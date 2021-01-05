The Best New Knives and EDC of January 2021

Here's a wildly general takeaway from last year: be more prepared. Not in the doomsday bunker sort of way, or the buy all the toilet paper way either. Think about it practically; a burly knife that'll still fit on a keychain and a notebook that's small enough to fit in your pocket for when you need them most are good places to start.
SOG Kiku XR LTE
Courtesy
Ever since SOG collaborated with Japanese knife designer Kiku Matsuda on the Kiku, it has re-released the knife in diverse variations. The latest is the Light Edition, which features a carbon fiber liner, a 3.02-inch blade and a highlighter-orange composite handle that weighs roughly four ounces.
The Bona Fide is the first pocket knife in CRKT's lineup to feature the second generation of its Field Strip tech. Field Strip lets users disassemble a knife down to its base elements for cleaning, and the new version, which uses a sliding lever, is far simpler than its predecessor. For its part, the Bona Fide is a drop-point everyday folder with a 3.55-inch blade and will be available in various builds.
Field Notes's latest quarterly EDC notebook release is all about winter. Drawing inspiration from the coldest season's base element, snow, the company made 99,999 3.5-by-5.5-inch notebooks, each with a unique snowflake decorating its navy cover.
Terrain 365 created the DTK-AT with the idea that it can serve as a backup knife, something that's easy to carry all the time but still capable in a pinch. That's why this little cutting tool, when closed, weighs roughly an ounce and a half and is about the same size as a US military dog tag. It's durable, too, with titanium handles and a rust-proof blade.
The Riv truly is a product of its makers. Danish designers Jens Anso and Jesper Voxnaes modeled it after the folding pocket knives they used to carry into the Scandinavian wilderness as backups to the fixed blades that handled most of the work. (Its blade is 2.44 inches and made of super-strong Elmax steel, and its handle is brass and titanium.) However, its name comes from a dive bar in East Lansing, Michigan, that GiantMouse CEO Jim Wirth frequented when he was a student at Michigan State.
The Jabra Elite Active 85t are sports-focused headphones with noise-canceling technology and great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.
With a 38mm-wide steel case, two-tone look, and a vibrantly blue striated dial, this is retro at it's best. A domed acrylic crystal adds to its retro feel, and the ’70s-style bracelet gives it that extra touch of character.
Easily one of the most versatile pieces of cookware in your kitchen, this French/Dutch oven provides the even temperature distribution that cast iron is known for. Finished with crack- and chip-resistant enamel, it also looks good in any cooking space.
Proof has mastered technical apparel that captures city style while standing up to the harshest conditions. This popover boasts 80g fill down, DWR coating, and soft, stretchy material making it practical for everyday wear.
The trucker jacket has been part of the style zeitgeist for decades and doesn't look to be going anywhere. Type III trucker style and a fuzzy sherpa lining join forces to make a jacket you will want to wear every day.
Deemed our Best Upgrade Cooler for two years running, the Venture is rated to hold up for up to two weeks. It might be slightly less sleek than some of our other favorites, but it's just as rugged and capable of keeping your goods cold for extended periods of time.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io