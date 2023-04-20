Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
All the Best Weed Accessories and Gear You Need to Properly Get High
From weed vapes to rolling papers, here is all the gear you'll want to get high like a professional stoner.
As things stand right now, medical marijuana usage is legal in 37 states, as well as Washington D.C. and several other U.S. territories. Furthermore, recreational usage is legal in 21 states, as well as Washington D.C. and several other U.S. territories — and these numbers are likely only to rise. That's reason enough to celebrate. Of course, if you need another reason, 4/20 — AKA the biggest cannabis holiday of the year — is finally upon us.
In order to help you celebrate properly with whichever method you prefer, we've found all of the best weed gear you can buy — from vapes to bongs. All you have to do is provide your favorite weed (and maybe buck up on your knowledge of joint rolling, bong cleaning and vape cleaning). Oh yeah, and if you get a little too high in your revelry, we've also outlined how to sober up. Now, let the festivities begin.
Getting smoked out doesn’t mean you have to spark up.
No, we don’t mean that kind of ripped.
Weeding out the competition to find the grinders actually worth your bud.
From cheap to premium and everything in between, these rolling papers make getting high even better.
Let the good vibes roll with these stylish, stoner-approved trays.
These one-hit wonders are perfect for seshing alone, on the go and/or with tight-knit groups.
These bubblers are basically the Goldilocks of smoking accessories.
Whether you're looking for a handmade jar to sit proudly on the coffee table or a stash box that tracks every strain you've ever smoked, we've got something for you.
Smaller than bongs, bigger than one-hitters and less complicated (and expensive) than vapes, pipes make a great middle ground.