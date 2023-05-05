Today's Top Stories
The Best Outdoor Saunas for Backyard Relaxation

Find a new way to relax with these home-based hot boxes.

By Johnny Brayson
a couple relaxing in an outdoor sauna in the winter
The Backcountry Hut Company

Especially since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, more and more people have been looking for ways to relax, unwind and destress. For many, those efforts take the form of the tried and true methods of yoga, meditation and general exercise. But for others who are looking to take slightly more extreme measures for their health and well-being, there is the option of adding an outdoor sauna to their backyard.

Even if you’ve never considered constructing a sauna on your own property, you’re probably at least familiar with the concept of them. Maybe you’ve visited a sauna at a health club or hotel spa, or perhaps you have a friend who swears they make for the best hangover cure. Whatever the case, the general concept of a sauna — essentially sitting in a really hot room and sweating out bad vibes — is a pretty familiar one and one that you may want to consider making a more regular part of your routine.

What Is a Sauna?

Although saunas may seem like a new-age concept, they’ve actually been around for a long, long time. The sauna, along with the word itself, originated in Finland. There, the act of spending time in a sauna has been a crucial part of the culture for allegedly thousands of years. Some estimates put the number of saunas in Finland at 3 million, which accounts for one for every 1.8 people in the nation of 5.5 million.

But you don’t have to be Finnish to enjoy a sauna. The concept of a sauna is pretty straightforward. You get a room where you can sit down, typically with a few other people, sans clothes. You use some heating source — traditionally wood, now often electric — to heat that room to close to 200 degrees. You ladle some water over a basket of hot rocks placed over your heating source to increase the humidity. And you sweat. A lot.

Sauna vs Steam Room

The two terms may be used interchangeably, but a sauna is not technically a steam room. The difference is that a steam room provides its heat through steam, naturally, creating a far more humid and less-hot atmosphere than a sauna, with the emphasis being more on the high humidity than the hot temperature. A sauna, meanwhile, provides dry heat at much higher temperatures. And while controlling humidity by way of lading water onto hot rocks is very much a part of having a sauna, the experience is considerably less, uh, steamy than a steam room, and the heat is the main draw.

Types of Saunas

Wood-burning (Traditional)

Your classic saunas, based on traditional Finnish saunas, are powered by wood stoves. They're inexpensive to run compared to other options and provide very high temperatures. However, they don't offer as much precision temperature control compared to more modern systems, they require more upkeep and you'll definitely need to have a chimney installed for ventilation.

Electric

A more modern take on the traditional sauna, electric saunas simply swap out the wood-powered heat source for an electric one. By doing so, you're likely looking at a higher cost of operation, but in exchange, you're getting easy, no-fuss operation and greater control over your experience. Some systems even add precise humidity control to go along with your tailored temperatures.

Infrared

This one is a bit controversial, as traditionalists will tell you that infrared saunas aren't saunas at all. The newest type of sauna (or "sauna," if you're so inclined), infrared saunas heat your body directly via thermal radiation. This results in a much lower ambient temperature in the sauna itself compared to traditional saunas, and these lower temperatures allow you to stay in the sauna longer before you'll have to worry about any health risks like dehydration.

The Benefits of a Sauna

Although the idea of sitting in a 200-degree room may seem counterintuitive to your health, numerous studies have shown the opposite to be true. Exposing oneself to the deliberate heat of a sauna increases the heart rate and has been shown to improve cardiovascular health overall. Not only that, but a 2019 study by the peer-reviewed journal Complementary Therapies in Medicine showed that individuals with cardiac risk factors had lower resting heart rates after a sauna session compared to before. Additionally, a 2018 study in the peer-reviewed BMC Medicine online journal showed an inverse relationship between cardiac mortality risk and sauna use, with the risk of death decreasing as sauna use increased. Many studies have also shown strong evidence linking sauna use to lower blood pressure and cortisol levels, reduce the risk of dementia and stroke, improve cardiovascular function, decrease stress and improve mood, and reduce all-cause mortality, i.e., you're less likely to die if you sauna regularly.

You'll also hear from many sauna-users that, anecdotally, they just feel better after a sauna. "I installed our barrel sauna in my backyard about 2 years ago and I try to use it 3-4 times a week," says Nicholas Jensen, co-owner of sauna brand Redwood Outdoors. "The sauna is a place where I go to relax and clear my mind ... I always feel so much better after a session. I am a more calm and mindful person as a result of my sauna routine. I’ve also noticed that there is a big social aspect to having a sauna. At least once or twice a week I will share a sauna with either my wife or a friend. This is such a great time to just sit and chat, without phones or endless distractions. It's a great low-key way to spend quality time with other important people in your life."

The Risks of a Sauna

This isn't to say that saunas are some kind of magic health bullet. There are risks involved. Sitting in a sauna for too long can lead to dehydration and hyperthermia (the opposite of hypothermia, where your body is too hot, potentially leading to heat stroke). Children and those who are pregnant are advised against using saunas at all, and the direct heat exposure associated with saunas has also been shown to cause a temporary reduction in sperm counts. Additionally, you should be especially apprehensive about the health claims made by some proponents of infrared spas. Enthusiasts for infrared therapy will claim that thermal radiation does everything from promoting weight loss to "detoxifying" the body to even curing diseases. These types of claims are lacking in scientific evidence, and any claim of infrared saunas offering greater health benefits than traditional saunas should be taken with a grain of salt.

Best Overall Outdoor Sauna
Extra-Wide Cedar Barrel Sauna
Redwood Outdoors
$7,499 AT REDWOODOUTDOORS.COM

  • Classic barrel design
  • Quality cedar construction
  • Two-level seating for a heightened user experience — no pun intended

  • While the sauna is meant to be constructed by the customer, it's not really for amateurs
  • Type: Traditional
  • Heat source: Electric
  • Footprint: 6' x 7' 1"
  • Capacity: Four to six people

This sauna, designed in-house by Redwood Outdoors, is owned and used regularly by the owner of the brand — so that's a pretty solid endorsement. It has the classic (and trendy) look of a barrel sauna but boasts two levels of seating. This makes for a superior user experience, allowing people to move up or down a level to increase or decrease their temperature. It's also ruggedly built with 100% Grade-A Canadian red cedar — which has the added bonus of smelling terrific, it ships pre-cut for easy assembly, and its electric heating system can hit 195 degrees in under an hour and be controlled manually or over WiFi.

Best Luxury Sauna
The Backcountry Hut Company System S
The Backcountry Hut Company
$44,900 AT THEBACKCOUNTRYHUTCOMPANY.COM

  • Arrives to your home fully constructed and ready to be connected
  • Built to withstand extreme weather conditions
  • Tylo Sense Pure 8 heating system is advanced and intuitive

  • No real options for customization
  • Enormous window puts you on display at all times
  • Type: Traditional
  • Heat source: Electric
  • Footprint: 10' x 8'
  • Capacity: Six people

If you're looking for the most impressive outdoor sauna that money can buy, this is it. The Backcountry Hut Company, known for its modernist prefab cabins, has put its luxurious spin on a sauna — and the results are extraordinary. Lined with sustainably sourced cedar with two levels of benches and room for six, the System S is outfitted with an advanced Tylo Sense Pure 8 heating system that's controlled via a wall-mounted touchscreen and offers precise control over the sauna's temperature, humidity, lighting and more. The exterior of the System S is all steel, save for the expansive double-glazed window wall, and it's built to hold up in the most extreme weather conditions.

    Best Budget Outdoor Sauna
    Almost Heaven Salem 2 Person Traditional Sauna
    $5,100 AT WAYFAIR

    • Stylish barrel shape also requires less energy to heat
    • The vista window and sleek glass door are a nice touch
    • Takes up very little space

    • Max temp of 195, and average temps in the 175-185 range, may be too low for seasoned users
    • No roofing material is included, so it requires extra work to become weatherproof
    • Type: Traditional
    • Heat source: Electric
    • Footprint: 6' x 4'
    • Capacity: Two people

    If you don't have a lot of room to work with, or if you just prefer something smaller, then a two-person sauna is a great option. This one from Almost Heaven, which has been crafting saunas in its West Virginia factory for four decades, is perfect for smaller spaces. There's room for two without being crowded, and the full glass door on one side and the wide glass window on the other keep things from feeling claustrophobic. The barrel shape means you'll need less energy to heat things up, but even still, this sauna could admittedly use a stronger heater than the included 4.5kW electric heater, which tops out at 195 degrees.

      Best Infrared Outdoor Sauna
      Clearlight Sanctuary Outdoor 5-Person Full-Spectrum Infrared Sauna
      Courtesy
      $9,799 AT SUNHOMESAUNAS.COM

      • Smart connectivity offers greater control
      • Infrared heating tech is the strongest in the industry
      • Built-in Bluetooth speaker system and phone charging station

      • The exterior is engineered wood, which may not hold up as well as sturdier materials
      • Does not offer a traditional sauna experience
      • Type: Infrared
      • Heat source: Infrared
      • Footprint: 6' 11" x 4' 4"
      • Capacity: Five people

      The majority of infrared saunas you'll come across on the market are intended for indoor use, as their lower temperatures and lack of traditional heaters make them safer for using inside the home. However, you can still find outdoor infrared saunas if you know where to look, and Clearlight produces some of the very best. This five-person model is loaded with tech, as not only is it powered by Clearlight's proprietary True Wave carbon-ceramic full-spectrum infrared heaters, which the company claims is 12.5 times more powerful than its nearest competitor, but it's also a smart sauna, offering the ability to control your sauna from anywhere via the Clearlight app.

        Best DIY Outdoor Sauna
        Den The Sauna
        Den
        $199 AT DENOUTDOORS.COM

        • Separate changing room
        • Suitable for all seasons

        • Requires a lot of work and planning
        • Type: Traditional
        • Heat source: Wood or electric
        • Footprint: 12' x 8' 6"
        • Capacity: Two to four people

        If you're the type who likes getting hands-on with your home projects — and potentially saving yourself a lot of money — then Den's The Sauna is for you. Rather than purchasing a kit or a completed sauna, Den sells you detailed plans (there are a couple of options on how much detail you want), and it's up to you to source a contractor and materials, allowing you to shop around. Once finished though, your Den Sauna will include room for up to four sauna bathers, a big picture window and even a separate room for changing.

          Best Outdoor Sauna Kit
          Dundalk LeisureCraft Canadian Timber Luna Sauna
          Dundalk
          Now 10% off
          $7,000 AT SUNVALLEYSAUNAS.COM

          • Affordable for a quality kit sauna
          • Higher-end features, like a picture window, aren't often found at this price

          • Rubber membrane roof, while reinforced, may not be as leakproof as a shingled roof
          • Type: Traditional
          • Heat source: Wood or electric
          • Footprint: 7' 3" x 7' 1"
          • Capacity: Four people

          A step up from going the complete DIY route is to purchase a kit sauna. These types of saunas include not just detailed plans, but also all of the materials you'll need to build your sauna. Canadian sauna and hot tub manufacturer Dundalk is an expert at these types of kits, and the Luna is a great project for anyone who wants to get hands-on with their sauna without having to plan too much on their own. The knotty, unfinished white cedar planks combined with the large window and rounded box shape give a nice mix of rustic and modern, and there's room for up to four people.

            Best-Designed Outdoor Sauna
            Heartwood Saunas Aire+
            Heartwood Saunas
            $41,000 AT HEARTWOODSAUNAS.COM

            • Looks incredible
            • Made with high-quality materials and equipment
            • Optional outdoor shower attachment

            • Very expensive
            • Type: Traditional
            • Heat source: Wood or electric
            • Footprint: 11' 10" x 7' 11"
            • Capacity: Six people

            If you want your sauna to look as good on the outside as it makes you feel on the inside, then you'll love Heartwood's offerings. The UK-based manufacturer's Aire+ model cuts a striking figure with its black steel wraparound roof. The stylish sauna also includes black-stained cedar walls, a glass front wall and side door and room for up to six. A top-of-the-line (and quite handsome) Huum sauna stove comes included, with your choice of heating method, while British wool insulation in the walls keeps things extra toasty.

              New & Upcoming Saunas
              plunge sauna
              Plunge

              Plunge Sauna: The fitness recovery-minded brand behind our favorite cold plunge tub is coming out with a sauna, and boy does it look promising. It's got a max temperature of 230°F, flip-up benches with ergonomic backrests, includes a Humm electric heater, can be used indoors and out and offers temperature control via an app.

              More Health Essentials
              a man standing in a bedroom next to a red light wall
              Joovv
              Johnny Brayson is Gear Patrol's associate home editor.
