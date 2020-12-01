The Best New Knives and EDC of December 2020

It seems fitting that December is kicking off on Giving Tuesday, a quasi-holiday that's supposed to end the spending bender that started on Black Friday and continued through the weekend and into Cyber Monday. Think of it as a fresh chance at atonement for the rash decisions you made over the weekend, which likely won't sink in until you get your next credit card statement.
Or think of it as a kick in the pants to get your holiday shopping in motion (remember: shipping delays will be real this year). Need ideas? Check out the latest heirloom-worthy and ever-giftable blades and EDC items, including a unique collaboration between VSSL and artist Kay Foye, with 10 percent of the proceeds going to Communitas, an organization that supports people living with developmental disabilities. More on that below.
WESN CB
Courtesy
It doesn't get much simpler than a loop of machined titanium, and it's just the thing to keep your keys organized and in one place.
The James Brand worked with acclaimed chef Chris Cosentino on its largest knife to date, the Hells Canyon. You could call it a large fixed blade or a small chef's knife, and either way, you'd be right. The blade measures 5.4 inches, which isn't too big for camp and nor too small for the kitchen, and The James Brand made it with durable materials like Crucible S35VN steel that are at home on the trail (or in the cabin).
The second release in Gerber's recently announced Reserve collection is a versatility-driven folder made in America with premium materials. The Sedulo has a drop-point blade made of S30V steel that opens on a pivot lock system, the entire package weighs in at 3.6 ounces, and it comes in a black-and-blue design that's fit for any use.
Fans of Bon Appetit's YouTube channel probably recognize the massive cleaver Brad Leone slices and dices with, but now the chef has his own signature pocket knife too. Made by Civilware, the Puncher features a carbon fiber handle and D2 steel. And of course there's a head of garlic etched onto its blade, alongside Leone's signature.
Evergoods makes some of the most comfortable and efficient everyday and outdoor backpacks available, and now there's an EDC organizer to integrate with them. Thanks to pockets for chargers, headphones, pens, dongles and lots more, the Civic Access Pouch provides plenty of utility on its own — or with the non-Evergoods pack you already have — too.
Straightforward designs are a hallmark of Quiet Carry, a knife and EDC brand that tends to let high-grade materials speak for themselves. The Eddy continues along that path with CPM 20CV steel, a type known for corrosion resistance and edge retention, composing its nearly 2.5-inch blade. Small but mighty, so they say.
Hults Bruk imagines the Agdor, with its Montreal-style head and 28-inch American hickory handle, as a camping tool. But the brand also recognizes that it's the perfect implement for target throwing at the highest level.
It's hard to believe Morakniv could pare its tiny fixed-blade Eldris down even farther, but that's precisely the premise behind the Light Duty. The new knife has a Scandi grind that's easy to maintain but doesn't have the same fire striker-compatible spine.
Leave it to Snow Peak to make a camping spork so stylish it sells out. The Rainbow Spork gets its moniker from an intensive anodizing process that leaves it gleaming in various hues. No two have the same pattern.
The base for the VSSL x Kay Foye collaboration is Buck Knives' 110 folder, an example of a classic American pocket knife. Foye contributes the custom-made handle scales, which she creates with collected materials like antler, wood, gems and stone. Foye made three designs for VSSL, which is offering each in very limited 10-blade batches.
If you’re ready to spring for your Grail Rolex, this holiday season is the perfect time. eBay has thousands of beautiful, classic Rolexes on sale. Right now, you can save up to 30 percent on the Rolex of your dreams.
Offered in a number of colors and sizes, Zojirushi mugs are renowned for their quality. This one keeps beverages hot for up to six hours, and there’s a five-year warranty on the heat retention, so you’re essentially getting five years of steaming java in one purchase.
Ready to go in 15 minutes, Ooni Fyra reaches temperatures up to 932°F (500°C), cooking authentic stone-baked 12” pizza in just 60 seconds. Just one of Ooni's options when it comes to making homemade pizzas.
Hydro Flask’s new insulated bottle construction features narrower vacuum-sealed walls that make this water bottle lighter than others but no less capable of keeping contents cold, or hot. It’s not just the best insulated water bottle available; it’s one of the best new products of the year.
Mirror is offering $500 off the entire package with code CYBERMONDAY20 (note that this does not include tax, delivery and the $39/mo subscription). This deal runs through Cyber Monday, so if you've been looking to get off the sofa and back into shape, now is the time to act.
A versatile piece of cookware that's rarely on sale, not to mention a Gear Patrol favorite, this 10-inch, 2.6-quart, non-stick cast aluminum sauté pan comes with a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and nesting steamer tray.
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find.
This travel pillow is 80% smaller than a normal travel pillow, meaning it can be stashed easily. Plus, the contoured design still offers plenty of support. While travel is not an option at the moment, it will eventually be again in the future so it's a good time to grab this neck-saver.
Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is a modern classic — it's light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. With all colors on sale, the Nano Puff at 30 percent off is a deal to scoop up.
This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.
