions (inches): 8.5 x 6.5 x 0.75

      Made from resin, this tray is perfect for recreating a dreamy, beachy stoner paradise — hot mermaids only included if you’re rolling the good stuff well. The minimalist tray features plenty of compartments for your rolling accessories, and an opening to put any remaining herb back into a grinder with ease. It's definitely high-end, but if you're serious about your joint rolling, it's worth the investment.

      Best Wooden Rolling Tray
      Honest Rolling Tray & Storage Station
      Now 39% off
      $36 AT SMOKEHONEST.COM
      • Materials: Walnut wood
      • Dimensions (inches): 4 x 4 (small), 7.5 x 4 (medium), 7.5 x 7.5 (large)

      Available in three handy sizes — small, medium and large — Honest's awesome rolling trays are as versatile as they are beautiful. They also come with handy cutouts for your lighter, herb and rolled joints. Plus, they have a little drain so you can more easily round up your remaining flower and/or kief. Oh yeah, and they all serve as an outstanding storage spot for your bong (and/or ashtray and other accessories), as well.

      Best Pop Culture Rolling Tray
      Michael Scott Paper Company Rolling Tray
      $17 AT DAILYHIGHCLUB.COM
      • Materials: Aluminum
      • Dimensions (inches): 7.5 x 5.5

      Is “The Office” your go-to stoned watch? Show your fandom with this aluminum rolling tray. You may have graduated on from Netflix and chilling, but the nefarious times remain with this tray. And no, it's not just a novelty; it's sized, shaped and built perfectly for all your rolling endeavors. It also makes a great gift for the pothead in your life.

      Most Vibrant Rolling Tray
      Sackville & Co. Yellow Jelly Rolling Tray
      Now 47% off
      $21 AT SACKVILLE.CO
      • Materials: Acrylic
      • Dimensions (inches): 9.75 x 7.25

      This acrylic stunner features incredibly raised edges — meaning no bud left behind — and will brighten a room with its neon yellow and pink colorways. The acrylic construction also means you get that pop of color without sacrificing on durability. If you like vibrant, retro styling, this tray makes for a great option.

      Best Rolling Tray for Your Inner Dad
      Dad Grass Rolling Tray
      $15 AT DADGRASS.COM
      • Materials: Aluminum
      • Dimensions (inches): 7 x 5

      Sure, you may be Just Some Guy living by himself, maybe with some pets, maybe with a partner, but the Dad vibe is timeless: Mustaches! These Nikes! Golf! Bad jokes! Show your Dad pride with this tray, perfect for a cheeky jokester like yourself. And you don't just have to roll weed joints on this handy tray; you can use it for your Dad Grass CBD also.

      Best Retro Rolling Tray
      Sticker Rolling Tray
      Now 25% off
      $15 AT EDIEPARKERFLOWER.COM
      • Materials: Aluminum
      • Dimensions (inches): 10.625 x 6.3125 x 1

      With its no-nonsense shape and aluminum construction, this tray is as easy to use as it is to clean. But the fun graphics will have you pining for a time when your biggest worries included math tests and history classes. If you're a fan of throwback styling, this is the tray for you.

      Best Swiss Army Knife Rolling Tray
      Birch Blazy Susan Spinning Rolling Tray
      $90 AT BLAZYSUSAN.COM
      • Materials: Birch wood
      • Dimensions (inches): 15.5 (diameter)

      This spinning rolling tray has everything: lighter holes! A phone holder! Plenty of rolling areas! And, last but not least, a cupholder. Each rolling tray comes with a center dab pad and a silicone slap insert at the bottom, but consider adding on the deluxe ashtray and bowl cleaner, the dab station and the four-piece grinder for the ultimate weed station.

      Best Natural Rolling Tray
      Raw Triple Flip Rolling Tray
      $107 AT SMOKECARTEL.COM
      • Materials: Natural hardwood
      • Dimensions (inches): 10.5 x 10

      Crafted from natural hardwood, this is the perfect rolling tray for those that prefer keeping synthetics away from their flower. Of course, that's hardly all it has going for it — it's also partitioned, so you can more easily store your gear, and it is reconfigurable, which makes for easier storage and a lot more versatility and customization.

      Best Customizable Rolling Tray
      Cooco Acacia Wooden Stash Box
      Now 40% off
      $85 AT ETSY
      • Materials: Acacia wood
      • Dimensions (inches): 8.6 x 7.6 x 4.7

      More like a comprehensive storage solution than just a rolling tray, this Stash Box has spots for your grinder and ashtray, and it even includes a phone stand. Furthermore, the rolling tray part is removable and the whole thing can be shut and locked for discretion and security. If that's not enough, you can even have this one custom engraved, making it a great gift for the weed lover in your life.

      Best Locking Stash Box
      Marley Natural Lock Stash Box Black Walnut
      Now 14% off
      $240 AT VAPOR.COM
      • Materials: Black walnut wood
      • Dimensions (inches): N/A

      Boasting premium craftsmanship and top-notch materials — including real black walnut — this stash box has an integrated rolling tray in its lid. It also has a sectioned internal storage space so you can keep your weed and accessories organized all in one place. It's pricey, but it's beautiful and incredibly useful, too.

