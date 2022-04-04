30 Weed Gifts to Delight Any Cannabis Enthusiast

A while back, we may have called these stoner gifts, but thankfully, we've dropped the stigma against smoking weed (in most of the country, anyway) and we don't have to use the pejorative "stoner" anymore. Now we can just call them weed gifts. There are a multitude of ways to participate in the consumption of cannabis in 2022 and we think everyone who enjoys the benefits of THC and CBD deserves something nice that makes their ritual feel like a welcome part of their day. Whether they like to relax and enjoy a joint from time to time, are regular bong users, prefer edibles or the mobility of a vaporizer, these are the best weed gifts you can buy.