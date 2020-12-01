The Best New Knives and EDC of December 2020

It seems fitting that December is kicking off on Giving Tuesday, a quasi-holiday that's supposed to end the spending bender that started on Black Friday and continued through the weekend and into Cyber Monday. Think of it as a fresh chance at atonement for the rash decisions you made over the weekend, which likely won't sink in until you get your next credit card statement.

Or think of it as a kick in the pants to get your holiday shopping in motion (remember: shipping delays will be real this year). Need ideas? Check out the latest heirloom-worthy and ever-giftable blades and EDC items, including a unique collaboration between VSSL and artist Kay Foye, with 10 percent of the proceeds going to Communitas, an organization that supports people living with developmental disabilities. More on that below.

WESN CB

It doesn't get much simpler than a loop of machined titanium, and it's just the thing to keep your keys organized and in one place.

Price: $55

The James Brand Hells Canyon

The James Brand worked with acclaimed chef Chris Cosentino on its largest knife to date, the Hells Canyon. You could call it a large fixed blade or a small chef's knife, and either way, you'd be right. The blade measures 5.4 inches, which isn't too big for camp and nor too small for the kitchen, and The James Brand made it with durable materials like Crucible S35VN steel that are at home on the trail (or in the cabin).

Price: $295

Gerber Sedulo

The second release in Gerber's recently announced Reserve collection is a versatility-driven folder made in America with premium materials. The Sedulo has a drop-point blade made of S30V steel that opens on a pivot lock system, the entire package weighs in at 3.6 ounces, and it comes in a black-and-blue design that's fit for any use.

Price: $105

Civilware Brade Leone Carbon Fiber Puncher

Fans of Bon Appetit's YouTube channel probably recognize the massive cleaver Brad Leone slices and dices with, but now the chef has his own signature pocket knife too. Made by Civilware, the Puncher features a carbon fiber handle and D2 steel. And of course there's a head of garlic etched onto its blade, alongside Leone's signature.

Price: $140

Evergoods Civic Access Pouch 2L

Evergoods makes some of the most comfortable and efficient everyday and outdoor backpacks available, and now there's an EDC organizer to integrate with them. Thanks to pockets for chargers, headphones, pens, dongles and lots more, the Civic Access Pouch provides plenty of utility on its own — or with the non-Evergoods pack you already have — too.

Price: $65

Quiet Carry Eddy

Straightforward designs are a hallmark of Quiet Carry, a knife and EDC brand that tends to let high-grade materials speak for themselves. The Eddy continues along that path with CPM 20CV steel, a type known for corrosion resistance and edge retention, composing its nearly 2.5-inch blade. Small but mighty, so they say.

Price: $99-$135

Hults Bruk Agdor 28

Hults Bruk imagines the Agdor, with its Montreal-style head and 28-inch American hickory handle, as a camping tool. But the brand also recognizes that it's the perfect implement for target throwing at the highest level .

Price: $109

Morakniv Eldris Light Duty

It's hard to believe Morakniv could pare its tiny fixed-blade Eldris down even farther, but that's precisely the premise behind the Light Duty. The new knife has a Scandi grind that's easy to maintain but doesn't have the same fire striker-compatible spine.

Price: $25

Snow Peak Rainbow Spork

Leave it to Snow Peak to make a camping spork so stylish it sells out. The Rainbow Spork gets its moniker from an intensive anodizing process that leaves it gleaming in various hues. No two have the same pattern.

Price: $13

VSSL x Kay Foye

The base for the VSSL x Kay Foye collaboration is Buck Knives' 110 folder, an example of a classic American pocket knife. Foye contributes the custom-made handle scales, which she creates with collected materials like antler, wood, gems and stone. Foye made three designs for VSSL , which is offering each in very limited 10-blade batches.

