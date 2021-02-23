We're still in the thick of winter here in the Northern Hemisphere, but that isn't keeping us from daydreaming about fast, fun bike rides this spring. And the Swedish design wizards at POC Sports have launched just the thing to make those rides a little faster and more fun: the new Ventral Lite helmet, which weighs in at a feathery 240 grams (for a size medium).
How'd POC do it? By stripping the idea of a bike helmet down to its very essence. The liner is specially shaped to accommodate a lower-density foam, the straps and clip are super streamlined and the outer PC shell is strategically abbreviated, covering only what it must.
The byproduct of all that is, of course, maximal air flow. "Riders who are focused on climbing or ride in hotter conditions are extremely conscious about weight, ventilation and comfort, which is where the Ventral Lite will excel," says POC's head of product, Oscar Huss. "It will provide the protection those riders deserve without ever noticing it’s there."
The Ventral Lite can still be adjusted for a secure fit, courtesy of a small dial at the back. It meets major safety standards as well. Truly, the only thing that isn't minimal is the cost, which is significantly higher than that of even the fanciest hamster.
If you're looking to pick up a Gore-Tex jacket and pant this season, look no further than Backcountry's Girdwood and Cottonwoods kits. Each has a 100 percent waterproof, breathable and durable three-layer Gore-Tex construction.
TRX, designed by a Navy SEAL squadron commander, still stands out as one of the best home workout systems, which is saying something considering the competition in that category. This bundle includes everything you need to work out from home, plus TRX's Rocker, a foam roller that is borderline sadistic (in a good way).
This chair from Humanscale is our pick for the best leather office chair you can buy. Marking the transition from manual adjusting chairs to self-adjusting chairs, this one does everything for you, handling all recline tension and tilt functionality itself.
Clarks Desert Boot, modeled after boots worn by soldiers on the Western Desert Campaign during WWII, have remained a wardrobe staple years later. While you may not be marching around Northern Africa, these are a versatile pick for spring and summer.
You really can't have too many masks around, so jump on this deal from Vistaprint and stock up. If you buy three or more masks, you can use the promo code to get 25 percent off. They come in a range of colors and patterns and also have an insert for a filter.
Engineered for homes with pets, the Dyson V7 Animal captures dust, animal hair, allergens and deep cleans carpets. It is also super rare to see this price on a brand new V7, as opposed to the refurbished ones we tend to see these days.
Stasher bags are one of our favorite alternatives to single-use plastic wrap and bags. They keep your food fresh, contain no BPA and are dishwasher and microwave safe. Plus, you can also use them for marinades or sous vide thanks to their Pinch-Loc seal.
This is our pick for the best big and tall office chair, but that doesn't mean it won't work for those of us that are more vertically challenged. The ergonomics on this chair are excellent, ensuring that you stay comfortable for the long haul.
A midweight insulated jacket is a must-have in every outdoor enthusiast's wardrobe. This one from The North Face is packed with features, including a DWR finish to fend off light rain, post-consumer recycled insulation and is packable for easy stowing (or for use as a travel pillow).
For a lot of us, a quick look out the window reveals that winter is not quitting any time soon, meaning weatherproof boots are still required. These are our Smart Spend pick as the best affordable snow boots, so picking them up on sale really is the smartest spend you can make.
With spring just about a month away, it is time to pick up your go-to sneakers for the season. The Vans Authentic is always in style and, in this iteration, comes in a clean white leather rounded out with gold metal eyelets.
This smart vacuum senses when it is full, locks itself back into its port and empties without any work on your end. It also keeps a record of its ventures into your home, making for more efficient journeys in the future. This combo includes an Echo Dot for only $10, which is a valuable add-on that has many more benefits than just the vacuum connectivity.
If you have trouble waking up, especially in the winter, getting an artificial light to simulate sunrise is a great option. This alarm clock features nature sounds to wake you up, tap snooze and an auto-dimming display.
This OLED smart TV from LG has built-in Alexa, an ultra fast a9 Gen 3 AI 4K processor and emits some of the crispest blacks and colors you've ever seen on a television. Right now is the time to buy as brands prepare to roll out the newer models.
Hydro Flask has taken its insulation tech and made it lighter without sacrificing performance, which, in almost any case, is a win. This bottle can keep things cold for an entire day and has a cap that stands up to daily use.
MagSafe is the future of charging, so pick one up while its on sale. It can charge any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case. It also charges faster than wired chargers and older wireless chargers.
The Ball Animal 2 is the highest suction vacuum Dyson produces across all categories. It comes with full-machine HEPA filtration standard, a small head attachment to clean stairs and a bonus attachment meant specifically for untangling hair from your carpet or rug.
The surf-obsessed team at England's Finisterre knows the cold and the ocean, meaning you can expect excellence when it comes to insulation and also a fierce commitment to eco-conscious materials. This jacket is filled with earth-friendly insulation made from 100% recycled polyester and coated with a Fluorocarbon-free water repellent finish.
