All the Best Weed Accessories and Gear You Need to Properly Get High

As things stand right now, medical marijuana usage is legal in 37 states, as well as Washington D.C. and several other U.S. territories. Furthermore, recreational usage is legal in 21 states, as well as Washington D.C. and several other U.S. territories — and these numbers are likely only to rise. That's reason enough to celebrate. Of course, if you need another reason, 4/20 — AKA the biggest cannabis holiday of the year — is finally upon us.

In order to help you celebrate properly with whichever method you prefer, we've found all of the best weed gear you can buy — from vapes to bongs. All you have to do is provide your favorite weed (and maybe buck up on your knowledge of joint rolling, bong cleaning and vape cleaning). Oh yeah, and if you get a little too high in your revelry, we've also outlined how to sober up. Now, let the festivities begin.