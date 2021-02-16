14 Pieces of Awesome New Outdoor Gear You Should Know About

It's around this point in the winter when cabin fever starts to set in, but this year that seasonal sickness seems chronic given how long we've all been cooped up for. Some are still braving the cold and getting out, though, like Ty Olson, who's cross country skiing 255 miles of the Minnesota-Ontario border to raise funds for the Lakota people living on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota.
The less intrepid of us can revel in the few extra minutes of sunlight that every new day brings, knowing that spring will indeed come, no matter what Punxsutawney Phil predicts. Outdoor gear companies are already prepping for it with a slew of newly released items — more on that below.
VSSL Java
VSSL brought its handheld coffee grinder to Kickstarter, and it emerged with nearly $300,000. Coffee aficionados will approve of its burr blades, 50 grind settings and ball bearings, while backcountry brewers will appreciate its aluminum body and built-in carabiner. It's finally available for immediate purchase, and nothing's preventing you from using it at home as well as at camp.
Speaking of campsite coffee Kickstarters, now's your chance to fund Alpine Start's new instant coffee and matcha products. The With-Benefits blends include adaptogens and vitamins like lion's mane and coconut-derived MCTs.
The North Face is revamping its entire footwear line with Vectiv, a new suite of shoe tech that the company plans to adapt to different types of outdoor hiking and trail running shoes. It has the potential to put TNF's shoes on the map like never before — as proof, the brand's trail athletes have already set the fastest known times on 17 trails around the world while wearing it. (Vectiv footwear is available now to VIPeak members — join here for free.)
Spring running conditions can get soggy, but that's no excuse not to go. The All-Wthr version of Altra's Lone Peak trail running shoe is sog-proof yet remains breathable and comes with key features the company established itself on, including a wider foot-shaped toe box and zero-drop platform.
Saucony is also prepping for trail season with a revamped version of its Peregrine shoe. The 11 features mid-sized chevron lugs for traction on any surface and a rock plate for when the going gets tough. It also has a comfy yet lightweight upper that helps slim the shoe down to a mere 10 ounces.
Ultra-distance endurance feats require ultra-long gadget batteries, which is what Garmin is serving up in the Enduro. The GPS watch has the longest battery life of any unit it's ever made — the company says it can run for 80 hours in GPS mode, 65 days in smartwatch mode or up to a year in conservative battery save mode, thanks to built-in solar charging.
Here's more proof that electrified motorcycles are the future: park rangers can use them to thwart wildlife poachers. Cake, the Swedish company making gorgeously futuristic e-motorcycles, recently partnered with the Southern African Wildlife College to adapt its Kalk for just that task. Unlike typical dirt bikes, the Kalk is relatively quiet and can reach remote areas that cars cannot, recharging via solar when necessary. You can buy one for yourself, and doing so gives one, plus a solar power station, to the Southern Africa Wildlife College.
Another place cars can't go is open waters, but Hobie's new "kayak" takes to the seas (and lakes) with room for four. The vessel has seats and uses a kick-fin system to propel its way across the water.
Outdoors or in, ambiance is essential. Nite Ize's new Shineline is like an upgrade to your standard string lights, featuring an uninterrupted line of LEDs in green, blue or white that you can power via a plugged-in connection or through its USB-rechargeable battery.
New in Arc'teryx's 2021 collection is the Aerios, a streamlined backpack for hiking. The bag is available in 30- and 45-liter versions for lightweight overnights, but the 15 is no slouch. Even with its small volume, it has places for trekking poles, water bottles, snacks, extra layers and more.
With its Ridge Flex hiking boot, Keen is debuting a new technology called Bellows Flex. Flexible TPU panels at key compression points in the boot reduce every step's effort by 60 percent, which quickly adds up over long trail miles. Because the panels are placed at high-stress points, they also make the boot more durable.
Whether you hunt snow geese or not, Sitka's new outerwear dedicated to the activity is impressive. The outfitter worked with Gore to measure the UV reflectance of the geese's feathers as well as decoys to create the fabric that makes this jacket-pant set as camouflaged as can be, despite being completely white.
By now, you probably know that merino wool is naturally warm, wicking and odor-resistant. But did you know that yak wool is too? Yaks keep their soft, garment-quality wool beneath their hardier outer coats, and Kora sources it from Tibetan communities and weaves it into fabrics that you can wear under yours. It makes its new Yushu fabric with 60 percent yak wool 40 percent merino, claiming both animals' best properties.
A major drawback to rooftop tents is that they take up prime gear storage real estate on top of your vehicle. Not Thule's new Tepui Foothill, though, which folds out to create a shelter big enough for two while leaving room for a kayak or bike next door.
This is our Just Get This pick for air purifiers, meaning that if you aren't sure what to get, get this one. It offers some of the best air purification for units its size and its app can connect to Alexa, allowing you to change the fan speed or automatically order new filters.
Hydro Flask has taken its insulation tech and made it lighter without sacrificing performance, which, in almost any case, is a win. This bottle can keep things cold for an entire day and has a cap that stands up to daily use.
Everlane's staples are some of the best in the business and we will continue wearing them every day, regardless of what we're up to. These chinos are great for WFH because they add a little bit of class to your outfit without making you uncomfortable.
Rarely on sale, the Terrex Free Hiker is an excellent shoe for stomping around the city or venturing onto the trail, owing to its comfy Ultraboost midsole and Continental soles, which provide excellent traction. Plus, the collab with Parley means the uppers are made with recycled ocean plastic.
MagSafe is the future of charging, so pick one up while its on sale. It can charge any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case. It also charges faster than wired chargers and older wireless chargers.
The Ball Animal 2 is the highest suction vacuum Dyson produces across all categories. It comes with full-machine HEPA filtration standard, a small head attachment to clean stairs and a bonus attachment meant specifically for untangling hair from your carpet or rug.
This comforter is ultra cozy, turning your bed into the cloud you always dreamed it would be. The fill is 100% recycled and BPA-free and the shell is woven from Oeko-Tex certified, earth-friendly eucalyptus fiber, made to keep you from overheating.
Burrow calls this its mudroom masterpiece and we have a hard time disagreeing. It looks great in any room, not just a mudroom, and is a piece that will likely be used every day, whether for taking off your shoes, dropping groceries, or just taking a load off after a long walk.
The surf-obsessed team at England's Finisterre knows the cold and the ocean, meaning you can expect excellence when it comes to insulation and also a fierce commitment to eco-conscious materials. This jacket is filled with earth-friendly insulation made from 100% recycled polyester and coated with a Fluorocarbon-free water repellent finish.
This is our pick for the best smart air purifier. It originally raised $1.1 million on Kickstarter, which seems well worth it now. It has an in-depth display that offers information most air purifiers require an app to see and monitors temperature, humidity and carbon monoxide detector among a host of other useful information and insight.
Keeping a sturdy, bright light around is essential, whether you're camping, in the car or just at home. This light is super compact and shines up to 1,000 lumens, which is plenty for all of your nighttime activities.
The Google Nest Audio is one of our tech desk's favorite speakers at the $100 price point, so getting a pair for 15 percent off is a great deal that is well-worth taking advantage of. With two speakers you can pair for multi-room listening or have two in one room for a bit of stereo feel.
Everlane is one of our favorite brands for basics, owing to its exceptional design and efforts to bring ethical production to the forefront. We might not be commuting as much right now, but getting this backpack for half-off is a steal. It has everything you want, including a tough nylon exterior, internal and external pockets, and a 15-inch laptop sleeve.
These airy linen sheets keep you cool and, at this price, are excellent value for a quality linen sheet set. Our home writer tested these as part of our best sheets guide and picked them as the best affordable linen sheet set out there.
Calvin Klein boxer briefs aren't just for fashion magazines. These are the gold standard for boxer briefs, known for their comfort and modest price. Plus you get to add a little bit of designer flair to an otherwise drab piece of clothing.
With more and more fitness being done from home, you need to have a mat to soften the surface, keep yourself from slipping and protect your floors. Getting a mat at 50% off is a steal, and REI is only marking it down for a day.
When looking back on life and thinking hard about every travel mug and thermos you've seen, odds are high that most of them are made by Stanley. This classic brand has made some of the best insulated mugs for years, so picking one up is a no-brainer.
This keyboard isn't your average iPad keyboard. It is robustly made, is a joy to type on and has a trackpad that can do everything you can do on a Mac trackpad. It is the ultimate iPad upgrade, especially at this price.
Missing the gym? We scored an exclusive discount from Tempo, one of our favorite new home workout systems. The Tempo Studio comes with all the weights you need and gives you instant feedback with AI-powered guidance that adapts to you and your fitness needs.
Wisconsin-sourced wool is the highlight of this fleece, making it warm, odor-resistant, and breathable. We love having a fleece in our wardrobe, and this Canadian-made jacket fits the bill. It is ready for anything you can throw at it all winter long.
There is a huge sale going on over at Wayfair for President's Day. You can find deals on items in just about any category you can think of across Wayfair's network of sites, including AllModern, where you can find reading chairs like this.
This is our pick for the best budget mattress you can buy online. The hybrid mattress comes in at a medium-firmness — a solid middle ground between too soft and too firm. Individually wrapped coils ease the nuisance of motion transfer, and their placement along the perimeter of the mattress add greater stability.
