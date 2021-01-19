Today's Top Stories
The Best Fitness Apps of 2021
CES 2021: What You Need to Know
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
Who Owns Your Favorite Watch Brand?
6 Weird Knives That Are New for 2021

The First Batch of New Outdoor Gear of the Year Is Here

A pow surfer, colorful baselayers, eco-friendly ski wax and more.

By Tanner Bowden
best new outdoor gear january 2021
Gear Patrol

Before the end of 2020, the popular fitness app Strava released data findings from the 73 million people who track activities with its app. Within that report is an easy-to-overlook nugget: nearly twice as many people went hiking between April and June as in the same period the year before. A separate report by KOA estimates that a quarter of all campers in North America went camping for the first time during the coronavirus pandemic.

In retrospect, it isn't difficult to believe, as it seemed like every month there were new stories about gear shortages; first, it was bikes, then it was kayaks and tents, now it's snowshoes and nordic skis. With the virus raging on, we shouldn't expect things to change — the outdoors will still be our best recreational refuge for many months, and gear will remain in short supply to anyone who doesn't think ahead and stay up to date with the latest releases. Get it while it's hot, so they say.

Hoka One One Kaha Low GTX

best new outdoor gear january 2021
Courtesy

Hoka used one of its best full-sized hiking boots, the Kaha, as a template to make a lighter, faster pair that bears the same name. The Kaha Low has the same materials (nubuck leather, a Vibram rubber sole, Gore-Tex waterproofing) and comes in the same cushy build as its sibling. Is it too early to be thinking about spring hiking?

Price: $200

Burton x Polartec Collection

best new outdoor gear january 2021
Courtesy

When Burton recently released its epic snowboard flick, One World, it complimented the movie magic with an impressive collection of gear. The lineup includes plenty of apparel and a fluffy fleece tote, all made with Polartec fabrics, as well as this tempting invitation to try boarding without bindings.

Price: $350

Cotopaxi Liso Baselayers

best new outdoor gear january 2021
Courtesy

Cotopaxi understands that proper layering is all about the base because its new Liso collection is stretchy, wicking and odor-resistant. More importantly, it aims for comfort: a flat, wide waistband on the Liso bottoms are proof.

Price: $60

Outdoor Research Protective Essential Bandana

best new outdoor gear january 2021
Courtesy

Outdoor Research continues to adapt its Essential Face Mask — which we've found to be one of the most comfortable and adjustable available — into new forms. The latest is the Essential Bandana, which includes a nose bridge and earloops but offers a shape ideal for winter activities like snowboarding and skiing.

Price: $40

Anon Merak Helmet

best new outdoor gear january 2021
Courtesy

There are only a few helmet technologies available that protect your noggin from oblique, rotational falls, even though this is how most falls happen. MIPS is a widely used one. WaveCel is another — it debuted in 2019 and hasn't been available in anything but Bontrager bike helmets since. Now Anon is using the tech in two new ski and snowboard helmets. In addition to WaveCel, the all-mountain Merak has 19 vents, an adjustable fit and a liner made of Polartec fleece.

Price: $320

Kelty CBD

best new outdoor gear january 2021
Courtesy

Kelty makes tents, backpacks, sleeping bags, camp chairs, trekking poles and even military equipment. Now CBD is on that list too. It's not a departure from outdoor gear, though — Kelty's CBD line includes topicals for itch-relief (think bug bites) and sunburns.

Price: $30-$50

MountainFlow Eco-Wax Race Wax

best new outdoor gear january 2021
Courtesy

Every year, millions of pounds of ski wax flakes off skis and snowboards onto the snow and eventually winds up in waterways once it melts. MountainFlow's mission is to lessen that seemingly invisible impact with a line of plant-based waxes that biodegrade. Eco-friendliness didn't come at the cost of speed either — its recently released Race Wax tested just as fast as the toxic stuff.

Price: $28-$60

Snow Peak Takibi Tarp Hexa Set M

best new outdoor gear january 2021
Courtesy

Snow Peak's newest camping tarp is completely waterproof but also has an included liner that makes it safe to light up a campfire beneath it. It does not, however, come with excuses not to hang out outside this winter.

Price: $500

Lululemon Huckberry Navigation Down Jacket

best new outdoor gear january 2021
Courtesy

To their detriment, many people still don't know that Lululemon's collection of men's clothing is really, really nice. Or that the brand doesn't only make yoga gear. Huckberry isn't included in that group, though — the retailer recently recruited Lululemon to create a unique version of its Navigation Down Jacket in a limited sage color. The jacket is stretchy, has an invisible hem and cuffs and is plenty warm with 700-fill down.

Price: $248

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson dyson.com
$480 $550

$70 OFF (13%)

The V10 used to be Dyson's top-tier stick vacuum, but it was eventually replaced by the slightly more powerful (and much more expensive) V11. This makes the V10 a great value, as it's usually $150 less than the V11. Thanks to this sale, it's even a better value than the V11 right now.

READ OUR GUIDE TO DYSON VACUUMS

UA Sportsmask
UA Sportsmask
$20 $30

$10 OFF W/ PURCHASE OF 2 MASKS (33%)

If you are working out a lot, you're going to need more than one mask. Under Armour has created one of the best sports-specific masks and right now if you buy two you get a great deal. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASKS FOR RUNNING

Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
$5,521 $6,495

$974 OFF (15%)

Is anything left to be said about the Eames chair? This is one of the most iconic pieces of furniture to come out of the 20th century and is a must-have for any furniture aficionados (if you can afford it). 

READ ABOUT THE MOST IMPORTANT MID-CENTURY PIECES TO KNOW

Hydro Flask 32 oz Wide Mouth
Hydro Flask 32 oz Wide Mouth
$34 $45

$11 OFF (24%)

Hydro Flask really needs no introduction at this point, so when you can get a 32-ounce wide mouth with its Temp-Shield insulation at 25 percent off, you do it.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES AROUND

Mirror The Mirror
Mirror The Mirror
$1,145 $1,495

$350 OFF W/ CODE NEWYEARS21 (23%)

When you're not using it, it functions just like any other mirror in your house. When you turn it on, Mirror reveals an LCD panel with stereo speakers and access to hundreds of workout classes.

READ MORE ABOUT THE MIRROR

Students: Get Hulu For Just $1.99/Month
Students: Get Hulu For Just $1.99/Month
$2 $6

$4 OFF MONTHLY COST (66%) 

If you're a student, there's never been a better time to get a Hulu subscription. The discount also doesn't expire — it lasts as long as you're enrolled as a student. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TV'S OF CES 2021

Yeti Rambler 24 oz Mug with Standard Lid
Yeti Rambler 24 oz Mug with Standard Lid
$22 $30

$8 OFF (27%)

Yeti mugs are some of our favorites and any time one goes on sale, we jump on it because they usually end up selling out fast. This mug might be perfect.

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS

Nike Killshot OG SP
Nike Killshot OG SP
$45 $90

$45 OFF (50%)

The Killshot OG SP offers all the low-key design appeal of its better-known counterpart, with some serious throwback flair added in for good measure. And right now, it's under 50 bucks.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SNEAKERS UNDER $50

Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch in Olive 40mm
Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch in Olive 40mm
$62 $138

$76 OFF W/ CODE SALE30 (55%)

Todd Snyder's collaborations with Timex always hit. Paired with a vintage military-inspired band, this bullseye design is straight from the Timex archives. 

READ THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO MILITARY WATCHES

Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set
$125 $139

$14 OFF (10%)

These cotton percale sheets boast a  270 thread count and always stay cool — perfect for hot sleepers. Brooklinen is one of our go-to's for linens, especially at 15 percent off. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS OF 2021

L.L. Bean Bean Boots, 8" PrimaLoft/Gore-Tex
L.L. Bean Bean Boots, 8" PrimaLoft/Gore-Tex
$179 $269

$90 OFF (33%)

Gore-Tex uppers and Primaloft insulation combined with the classic Bean Boot silhouette make this a no brainer for deep winter, whether you're digging out the driveway or stomping around in puddles.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOOTS OF 2020

Sonos Refurbished Beam - Shadow
Sonos Refurbished Beam - Shadow
$319 $399

$80 OFF (20%)

Sonos’s entry-level soundbar that doubles as a smart speaker and normally costs $399 is now sold refurbished for a big price drop, taking the sting out of the original price. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FURNITURE FOR AT HOME MEDIA

Adidas Ultraboost 20 Shoes
Adidas Ultraboost 20 Shoes
$126 $180

$54 OFF (30%)

Adidas used sustainable Parley Primeblue material to make its Primeknit upper even better, then combined it with Boost midsoles to make the ultimate earth-conscious workout shoe. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES OF WINTER

Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder, Vanilla
Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder, Vanilla
$40 $55

$15 OFF (27%)

This plant-based protein is keto-friendly and supports healthy recovery post-workout. The perfect companion to a 2021 fitness resolution. 

READ OUR MOST SHOPPED FITNESS GUIDES OF 2020

Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds
Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds
$78 $120

$42 OFF (35%)

The Jabra Elite Active 65t are sports-focused headphones (IP56) with better great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.

READ MORE ABOUT WIRELESS EARBUDS

Todd Snyder RoToTo Bulky Watch Cap
Todd Snyder RoToTo Bulky Watch Cap
$27 $48

$21 OFF W/ CODE SALE30 (43%) 

This humble watch cap from Todd Snyder is made and designed in Japan using traditional and modern manufacturing techniques, guaranteeing you get the quality you expect. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BEANIES

J.Crew 770 Straight-fit Flannel-lined Cabin Pant
J.Crew 770 Straight-fit Flannel-lined Cabin Pant
$28 $98

$70 OFF W/ CODE EPIC (71%)

If you want to stay cozy but are tired of sweatpants, flannel-lined pants are the move. The warmth of flannel and the style of a chino combine like marshmallows and hot chocolate. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE STYLE RELEASES THIS WEEK

Benchmade Proper Sheepsfoot Slip Joint Knife
Benchmade Proper Sheepsfoot Slip Joint Knife
$159 $240

$81 OFF (34%)

This modern folding knife is a take on the classic gentleman's knife built with a carbon fiber handle and sheepsfoot blade. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST KNIVES OF JANUARY 2021

Google Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera (Pack of 3)
Google Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera (Pack of 3)
$248 $350

$102 OFF (29%)

Keep an eye on your home from anywhere with these surveillance cameras from Google Nest. 24/7 motion and sound alerts are pushed to the free Nest app, giving you the ease of mind you expect from a security system. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW HOME PRODUCTS OF 2020

Wolf Roadster Watch Winder
Wolf Roadster Watch Winder
$249 $945

$696 OFF (74%)

An elegant addition to your office, lounge, or bedroom, this watch winder keeps your automatic watches powered with up to 1,200 turns per day and three different rotational directions. 

READ ABOUT HOW TO BE A WATCH GUY

Homedics TotalComfort Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier
Homedics TotalComfort Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier
$50 $134

$84 OFF (62%)

This humidifier brings a cool mist to whichever room you need it and can diffuse essential oils if you want to add a scent. It comes with a remote, 12-hour timer, and clean tank technology to prevent the build-up of mold and mildew. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME PRODUCTS OF THE LAST YEAR

Chaco Z/Cloud
Chaco Z/Cloud
$88 $110

$22 OFF (20%)

Chaco bolstered its original Z sandal with a pillow-top footbed and dubbed the new version the Z/Cloud. Everything you want from Chaco — a sturdy and simple sandal — with next-level comfort. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SANDALS AND BOOTS OF 2020

AeroGarden Harvest
AeroGarden Harvest
$100 $150

$50 OFF W/ CODE FRESH20 (33%)

Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME PRODUCTS OF 2020

Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Compact Vest
Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Compact Vest
gearpatrol.me
$30 $50

$20 OFF (40%)

Uniqlo always brings the hits and this vest is no exception. Made with ultra-light down, it is the perfect layering piece from fall through spring. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS OF 2021

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses.
