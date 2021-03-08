This buying guide provides information on the 12 best camping chairs available based on features like comfort, size, weight, ease of assembly, durability and price. It also offers suggestions on which chair to buy for different types of outings and environments.

More Great Camping Chairs

    There are many styles of camping. Some people go off the grid in South America. Others park their van and camp wherever they can find a parking spot with a view. But no matter what, at the end of a long day of backpacking, fishing, hunting or even just swimming in the lake nearby, every camper likes to take a load off and the cold, hard ground won’t cut it. There’s a camp chair for everyone; collapsible seating ranges from heavy, relatively luxurious chairs you’ll need a car to tote around to ultralight chairs that can slot snugly into a backpack.

    Crazy Creek Hex 2.0

    Courtesy
    Crazy Creek Hex 2.0
    Crazy Creek Products bedbathandbeyond.com
    $54.99
    SHOP NOW

    Best Packable Camp Chair

    Crazy Creek’s foam and fabric chairs have been providing back support for campers in every environment for over 30 years. The Crazy Creek Hex 2.0 is dead simple, and that’s a good thing. It consists of one piece of fabric folded at a 90-degree angle and held together by two nylon straps. It’s light and affordable, and best of all, because there are no aluminum poles to bend, it’s incredibly durable. You can fold it, roll it and jam it into whatever you’re using to pack your gear.

    Weight: 1 pound 5 ounces
    Materials: Ripstop nylon, carbon fiber stays
    Packed Dimensions: 4 x 16.5 inches
    Weight Capacity: 250 pounds

    Therm-a-Rest Trekker Chair

    Courtesy
    Therm-a-Rest Trekker Chair
    Therm-a-Rest amazon.com
    $49.95
    $34.95 (30% off)
    SHOP NOW

    Best Ultralight Camp Chair

    Most self-affirmed ultralight backpackers wouldn’t even consider bringing along something so luxurious and unnecessary as a chair, but Therm-a-Rest's Trekker Chair isn’t really a chair at all. It’s more of a sling that turns the sleeping pad that’s already in your pack into a chair. The Trekker Chair is made with 100 percent polyester ripstop fabric that protects your pad from abrasions while keeping it folded up on itself in an L shape that’s perfect for sitting at the end of a long day. It packs down small and only weighs 10 ounces — surely even a pure minimalist could find room in an outside pocket to tote this chair along on the trail.

    Weight: 10 ounces
    Materials: polyester
    Seat Height: 4 inches
    Packed Dimensions: 4 x 20 inches

    GCI Outdoor Big Comfort Stadium Seat

    Courtesy
    GCI Outdoor Big Comfort Stadium Seat
    GCI Outdoor amazon.com
    $53.44
    SHOP NOW

    Best Chair for Campgrounds

    Picnic tables are great for giving your legs a rest but spend too much time seated on a wooden bench and your back will be screaming. GCI’s created a solution with the Stadium Chair — it’s constructed specifically to perch on picnic table benches and stadium bleachers so that you can give your back a break while you’re hanging at basecamp or watching the game. The chair secures to the seat with a rotating L clamp and folds up for transportation much like a typical beach chair.

    Weight: 4.2 pounds
    Materials: nylon mesh, polyester fabric, aluminum
    Seat Height: 4 inches
    Packed Dimensions: 8 x 22.8 x 7.1 inches
    Weight Capacity: 330 pounds

    Helinox Beach Chair

    Helinox
    Helinox Beach Chair
    Helinox amazon.com
    $149.95
    SHOP NOW

    Best Chair for the Beach

    You can get away with bringing any of the camp chairs on this list to the beach, but if that's where you plan to park your seat most of the time, it's best to get a dedicated piece of packable furniture for that role. Beaches are different from campsites in one primary way: sand. Helinox's Beach Chair has wider feet so that it won't sink into it. It also has a higher back for lounging because, unlike camping, going to the beach isn't about roughing it.

    Weight: 3 pounds 4 ounces
    Materials: ripstop polyester, anodized DAC aluminum
    Seat Height: 6.5 inches
    Packed Dimensions: 5.5 x 18.5 x 4.5 inches
    Weight Capacity: 320 pounds

    Kelty Low Love

    Courtesy
    Kelty Low Loveseat
    Kelty amazon.com
    $115.00
    SHOP NOW

    Best Two-Person Camp Chair

    Camping isn’t always a solo endeavor. In fact, it’s often double the fun with more than one buddy. If you happen to head out with your significant other, your patience might be tested and will leave you questioning, will this last the weekend? This chair is here to help. At the end of a long day of hiking, pull this loveseat out. While this isn’t the lightest of chairs, it’ll fit two people, and you both can lean back to enjoy the views, making it all the better to check out the sky and rest your achy legs and back.

    Weight: 15 pounds 6 oz.
    Materials: 600D polyester
    Seat Height: 13.5 inches
    Assembled Dimensions: 44 x 23.5 x 31.5 inches
    Weight Capacity: 500 pounds

    Alps Mountaineering King Kong Chair

    Courtesy
    Alps Mountaineering King Kong Chair
    ALPS Mountaineering amazon.com
    $59.99
    SHOP NOW

    Best Backyard Camp Chair

    Sometimes you don’t have to wander much farther than your own backyard to experience the great outdoors. Or your neighbor's backyard. Or the sideline of your kid's soccer game. Or the park around the corner. You see where we're going here — the King Kong Chair is heavy, sure, but its padded seat is also comfy and easy to deploy. One more thing: This chair also has a lifetime guarantee.

    Weight: 12.5 pounds
    Materials: 600D polyester
    Seat Height: 18 inches
    Packed Dimensions: 7 x 41 inches
    Weight Capacity: 800 pounds

    GCI Freestyle Rocker

    Courtesy
    GCI Outdoor Freestyle Rocker
    GCI Outdoor amazon.com
    $60.00
    SHOP NOW

    Best Rocking Chair for Camping

    Picture yourself sitting lakeside with a beer in hand, feeling tired, yet fulfilled after a successful long day of hiking. Are you sitting still or rocking back and forth? There’s something to be said about a rocker on a porch (or better yet, on a dock). While rocking chairs are definitely not for the carry-in, carry-out type, throw this in the back of your pick-up and enjoy a few calming undulations anywhere you go.

    Weight: 12.1 pounds
    Materials: Powder-coated steel
    Seat Height: 19.7 inches
    Packed Dimensions: 25 x 4.9 x 34.8 inches
    Weight Capacity: 250 pounds

    Yeti Trailhead

    Yeti
    Yeti Trailhead
    Yeti yeti.com
    $300.00
    SHOP NOW

    Best Rugged Camp Chair

    The Trailhead isn't taking home any prizes for being lightweight or affordable; that's never been Yeti's focus. The brand's second chair follows many of the cues of its first, the Hondo Base Camp Chair. It's ultra-durable and uses the same high-tension fabric (which can support up to 500 pounds). It's also sturdy with a frame that locks into place and extra-wide feet that won't sink into soft ground. Unlike the folding Hondo, the Trailhead accordions into a tight bundle that fits into an included carry bag.

    Weight: 13.3 pounds
    Materials: FlexGrid fabric, aluminum
    Seat Height: 16.75 inches
    Packed Dimensions: 11.75 x 43 x 9 inches
    Weight Capacity: 500 pounds

    Hillsound BTR

    Hillsound
    Hillsound BTR
    Hillsound amazon.com
    $55.00
    SHOP NOW

    Best Camping Stool

    Minimalism and comfort combine in Hillsound's BTR, a camping stool that packs down to a water bottle's size. The genius of the BTR — short for "Better Than a Rock" — is in its telescoping legs and their integrated PhantomLock technology, which hold fast while you are seated but disengage when it's time to pack it all up. The stool comes in two sizes, both of which can support up to 240 pounds.

    Weight: 12.2 ounces (14-inch version), 14.1 ounces (17-inch version)
    Materials: nylon mesh, aluminum alloy
    Seat Height: 14 or 17 inches
    Packed Dimensions: 3 x 3 x 11.4 inches (14-inch version), 3 x 3 x 13.4 inches (17-inch version)
    Weight Capacity: 240 pounds

    Buy Now: $55+

