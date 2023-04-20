Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

All the Best Weed Accessories and Gear You Need to Properly Get High

From weed vapes to rolling papers, here is all the gear you'll want to get high like a professional stoner.

By Tyler Chin and Sean Tirman
higher standards aerospaced grinder and vibes rolling papers on rolling tray
Higher Standards

As things stand right now, medical marijuana usage is legal in 37 states, as well as Washington D.C. and several other U.S. territories. Furthermore, recreational usage is legal in 21 states, as well as Washington D.C. and several other U.S. territories — and these numbers are likely only to rise. That's reason enough to celebrate. Of course, if you need another reason, 4/20 — AKA the biggest cannabis holiday of the year — is finally upon us.

In order to help you celebrate properly with whichever method you prefer, we've found all of the best weed gear you can buy — from vapes to bongs. All you have to do is provide your favorite weed (and maybe buck up on your knowledge of joint rolling, bong cleaning and vape cleaning). Oh yeah, and if you get a little too high in your revelry, we've also outlined how to sober up. Now, let the festivities begin.

The 10 Best Weed Vapes for a Better High
best weed vaporizers
Henry Phillips

Getting smoked out doesn’t mean you have to spark up.

LEARN MORE

Best Overall Weed Vape
Pax Plus
Now 26% off
$185 AT PAX.COM

Usurping the throne from our previous pick, the Pax 3, the Pax Plus improves on its predecessor in a number of ways while still retaining all the features and styling that made the 3 such a formidable weed vaporizer.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE PAX PLUS

Best Upgrade Weed Vape
Storz and Bickel Mighty
Vapor
$349 AT VAPOR.COM

This beast of a weed vape is worth the money if only to stunt on all of your stoner friends. The hybrid heating helps to bring out the terpenes of any and all of your strains, plus, the first draw to the last draw are exceptional.

Best Budget Weed Vape
G Pen Dash
G Pen
$70 AT GPEN.COM

The G Pen Dash is a pocket-sized vape that doesn't skimp on its abilities just because of its smaller size. Dash is easy to use, and because of its small size it remains discreet when you really need to vape on the go.

The 10 Best Bongs for Getting Ripped
collage of three bongs
Honest, Puffco, Summerland

No, we don’t mean that kind of ripped.

LEARN MORE

Best Overall Bong
Honest Capsule Water Pipe
Now 12% off
$175 AT SMOKEHONEST.COM

It's modular, stores inside of itself, has replaceable parts (meaning you don't need a new bong if you break something), boasts shatter-resistant glass and it's even dishwasher safe. No wonder this is our top bong pick.

READ OUR HONEST CAPSULE BONG REVIEW

Best Upgrade Bong
Heir Waterpipe
Smoke Heir
Now 20% off
$208 AT SMOKEHEIR.COM

We like to consider this the Rolls Royce of bongs. Heir's Waterpipe doesn't look like your standard bong, and it doesn't operate like a standard bong either. That's all for the better. The tiny details that make up this bong help to provide some of the smoothest hits we've ever tried.

Best Budget Bong
Bento Bong
Bento Bong
$45 AT BENTOBONG.COM

Bento Bong has the durability of a silicone bong, but its BPA-free Tritan TX1001 plastic construction makes it sleeker and customizable. This great entry-level bong has a very attractive price point, and it's even safe to put in the dishwasher.

The 10 Best Weed Grinders to Crush the Daily Grind
best weed grinders
Gear Patrol

Weeding out the competition to find the grinders actually worth your bud.

LEARN MORE

Best Overall Weed Grinder
Higher Standards Aerospaced
Higher Standards
$22 AT HIGHERSTANDARDS.COM

The Aerospaced sharp diamond-shaped teeth grind through your bud with ease. The aircraft-grade aluminum makes this a long-lasting product, and it comes in a variety of sizes and colors.

Best Upgrade Weed Grinder
Santa Cruz Shredder
Amazon
$35 AT AMAZON

The US-made Santa Cruz Shredder is a must-have, according to most of the stoners we've spoken to. It features a unique threading pattern, friction ring and textured grip, plus a tooth design that truly shreds through the competition — and weed.

Best Budget Weed Grinder
Raw Three-Way Shredder Card
$8 AT AMAZON

This discreet grinder card is very much like a cheese grater but for weed. Sure, it's a little messy, but it's cheap, cool and sleek.

The 14 Best Rolling Papers for Better Joints
best rolling papers
Vapor.com

From cheap to premium and everything in between, these rolling papers make getting high even better.

LEARN MORE

Best Overall Rolling Papers
Houseplant Rolling Papers + Tips
$10 AT HOUSEPLANT.COM

Incorporating everything we love about rolling papers into one package, Houseplant comes out on top when it comes to weed joints. Turns out, Seth Rogen knows a thing or two about running a pot-focused business.

Best Upgrade Rolling Papers
Shine 24k Rolling Papers
Shine
$11 AT SHINEROLLINGPAPERS.COM

Smoke literal gold with these Shine rolling papers. Underneath that gold coating is a hemp blend base, and the gold doesn't interfere with the burn.

Best Budget Rolling Papers
Elements
Elements Ultra Thin Rice Rolling Papers
$8 AT AMAZON

Like Houseplant, these rolling papers come with a clever magnetic closure on the package for easy stashing. They're also rice-based (meaning they burn nicely). And they're a bit cheaper, which is a nice bonus.

The 12 Best Rolling Trays for Seshing and More
collage of rolling trays
Edie Parker, Higher Standards, Z's Life

Let the good vibes roll with these stylish, stoner-approved trays.

LEARN MORE

Best Overall Rolling Tray
K.Haring Tray
Higher Standards
$60 AT HIGHERSTANDARDS.COM

Whether you use this is a catchall tray or a rolling tray, the Keith Haring artwork makes this a standout piece wherever you put it.

Best Upgrade Rolling Tray
Z's Life Pearl ZTray
$100 AT ZS.LIFE

This is an art piece. Z's Life's rolling tray has compartments for two sizes of the brand's Z Books and/or finished joints so you can stay organized when you're constantly on the grind. It's also made of cast resin, making this a product that will last a long time.

Best Budget Rolling Tray
Valfre Rolling Trays
Valfre
$10 AT VALFRE.COM

While this brand has a huge number of budget-friendly rolling trays, we're partial to these three-compartment resin plastic ones, which have a spot for your grinder and finished joints, as well as a place to actually do your rolling.

The10 Best One-Hitters and Chillums
chillums and one hitters on a wooden tray with a lighter, grinder, and weed nugget
Sean Tirman

These one-hit wonders are perfect for seshing alone, on the go and/or with tight-knit groups.

LEARN MORE

Best Overall One-Hitter
Vessel Helix
Now 20% off
$52 AT VESSELBRAND.COM

Helix is made of pure, non-toxic brass for clean inhalation. Its interior double helix shape helps to provide a clean, cool pull every time.

Best Upgrade One-Hitter
Dynavap Omni
Dynavap
$199 AT DYNAVAP.COM

The Omni is made in the US of lightweight, long-lasting titanium, essentially putting the power of a vape into the size of a one-hitter. Despite its small size, the Omni is packed with features like a dial indicator, a notched dosing chamber that doubles as a grinder and an Adjust-a-Bowl so users can alter the size of the dosing chamber.

Best Budget One-Hitter
Higher Standards Glass Taster
$10 AT HIGHERSTANDARDS.COM

It's tiny enough to slip in your pocket, easy to clean, made from tough borosilicate glass and it looks great. What's not to love about this ultra-affordable one-hitter?

The 11 Best Bubblers for Getting the Best of Both Worlds
collage of three bubbler pipes
Gear Patrol

These bubblers are basically the Goldilocks of smoking accessories.

LEARN MORE

Best Overall Bubbler
Marley Natural Smoked Glass Bubbler
Vapor
Now 38% off
$80 AT VAPOR.COM

This sleek bubbler is perfectly proportioned, and it's something you'll have trouble putting down. We like its extended mouthpiece because it lets vapor cool before hitting your mouth, and it also acts as a splashguard so nasty water stays far away.

Best Upgrade Bubbler
Purr Smoking 14 mm Double Chamber Bubbler
Purr
$343 AT PURRSMOKING.COM

The Purr Smoking bubbler lets user switch between a bowl or a banger, and its dual water chamber offers up big, smooth hits.

Best Budget Bubbler
Eyce Hammer Bubbler
All In One Smoke Shop
$40 AT ALLIN1SMOKESHOP.COM

For a wallet-friendly and practically indestructible bubbler, go for the Hammer Bubbler. It has a large, snap-in glass bowl, hidden storage in the base, a steel poker and a tool holder.

13 Great Weed Containers for Keeping Your Bud Fresh
collage of three weed containers
Staze, Tetra, Higher Standards

Whether you're looking for a handmade jar to sit proudly on the coffee table or a stash box that tracks every strain you've ever smoked, we've got something for you.

LEARN MORE

Best Overall Stash Jar
Tulip Weed Storage Jars
$40 AT SHOPTULIP.COM

Available in a wide variety of sizes and colors, these airtight containers will keep all your bud safe and sound between sessions. Plus, for a little extra splurge, you can get them all in a beautiful lock box kit.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE TULIP LOCKBOX

Best Upgrade Stash Jar
Stori
Stori Smart Storage
$189 AT BESPOKE POST

If you're a big user who thrives on organization, there's just not a better solution than the Stori Smart Storage stash jars — which are as beautiful as they are impressively comprehensive. For true connoisseurs, there's just not a better option out there.

Best Budget Stash Jar
Tetra
Tetra Airtight Storage Jars
$9 AT SHOP-TETRA.COM

With three available sizes and simple-yet-beautiful styling, these airtight jars are the perfect no-nonsense solution for storing all of your weed — and you don't even have to worry about the smell filling your space.

The 8 Best Pipes for Smoking Weed (and CBD)
collage of 3 weed pipes
Session, Eyce, Laundry Day

Smaller than bongs, bigger than one-hitters and less complicated (and expensive) than vapes, pipes make a great middle ground.

LEARN MORE

Best Overall Weed Pipe
Honest Path Pipe
Now 12% off
$75 AT SMOKEHONEST.COM

With its maze-like chamber that helps cool the smoke on its way to your lips, this pipe is one of the easiest to clean and most pleasant to use. It's also great for travel, super discreet and remarkably durable.

Best-Looking Pipe
Tetra Balance Pipe
$65 AT SHOP-TETRA.COM

Though a bit delicate and probably more appropriate for home use, Tetra's Balance Pipe is flat-out gorgeous (and comes in a variety of colorways). It's also easy to clean, won't tip over by accident and fits nicely in the hand — not too big, not too small.

Most Durable Pipe
Eyce Spoon
$20 AT EYCEMOLDS.COM

With a silicon exterior that's super-flexible and practically impossible to break (in normal use), this might be the best pipe for anyone who is a bit clumsy or likes to take their pipe on adventures. It also has a generous borosilicate glass bowl that's removable for easy cleaning.

