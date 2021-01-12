9 New Bikes and Accessories So Hot You'll Forget It's Freezing

Recently, LeMond's first ebikes got off the ground, Garmin made an affordable indoor cycling option and Pedaled released a whole collection of apparel to help you take Mother Nature's worst and keep on, well, pedaling.
Bikes
Equal Bike
Courtesy
Watch out, VanMoof — a slick startup out of Finland has your number. Weighing less than 32 pounds, with electronics and battery integrated into the top tube, the Equal Bike is competitively light and streamlined. A 250-watt motor supplies up to 16 miles per hour of pedal assist and and a 31-mile range, but alas, deliveries are limited to the EU and a few other countries.
A series of three updated enduro bikes boast a revolutionary feature: flick the Shapeshifter switch on the handlebar and the ride’s whole geometry and suspension change in a flash. Uphill mode means steeper angles and a firmer feel for climbing, while Downhill mode lowers your center of gravity and taps into 6 inches of rear suspension for gnarly descents.
The first of LeMond’s sexy new ebikes looks to be worth the wait. This carbon fiber AF ride is sleek, fast and surprisingly light at 26 pounds. A 250-watt motor boosts you to 20 miles per hour, with a range of 45 miles, teaming with an 11-speed Shimano drivetrain to tackle all kinds of ups and downs. The Prolog starts shipping next month, with another bike called Dutch coming in March.
The longtime maker of affordable indoor bikes takes its best shot at the king (Peloton) with its latest model. That's a tall order, but it is $455 cheaper, offers several workout modalities and has a screen that rotates a full 180 degrees (as opposed to the 90 degrees of Peloton Bike+). So it's got that going for it, which is nice.
Speaking of affordable indoor cycling, this new release from Garmin has that proposition on lock. The low-profile Tacx Boost offers a simple setup, an actual flywheel for a realistic pedal stroke and a handlebar level that lets you toggle through 10 levels of resistance, up to 1,050 watts. The only catch, of course: bike not included.
Our in-house weight weenie raved about the small Italian saddle specialist's last big release, the Latus CL, and this new model looks gorgeous. The brand's first seat to feature a steel rather than carbon-fiber rail, the Quasar does weigh 25 grams more than the Latus. But it also costs half as much, meaning your wallet's not so light, either.
Nothing to see here, just an update of the Brooklyn Cycling Team's circa 1973 cap, later made famous by Spike Lee and Michael Jordan, that happens to look pretty badass thanks to a murdered-out colorway and safety-first reflective hits.
With women's bike shorts becoming a hot ticket during the pandemic, it was only a matter of time till a traditional men's fitness brand tackled the trend. Rhone's well-made offering boasts recycled nylon Italian lightweight knit fabric, a molded chamois and flatlock stitching to reduce chafing.
With long-distance off-road riding and racing gaining popularity, Pedaled has introduced the six-piece Odyssey Winter Kit for tackling inclement weather in style. Along with some excellent waterproof and insulated items, we love this full-featured jersey. Its polyamide fibers are warm yet breathable, and its generous pockets provide plenty of protected storage to stash what you need for extended adventures.
